3 people died from Listeria outbreak. Flea bites lead to amputation.Mandy Cohen’s CDC plan

a Outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes An unidentified case in Washington state has killed three people and hospitalized two in recent months, state officials said. (NBC News)
1 in 6 children infected with COVID-19 had persistent symptoms It was found in a systematic review 3 months after infection. (Pediatrics)
shooter killed man hospital security guard Another hospital worker was injured in Portland, Oregon, officials said. The suspect was later killed by police. (APs)
Meanwhile, in America, there is a murder case. seem to be declining After the pandemic surged, data from 30 US cities suggested. (APs)
Retired Major General Paul FriedrichM.D. was appointed by the Biden administration to head the new Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy. (NBC News)
The next pandemic could happen Born from the U.S. Meat Supplywarns Harvard Law School and New York University reports. (USA Today)
Congress has an armed uprising over the issue Department of Veterans Affairs Implements New Electronic Medical Records SystemThis is billions of dollars over budget and has been linked to four patient deaths. (Politico)
How a flea bites you ended with disconnection Texas man’s arms and legs. (USA Today)
A judge ordered the Montana clinic to pay $6 million in fines and damages. Submit a false asbestos claim. (The Hill)
California’s gigantic health system nearly saved a small community hospital from bankruptcy, but now it Lobbying for Liquidation and recover the money invested. (KFF Health News)
U.S. clinicians Still reluctant to prescribe buprenorphine A study found that despite recent changes aimed at expanding access to drugs, JAMA Health Forum.
The FDA has again denied a citizen’s petition asking the FDA to: Consider banning certain chemicals in food packaging. (Reuters)
Gilead Sciences delayed the launch of potentially safer HIV drugs According to internal documents released during the lawsuit, it is to protect and profit from patents on HIV drugs that are already available. (new york times)
CDC Director Mandy Cohen’s new plan is to rebuild public trust at an agency. (NBC News)
Some medical groups Testing and treatment recommendations Life expectancy, not age. (new york times)
With continued exposure to heat, you may experience symptoms such as: various chronic diseases. (washington post)
artificial intelligence tools More and more products are emerging to help detect, diagnose and treat cancer at an earlier, more treatable stage. (ABC News)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked emergency cardiac procedure. (APs)
