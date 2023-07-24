





Disclosure: McBurney reports serving on the Advisory Boards/Boards of Church & Dwight Co and VitaMe Technologies. McBurney also reports that he previously served on the board of the American Academy of Nutrition. AlphaSights, the Council for Responsible Nutrition and being an independent contractor to WHO. He also consults for DSM Nutritional Products, McCormick Science Institute, OmegaQuant Analytics and PepsiCo.





Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: DHA may play a role in maintaining hearing function during aging.

People with the highest DHA levels were 8% to 20% less likely to report hearing problems than those with the lowest. BOSTON — High blood levels of the omega-3 fatty acid docosahexaenoic acid may help prevent hearing loss, according to a study published in NUTRITION. More than 1.5 billion people worldwide (about 20% of the population) suffer from hearing loss, and increased fish intake has been correlated with age-related hearing loss. Dr. Michael I. McBurney, Senior Research Fellow at the Fatty Acids Institute and adjunct professor at the University of Guelph School of Human Health and Nutritional Sciences and the Friedman School of Nutrition Sciences and Policy at Tufts University.





High blood levels of DHA may help prevent hearing loss, according to a study published in NUTRITION. Image: Adobe Stock



McBurney told Helio that getting docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) from the diet is important because blood levels of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are low. omega 3 fatty acids “It is associated with increased risk of many chronic diseases and mortality.” McBurney et al. conducted a study to analyze cross-sectional associations between: self-reported hearing loss Plasma DHA level. The researchers used data from the UK Biobank that gathered information from biological samples, anthropometric measurements and questionnaires completed by 502,639 people aged 40 to 69 between 2007 and 2010. Approximately 117,900 had plasma DHA data available, and depending on the results, 71,368 to 115,303 also had auditory data. McBurney et al. found that people with the highest DHA levels, the top DHA quintile, were 8% to 20% less likely to report hearing problems than those in the lowest quintile. In a fully adjusted multivariate logistic regression model, people in the top quintile had a lower risk of: Hearing impairment (OR = 0.89; 95% CI, 0.8-0.94).

Hearing difficulties due to background noise (OR = 0.92; 95% CI. 0.88-0.96).and

Hearing aid use (OR = 0.8; 95% CI, 0.71-0.9). “There is strong evidence that higher blood levels of omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial,” McBurney said in a release. “Both oily fish and omega-3 supplements are excellent sources of nutrition. If you choose to use dietary supplements, read the supplement facts panel for eicosapentaenoic acid + DHA content and compare products.” He told Helio that the findings should be tested in randomized, placebo-controlled interventional trials in humans. “However, our findings are supported by evidence in animals that DHA plays a role in hearing function.” For PCPs looking to learn more about omega-3 fatty acids and recommended intakes, reliable information can be found at the following sites, says McBurney. World Organization of EPA and DHA and responsible nutrition council. reference: McBurney, Michigan et al. Association between plasma omega-3 levels and general hearing loss in the UK Biobank. Where: Nutrition; July 22-25, 2023. Boston.

