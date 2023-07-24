Study finds that taking statins daily may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease in HIV-infected adults







Issuer: sauce: Grinspoon S et al Main results of REPRIEVE and the usefulness of statins in people living with HIV: What have we learned? Location: International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Science. July 23-26, 2023. Brisbane, Australia. Disclosure:

Grinspoon reports that he received consulting fees from Marathon Asset Management, Zara Technologies, and ViiV Healthcare unrelated to the trial, as well as grants paid to Massachusetts General Hospital by Gilead Sciences, Kowa Company, NIH, and ViiV. See this study for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.



Taking a statin daily can reduce the risk by more than a third. A large phase III trial has found that taking a statin daily in HIV-infected adults can reduce the risk of serious cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes by more than a third. The REPRIEVE trial compared cardiovascular events in thousands of people living with HIV who took daily pitavastatin calcium or placebo.Results announced on Sunday New England Journal of Medicine And it was presented at the biennial meeting of the International AIDS Association (IAS).

The NIH, which funded the trial, said in April that quit early An interim analysis showed the efficacy of statin therapy when taken daily in HIV-infected adults. “This study suggests that statins may be an accessible and cost-effective means of improving cardiovascular health and quality of life in people living with HIV.” Dr. Gary H. Gibbons, The director of the NIH National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute said in a statement: “Additional research could further expand this effect, while providing a roadmap for the rapid application of research findings into clinical practice.” Over the years, a highly effective ART has been The difference in life expectancy has narrowed Between HIV-infected people and the general population – probably up to zero Among those who start treatment soon after infection. However, as the patient ages, So is the risk of complicationsprevious studies have shown. HIV has long been considered a risk factor for cardiovascular disease, REPRIEVE study chair Dr. Stephen K. Grinspoon, He told reporters on a conference call ahead of the IAS meeting. According to the NIH, HIV infection can increase your risk of cardiovascular disease by up to 100%. “The problem was nobody knew what to do with that information,” said Grinspoon, a Harvard Medical School professor and chair of the Department of Metabolism at Massachusetts General Hospital. “Even though HIV was thought to be a risk modifier, people were not necessarily prescribing statins because there were no data to show that they worked.” Grinspoon and colleagues enrolled more than 7,700 people in 12 countries with low-to-intermediate risk of cardiovascular disease and randomly assigned them to receive 4 mg of pitavastatin calcium daily or placebo. The study participants were diverse, about 65% non-white, about 31% female, and lived in “all kinds” of gross domestic product (GDP) countries, Grinspoon said. Their median age was 50 years, and of those with available data, approximately 87% had viral suppression. The trial was stopped after a median follow-up of 5.1 years. At that time, the median incidence of serious cardiovascular events per 1000 person-years was 4.81 in the treatment group and 7.32 in the placebo group, a reduction of 35% (HR = 0.65, 95% CI, 0.48–0.9). Among the secondary outcomes, the incidence of major cardiovascular events or death from any cause was reduced by 21% in the treatment group (HR = 0.79; 95% CI, 0.65–0.96), the investigators reported. The data suggest that “guidelines should be revised to recommend statin therapy be offered to people with HIV, even if they are at low to moderate risk,” for cardiovascular disease, Grinspoon said. References:

