Re: Vitamin D Supplementation and Major Cardiovascular Events: A D-Health Randomized Controlled Trial

Dear Editor A recent paper by Professor Neil and colleagues has improved our understanding of the effects of vitamin D on cardiovascular health.[1]. However, we would like to draw attention to the potential effects of vitamin D on a specific cardiovascular disease, atrial fibrillation (AF), which is not addressed in this paper. The D-Health trial may consider including an AF-specific analysis to further explore this aspect. Atrial fibrillation is the most common cardiac arrhythmia, increasing the risk of stroke, heart failure and death, and reducing healthy life expectancy worldwide.[2; 3]. Over the past decade, there has been increasing evidence from observational studies indicating a potential link between vitamin D deficiency and atrial fibrillation.[4]. Several mechanisms have been hypothesized, including the role of vitamin D in calcium homeostasis and inflammatory responses, both of which are pivotal in atrial remodeling that precedes AF.[5].The properties of vitamin D that modulate the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system may further provide protective effects against AF[6; 7]. However, this potential cardioprotective effect of vitamin D has not been well studied or evaluated in randomized controlled trials. Given its potential benefits in improving strategic approaches in the prevention and management of atrial fibrillation, vitamin D remains a promising candidate for further study of its role in atrial fibrillation. Therefore, it would be of great interest to examine the effects of vitamin D supplementation on AF and other cardiovascular outcomes. References

[1] B. Thompson, M. Waterhouse, DR English, DS McLeod, BK Armstrong, C. Baxter, B. Duarte Romero, PR Ebeling, G. Hartel, MG Kimlin, ST Rahman, JC van der Pols, AJ Venn, PM Webb, DC Whiteman, and RE Neale, Vitamin D supplementation and major cardiovascular events: a D-Health randomized controlled trial. Bmj 381 (2023) e075230.

[2] S. Stewart, CL Hart, DJ Hole, and JJ McMurray, A population-based study of long-term risks associated with atrial fibrillation: a 20-year follow-up of the Renfrew/Paisley study. Am J Med 113 (2002) 359-64.

[3] DM Lloyd-Jones, TJ Wang, EP Leip, MG Larson, D. Levy, RS Vasan, RB D’Agostino, JM Massaro, A. Beiser, PA Wolf, and EJ Benjamin, Lifetime risk of developing atrial fibrillation: The Framingham Heart Study. Circulation 110 (2004) 1042-6.

[4] S. Graczyk, A. Grzeczka, U. Pasławska, and P. Kordowitzki, Possible effects of vitamin D levels on the development of atrial fibrillation – an update. Nutrients 15 (2023).

[5] L. Bee, Current Status and Research Advances in Vitamin D Deficiency and Atrial Fibrillation. Braz J Cardiovasc Surg 34 (2019) 605-609.

[6] A. Torino, JJ Backes, D. Doukas, C. Joyce, J. Am J Cardiol 122 (2018) 780-784.

[7] YC Li, J. Kong, M. Wei, ZF Chen, SQ Liu, and LP Cao 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D(3) is a negative endocrine regulator of the renin-angiotensin system. J Clin Invest 110 (2002) 229-38.

