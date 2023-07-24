The MIND diet may improve cognitive function in children







Key et al. MIND eating patterns are selectively associated with attentional control in prepubertal children. Where: Nutrition; July 22-25, 2023.

The MIND Diet was originally designed to help improve cognitive performance in adults. Dietary adherence improved cognitive function in children.

Dietary adherence improved cognitive function in children. A study presented at Nutrition 2023 found that an adult diet that emphasizes specific neuroprotective foods may also benefit children. The Mediterranean-DASH intervention (MIND) diet for delayed neurodegeneration diet pattern It encourages adults to consume foods such as vegetables, nuts, berries, beans, whole grains, fish, poultry, olive oil and red wine while avoiding red meat, butter and margarine sticks, cheese, pastries and sweets, fried and fast food, to maintain brain health as they age.











At least one recent study has shown that dietary adherence is associated with symptoms such as: 54% reduction in Alzheimer’s disease incident. “Recent research on the MIND diet has been published in the literature on older adults, and it is speculated that it may be effective in preventing cognitive decline.” Dr. Shelby Key, As of this fall, an assistant professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Community Health at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign told Helio. Key undertook the study while a doctoral student at the University of Urbana-Champaign, along with colleagues in the university’s nutrition lab, under the guidance of fellow authors. Dr. Naiman Khan. She said the lab has been investigating “not just diet, but the relationship between specific nutrients and cognitive function in children and adults” for several years. “We were interested in the other side of the age group and wanted to look at it from a developmental perspective,” Key said. “We therefore decided to investigate whether adherence to the MIND diet is associated with improved attentional inhibition skills in school-aged children.” In this cross-sectional study, 85 children aged 7 to 11 years kept 7-day dietary records, from which researchers calculated the MIND Dietary Score and the Healthy Eating Index (HEI) score. Key describes it as a “diet adherence indicator.” Dietary Guidelines for Americans” “They also completed a cognitive task called the flanker task, which requires upregulation of attention and inhibition control,” Key said. “We then assessed which diet was associated with better performance on the flanker task through accuracy and reaction time.” Ultimately, the researchers found that children’s MIND dietary scores were associated with improved task accuracy, but HEI scores were not. “We were a little surprised that the HEI was not associated with Flanker’s task performance, as other studies in children have shown it to be associated with Flanker’s task performance,” Key said. “However, we expected the MIND Diet to be relevant to their performance.” [because] The purpose of diet is to improve cognitive health. ” Diets high in foods such as dark leafy greens and berries have been found to be associated with improved cognitive function, suggesting that “when children eat diets high in these foods, [they] Cognitive development may be better,” said Key, but cautioned that interventions and longitudinal studies are needed to truly answer that question. “There is certainly a need for dietary interventions in children to understand whether the MIND diet is indeed improving cognitive development in children,” Key said. “Work related to [the] The MIND diet has been considered mainly for the elderly, but it is also worth considering for children as they grow and develop. Knowing what eating patterns can maximize a child’s cognitive development is beneficial because it can inform future dietary guidelines. ” References: Key et al. MIND eating patterns are selectively associated with attentional control in prepubertal children. Where: Nutrition; July 22-25, 2023. The MIND Diet helps school-aged children improve their concentration. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/995511?. Published July 23, 2023. Accessed 24 July 2023.

