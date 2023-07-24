Exercise and training may improve overall cognition in older patients with mild dementia





Graduated aerobic exercise and continuous cognitive training as a multi-domain intervention may significantly improve cognitive deficits in older adults with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), according to research results published in . Open JAMA network. Image credit: belahoche – Stock.adobe.com “Both aerobic exercise and strength training have been demonstrated to improve cognitive function in older adults, but the benefits of combining these two methods are unclear,” the study authors wrote. “Computer-based cognitive training also improves cognition in older adults by repeating cognitive processes using challenging and preferably adaptive tasks. In addition, taking vitamin D in addition to exercise and cognitive training has been argued to improve cognitive function due to its neuroprotective properties. Therefore, delivering these interventions together as a multidomain treatment may slow the progression from MCI to dementia.” The study found that vitamin D supplementation and exercise alone may not significantly improve overall cognition. “To our knowledge, our trial is the first to show a greater effect of a multidomain intervention than exercise alone,” the study authors wrote in their article. Researchers conducted a SYNERGIC (Multisite, Double Mask, Fractional Factors) study to evaluate a multidomain intervention of progressive exercise, cognitive training, and vitamin D supplementation for older adults with MCI, also called mild dementia. The primary endpoint was change in Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale Cognitive 13 (ADAS-Cog-13) and ADAS-Cog-Plus variant scale scores after 6 months. The ADAS-Cog-13 measures global cognitive abilities such as memory, attention, word recognition and orientation, which are even worse in patients with MCI. This cohort included 175 Canadian adults with MCI aged 65-84 years who were assigned to one of five groups: Arm 1: Multidomain intervention (aerobic exercise, cognitive training, vitamin D).

Arm 2: aerobic exercise, cognitive training, placebo vitamin D.

Arm 3: Aerobic Exercise, Simulated Cognitive Training, Vitamin D.

Arm 4: aerobic exercise, sham cognitive training, and placebo vitamin D.

Arm 5: Control (balance and toning exercise, sham cognitive training, placebo vitamin D). At 6 months, all active arms (1–4) significantly improved ADAS-Cog-13 scores compared to controls (mean difference, -1.79 points, 95% CI, -3.27 to -0.31 points, P = 0.02, d = 0.64). Arm 1 improved ADAS-Cog-13 scores by 44%. ADAS-Cog-13 scores increased by 37% in arm 2, 14% in arm 3, 24% in arm 4, and 15% in arm 5. Previous studies have identified resistance and aerobic training as independent factors that can improve cognitive function in older adults. Computer-assisted cognitive training has also been shown to have cognitive benefits. A 12-month post-intervention analysis revealed that aerobic exercise training and cognitive training are not only safe, but can provide sustained benefits in older adults with MCI. “[Patients in the multidomain intervention] The failure to return to baseline scores suggests that the effect persists even if participants do not participate in exercise therapy during the follow-up period,” the study authors wrote. The researchers added that this may suggest that continued exercise and cognitive training are sustaining improvements in cognitive function. The ADAS-Cog-Plus scale did not improve clinically after intervention. Furthermore, neither exercise alone nor vitamin D supplementation improved ADAS-Cog-13 scores, despite ADAS-Cog-13 being said to have neuroprotective properties that may improve cognitive function. Dementia is an incurable disease that affects more than 50 million people worldwide. However, nonpharmacologic and lifestyle interventions may delay the onset of dementia, and such interventions may be most effective when administered during the MCI stage, the study authors concluded. reference M Montero-Odasso, Zou G, Speechley M, et al. Effects of exercise alone or in combination with cognitive training and vitamin D supplementation to improve cognitive function in adults with mild cognitive impairment. JAMA net opened. 2023;6(7):e2324465. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.24465

