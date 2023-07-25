Heat waves and bad air quality in China lead to higher death rates from heart attacks







Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: Nearly 3% of five-year heart attack deaths in China can be attributed to exposure to extreme temperatures and poor air quality.

The odds of dying from MI during heatwave exposure increased by up to 74%. Chinese researchers estimated that nearly 3% of all MI deaths in Jiangsu over a 5-year period could be attributed to a combination of extreme temperature exposure and poor air quality. A time-stratified case-crossover study published in Circulation The researchers evaluated the association between heat waves, cold waves, and exposure to fine particulate matter (PM). 2.5 ) MI death.

Nearly 3% of five-year heart attack deaths in China can be attributed to exposure to extreme temperatures and poor air quality.

Image: Adobe Stock

“Extreme temperature events are becoming more frequent, longer and more intense, raising concerns about adverse health effects. Another environmental problem around the world is airborne particulate matterMay interact synergistically with temperature extremes to adversely affect cardiovascular health. ” mountain power Liu, MD, An associate professor of epidemiology at the Department of Public Health, Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, China, said in a press release. “However, it remains unclear whether and how concurrent exposure to extreme temperatures and particulate contamination interact to increase the risk of death from heart attack. Heart attack is an acute response potentially triggered by an acute scenario and represents a major public health challenge due to its significant consequences.” Burden of disease around the world” Correlating Mortality with Meteorological Datasets For this study, Liu et al. correlated mortality data from the Jiangsu Mortality Monitoring System with daily weather data from the China Meteorological Administration Land Data Assimilation System and daily air pollution data from the ChinaHighAirPollutants dataset. Community-level climate and pollution data were compared with the timing of death from myocardial infarction. Most of Jiangsu has a humid subtropical climate with four distinct seasons, but the climate in the northernmost region transitions to a humid continental climate, the researchers wrote. The researchers defined a heat wave as a daily temperature above the 95th percentile for at least three consecutive days, and a cold snap as a daily temperature below the 5th percentile for at least three consecutive days. Temperature extremes, PM 2.5 and the death of MI Liu et al. estimated that up to 2.8% of myocardial infarction deaths from 2015 to 2020 were due to extreme temperature exposure and PM. 2.5 Exceeds WHO air quality guidelines (37.5 g/m2)3). ORs for MI mortality with heat wave ranged from 1.18 (95% CI, 1.14-1.21) to 1.74 (95% CI, 1.66-1.83), and ORs for MI mortality with cold wave ranged from 1.04 (95% CI, 1.02-1.06) to 1.12 (95% CI, 1.07-1.18). ). After adjusting for exposure to temperature extremes, the likelihood of MI mortality monotonically increased with increasing PM 2.5 Attenuates above an estimated breakpoint of 39.5 g/m.3 (P. Studies show nonlinearity < .05). Researchers observed a synergistic effect between exposure to heat waves and PM. 2.5 and increase the probability of MI death. However, no interaction effect was observed between exposure to cold weather and PM. 2.5 and the probability of MI death. “Personal strategies to avoid the adverse health effects of extreme temperatures include following weather forecasts, staying indoors during extreme temperatures, using fans and air conditioners in hot weather, clothing appropriate for the weather, staying hydrated, and installing blinds to reduce indoor temperatures,” Liu said in a release. “Using air purifiers in the home, wearing masks outdoors, avoiding busy highways when walking, and choosing less strenuous outdoor activities can also help reduce exposure to air pollution on days when levels of particulate pollution are high. Considering particulate pollution when warning the public about extreme temperatures is important to improve public health.” reference:

