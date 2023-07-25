Cellular mechanisms by which lactate aids brain development — ScienceDaily





Scientists at Tohoku University have discovered that lactate plays a key role in helping neural stem cells develop into specialized neurons, a process called neural differentiation. They also discovered the means by which lactate signals cells to help modify and strengthen nerve function.

Details of their research are journal of biochemistry June 10, 2023. Lactate is a byproduct of exercise and metabolism. When the oxygen supply to cells is restricted, glucose is converted to lactate, providing the brain with an energy source. Lactate levels in the fetal brain increase from the second trimester onwards, highlighting that lactate plays an important role in brain development and neuronal differentiation. Recent studies and reports have proven that lactic acid is an important component of our nervous system. They showed that lactate functions as a key cell signaling molecule in the nervous system and that lactate metabolism is involved in neuronal functions such as neuroplasticity and memory consolidation. However, the role of lactate signaling in neurons has so far remained unclear. “Given the growing evidence that lactate provides signal-regulatory functions in various cell types under physiological and pathological conditions, we hypothesized that lactate affects neuronal function through changes in global gene expression,” said research team leader Ryoichi Nagatomi, a professor at Tohoku University’s Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering and a research team leader along with doctoral student Yidan Xu and associate professor Joji Kusuyama at Tokyo Medical and Dental University. The researchers tested the hypothesis by examining gene regulation in lactate-treated cells when NDRG3, a protein previously identified to mediate gene regulation in the presence of lactate, was removed from neuroblastoma cells SH-SY5Y. They found that lactate aids neuronal differentiation through NDRG3-dependent and -independent ways. Furthermore, they identified two specific transcription factors, TEAD1 and ELF4, that are regulated by both lactate and NDRG3 during neural differentiation. Nagatomi and his team believe their findings not only add to our basic understanding of lactate, but may also serve as a basis for harnessing lactate signaling to encourage exercise and design drugs as a way to prevent or control cognitive disease. “Our findings provide new insights into the mechanisms by which exercise-induced high serum lactate levels beneficially affect the nervous system. Furthermore, the ability to measure exercise-induced changes in lactate levels in humans will allow us to better understand adaptive changes in brain functions such as cognitive and memory functions when changes in lactate levels are taken into account.”

