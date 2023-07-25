Childhood TV viewing is associated with adult health problems





People who watched a lot of TV as children were more likely to have health problems in adulthood, including high blood pressure and obesity, according to a study published in an online journal conducted over more than 50 years. Pediatrics. Beginning in the early 1970s, researchers at New Zealand’s University of Otago asked parents of more than 800 children to record the amount of time their children watched television when they were 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15 years old. The average viewing time was 2 hours per day on weekdays. Participants were followed up to age 45 years. “People who watched the most shows had a higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome in adulthood,” said Bob Hancox, a professor in the school’s Department of Preventive Social Medicine. news release. Metabolic syndrome is a series of conditions, including high blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat and abnormal cholesterol levels, that lead to an increased risk of heart disease, diabetes and stroke, according to a news release. The findings hold true even when gender, childhood body mass index, and family economic status are taken into account, the study said. Boys watched more TV than girls, and metabolic syndrome problems were more common in men than women. Although the study did not prove that watching TV actually causes these health problems in adulthood, the two may be linked because children who watch TV may exercise less and eat unhealthy because they see junk food ads, the authors said. This finding is valid even though there are far more screens available today. “The worrying thing about this is what’s happening now compared to 45 years ago,” said Colleen Kraft, M.D., a pediatrician and professor of medicine at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine, who was not involved in the study. US news and world reports. “Children spend so much of their day on mobile phones, tablets, computers and screens that they are not really active.

