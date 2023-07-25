



A combination of soaring heat and suffocating particulate pollution could double the risk of death from a heart attack, according to a new study of more than 202,000 heart attack deaths in China. The study was published today in the leading journal of the American Heart Association. Circulation.

“Extreme temperature events are becoming more frequent, longer and more intense, and their adverse health effects are becoming more and more of a concern. Another environmental problem in the world is the presence of fine particulate matter in the air, which can interact synergistically with extreme temperatures to adversely affect cardiovascular health,” said lead author Yuewei Liu, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor of epidemiology at the Department of Public Health, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, China. “However, it remains unclear whether and how concurrent exposure to extreme temperatures and particulate contamination interact to increase the risk of death from heart attack. Heart attack is a major public health challenge because it is an acute reaction that can potentially be triggered by acute scenarios and carries a substantial disease burden worldwide.” To examine the effects of extreme temperatures with and without high levels of particulate pollution, researchers analyzed 202,678 heart attack deaths in Jiangsu between 2015 and 2020. Jiangsu is a region with four distinct seasons and a wide range of temperatures and particulate pollution levels. The deceased were elderly with an average age of 77.6 years. 52% were over the age of 80. and 52% were men. Particulate exposure on each day of death and the day before death was included in the analysis. Temperature extremes were measured according to the local daily heat index (also called apparent temperature), which captures the combined effects of both heat and humidity. Both the length and intensity of heat and cold waves were assessed. Heart attack deaths, or onset dates, during these periods were compared to control days of the same month and day of the week. That is, if a death occurs on a Wednesday, all other Wednesdays in the same month are considered control days. Days with average particulate matter levels greater than 37.5 micrograms per cubic meter were considered high particle levels. “Our findings provide evidence that reducing exposure to both extreme temperatures and particulate pollution may help prevent premature death from heart attacks, especially in women and the elderly,” Liu said. Fatal heart attack risk was observed at the following levels compared to control days: 18% increase in two-day heatwaves with a heat index of 90 or higher th Percentiles (ranging from 82.6 degrees Fahrenheit to 97.9 degrees Fahrenheit) increased with temperature and duration, and were 74% higher for four-day heatwaves with a heat index of 97.5 degrees or higher. th Percentile (ranging from 94.8 degrees Fahrenheit to 109.4 degrees Fahrenheit). For context, 6417 (3.2%) of the 202,678 observed heart attack deaths occurred during a heat wave with a heat index of 95 or higher. th Stay in the percentile (ranging from 91.2 degrees Fahrenheit to 104.7 degrees Fahrenheit) for at least 3 days.

Females are generally higher than males during heat waves.

On days with heat waves, cold snaps, or high levels of particulate pollution, it is higher in people over the age of 80 than in younger adults.

From 2015 to 2020, the average age of people who died from heart attacks in Jiangsu province was 77.6 years old, including periods outside of the heat wave. Of these, 52.1% were over the age of 80. Researchers estimate that up to 2.8% of heart attack deaths may be due to a combination of extreme temperatures and high levels of particulate pollution (greater than 37.5 micrograms per cubic meter), according to WHO targets. “Personal strategies to avoid the adverse health effects of extreme temperatures include following weather forecasts, staying indoors during extreme temperatures, using fans and air conditioners in hot weather, dressing appropriately for the weather, staying hydrated, and installing blinds to reduce indoor temperatures,” Liu said. “Using air purifiers in the home, wearing masks outdoors, avoiding busy highways when walking, and choosing less strenuous outdoor activities can also help reduce exposure to air pollution on days with high levels of particulate pollution. To improve public health, it is important to consider particulate pollution when warning the public about extreme temperatures.” In its 2020 Scientific Statement and 2020 Policy Statement, the American Heart Association details the latest science on air pollution exposure and individual, industry, and policy actions to reduce the negative impact of poor air quality on cardiovascular health. Reducing exposure to air pollution and reversing the negative effects of poor air quality on cardiovascular health, including heart disease and stroke, is essential to reduce health inequalities in black and Hispanic communities, historically marginalized and underresourced communities, and those with the highest levels of exposure to air pollution. To confirm their findings, the researchers recommended additional studies of the possible interaction of extreme weather and particulate pollution on heart attack deaths in regions with different temperatures and contamination ranges. The study did not include adjustments for adaptive behaviors individuals take (such as using air conditioning or staying indoors) when temperatures are extreme or when pollution levels are high, which may lead to misclassification of individuals’ exposure to weather and change risk patterns. Also, due to potential variations in adaptive capacity and temperature distribution, these results may not be generalizable to other regions of China or other countries. Background: Smaller than 2.5 microns in size, fine particles can be inhaled deep into the lungs and can irritate blood vessels around the lungs and heart. Most of it is related to burning fuels, such as car exhaust, factory exhaust, and particles from wildfires.

Previous studies have linked exposure to particulate matter, including fine particles, to heart disease, stroke, and other health problems.

By way of background, the World Health Organization targets for average annual exposure to particulate pollution levels are no more than 5 micrograms per cubic meter and no more than 15 micrograms per cubic meter over 3 to 4 days per year.

In this study, a heat wave was defined as a period of temperatures above 90 degrees Celsius. th 92.5 th 95 th and 97.5 th Percentiles of the daily heat index (ranging from 82.6 degrees Fahrenheit to 109.4 degrees Fahrenheit across Jiangsu, China) for at least two, three, or four consecutive days.

A cold snap was defined as a period of temperature below 10°C.th7.5th,Fiveth2.5th Percentile of daily heat index (ranging from 27 degrees Fahrenheit to 40.5 degrees Fahrenheit) for at least 2, 3, or 4 consecutive days.

