UK radiologists strike for two days over salaries and staffing | Doctors





thousands of radiologists England He plans to go on strike on Tuesday amid a dispute with the government over salaries, hiring and retention. Members of the Society of Radiological Technologists (SoR) voted to reject a 5% salary subsidy offered by ministers and called for resumption of talks after other public sector employees, including junior doctors, were offered higher salaries. Unions say an alarming number of staff are leaving and workers are not being well recruited or retained. The 48-hour strike will take place at 8am on Tuesday and will involve 37 people. NHS A trust whose members have the power to strike. These include the Royal Marsden Cancer Hospital in London, University College London Hospital, Liverpool University Hospital, Nottingham University Hospital, Bristol and Weston University Hospitals, and Sheffield Teaching Hospital. According to the SoR, nine out of 10 NHS patients had X-rays, MRIs, CT scans, ultrasounds, breast screening and assistance from radiologists who gave cancer patients radiation treatments. A million patients are waiting to be X-rayed. Union representatives from each trust have agreed that staff will provide emergency coverage of “life and limb” for patients, which usually means the same level of staffing as Christmas Day or Boxing Day. Dean Rogers, Executive Director of Industrial Strategy and Membership Relations at SoR said: “Voting to strike was a difficult decision for members who care above all about the safety and welfare of their patients. “We need to pay attention to the fact that many radiologists feel exhausted by low wages and increased working hours. “If governments want to reduce NHS waiting lists and ensure that patients get the care they need when they need it, recruiting and retaining radiography professionals needs to be an urgent priority, and that means discussing salaries and terms with us. “But they refuse to talk to us even though the door is open. Our members deserve better. Our patients deserve better.” Labor unions say many radiologists were working grueling hours to ensure patient care wasn’t compromised by staff shortages. This caused inevitable damage to their physical and mental health. Skip past newsletter promotions Archie Brand and Nemo Omar discuss the top stories and what they mean for free every weekday morning. “,”newsletterId”:”morning briefing”,”successDescription”:”first edition will be sent every weekday”}” clientOnly> Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information, see privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google. privacy policy and terms of service application. After newsletter promotion A radiologist working at a hospital in South London said: By the time it’s over, you’re really, really broken. When I got home, I couldn’t even stand up. ” Health Secretary Steve Berkley said the decision to remunerate radiologists is final. “I want to end the devastating strikes so that the NHS can focus relentlessly on reducing waiting lists and delivering to patients,” he said. “The majority of unions in the NHS Staff Council have now put more money into their pockets, having voted to accept the government’s fair and reasonable proposal for a 5% wage increase over 2023-2024 and two significant lump-sum payments totaling at least £1,655. “The NHS also recently announced its first long-term workforce plan in NHS history to recruit and retain hundreds of thousands more staff.

