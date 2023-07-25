What does a low-fat, low-carb diet look like?





Dr. Keith Roach

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a healthy 75 year old male. I’m a little frustrated after having a check-up with my doctor and getting a call from a medical assistant recommending a low-fat, low-carb diet. I admit to being nutritionally ignorant, so I asked for more specific meal suggestions (my late wife always bought groceries and prepared meals for us). I don’t even know what carbs are other than beef and bread. My LDL cholesterol is 152 mg/dL, my triglyceride level is 256 mg/dL, and my A1C level is 5.8%. Since my 20s, I’ve been very active and fairly thin, yet my A1C is above 5.6%, I don’t eat dessert, and I don’t add sugar to my coffee, tea, or cereal. I suffer from severe neuropathy, but sitting is not in my nature, so I just overcome it every day. My weekly exercise routine is strength training for 3 days, running on the treadmill at the gym, and walking 2.5-3.5 miles on 3 non-gym days. I try to eat a variety of vegetables and eat fresh fruit with every meal. I seldom eat beef or fried food because fat makes my stomach sick. Looking up information about low fat/low carb diets in books online can be confusing and frustrating. There seems to be a lot of contradictory information. Do you know any good resources? Obviously my doctor is useless. — JRC JRC: Before I give my opinion on a low-fat, low-carbohydrate diet for a 75-year-old diabetic, let me explain what this means. There are his three types of macronutrients from which we get energy: carbohydrates, fats and proteins. A balanced diet should have all ingredients, but the proportions vary greatly depending on individual food choices. Carbohydrates refer to both simple sugars and sugar chains found in starches such as bread, pasta, and rice. Dietary fiber is also made of carbohydrates, but humans cannot use dietary fiber well as energy. Fiber has many benefits, including helping to regulate blood sugar levels in diabetics. Most fruits are essentially 100% carbohydrates, while vegetables, grains, and legumes are mostly carbohydrates, with small amounts of protein and negligible fat. Fats are very large, energy-rich molecules found in oils, nuts, most animal meats, and some fruits such as avocados. Fats have a bad reputation, but there are four main types of unhealthy fats: saturated fats (found in meats and tropical oils) and trans-saturated fats (not found at all in nature, only in processed foods, and fortunately being phased out). Polyunsaturated fats (found in vegetable oils), especially monounsaturated fats (found in olive and nut oils, but varying amounts in other oils) are healthy in moderate amounts. Omega 3 is a type of healthy polyunsaturated fat. Proteins are long chains of amino acids and are found in nutrient-dense plant foods such as meat and tofu. Beef is high in protein, but contains varying amounts of fat (many of which is saturated fat) and very little carbs. So a low-carbohydrate, low-fat diet actually means a high-protein diet. Unless you know more than your doctor or assistant tells you, it’s not that easy to get high protein without high fat. However, I disagree with a high protein diet for someone like you. Good fats, such as olive oil and fatty fish, fruits, vegetables, and legumes are all part of a healthy diet, whether you have diabetes or not. You can get more information by contacting a registered dietitian or nutritionist. Readers can email questions to [email protected].

