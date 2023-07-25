Maternal hepatitis C during pregnancy increases the risk of adverse perinatal outcomes





prevalence of Hepatitis C virus HCV infection during pregnancy is on the rise, and maternal HCV infection is associated with an increased risk of adverse perinatal outcomes, according to the results of a study published in . JAMA network open. The study authors said further research is needed to explore specialized care for affected mothers and newborns. Dr_Microbe – Stock.adobe.com Injectable drugs are a major risk factor for HCV in adults, with approximately one-third of new cases occurring in women aged 20-29. The researchers said they had limited data on HCV during pregnancy, so they aimed to estimate the prevalence of HCV-positive pregnancies during the opioid epidemic and how this relates to maternal and perinatal outcomes. The researchers used US data from 1998 to 2018, and the analysis was conducted from November 14, 2021 to May 14, 2023. Subjects were women hospitalized for childbirth or spontaneous abortion and were included in the National Inpatient Sample of the Healthcare Expenditure and Utilization Project. According to the researchers, primary results included temporal trends as measured by changes in annual prevalence of HCV-positive women during pregnancy since the onset of the opioid epidemic in the late 1990s. Secondary outcomes included associations between her maternal HCV infection and maternal and perinatal adverse events. The study began with more than 70 million hospitalized patients associated with childbirth or spontaneous abortion, of whom 137,259 were HCV-infected mothers. They identified that most of these women were white, low-income, and more likely to have a history of tobacco, alcohol, and opioid use compared with their HCV-negative mothers. The median age of women with HCV was 28 years compared to 27.2 years for HCV-negative women. Women with HCV were admitted to teaching hospitals in more rural and urban areas. The researchers found that the prevalence of HCV-positive pregnancies increased 16-fold during the study period, reaching 5.3 per 1000 pregnancies in 2018. Furthermore, the age-specific prevalence increased only 3-fold in those aged 41-50 years, while it increased 31-fold in those aged 21-30 years. It increased 22-fold among those aged 18-20 and eight-fold among those aged 31-40. Researchers found an increase in HCV-positive pregnancies in the 21- to 30-year-old age group in 2010, at the start of the second wave of the opioid epidemic. In addition, researchers found that patients associated with HCV-positive pregnancies had higher rates of caesarean section, premature birth, poor fetal growth, or fetal distress. Researchers found no significant differences in gestational diabetes, pre-eclampsia, eclampsia or stillbirth, according to the results of the study. Researchers found that HCP-positive women had a higher prevalence of anemia. The study had some limitations, such as the lack of a clear diagnosis in HCV-negative people, which the researchers said could be a misclassification bias. In addition, no data were collected on HCV viral titers, limiting the data from studies. There were also no data on prenatal care or health literacy that might have influenced the results, according to the study authors. References Chen P, Johnson L, Limketkai BN, Jusuf E, et al. Trends in prevalence of hepatitis C infection during pregnancy and maternal and child outcomes in the United States (1998–2018). JAMA net opened. 2023;6(7):e2324770. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.24770

