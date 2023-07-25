Challenges in achieving evidence-based management for long-term COVID-19

Early in the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, scientists forewarned the potential for medium- to long-term post-acute sequelae similar to those reported for bacterial infections in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2.1 viral infections, including protozoa and Epstein-Barr virus;2 ebola virus,3 dengue virus,Four chikungunya virus,Five It dates back to the 1918 flu pandemic.6 These various symptoms after acute SARS-CoV-2 infection are now called chronic infections, also known as post-coronavirus symptoms (PCC), chronic infections syndrome.7 “Acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC)”,7 “Chronic novel coronavirus” and many other terms. The Department of Health and Human Services, in collaboration with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, broadly defines prolonged COVID-19 as “signs, symptoms, or symptoms that persist or develop after initial exposure to COVID-19.”8 Following global consensus, WHO in October 2021 defined the post-COVID-19 condition as “a condition in which symptoms usually occur within 3 months of the onset of 2019-nCoV-2, symptoms last at least 2 months, and cannot be explained by another diagnosis.”9 In February 2023, WHO announced a new definition after COVID-19 in children and adolescents.Ten In support of the WHO definition, the International Classification of Diseases Tenth Revision Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM) was developed to classify this condition as “diagnostic code U09.9 (post-coronavirus conditions, unspecified)”.11

Long-term novel coronavirus heterogeneity causes single or complex symptoms12 13 Over 200 symptoms have been reported, affecting every organ system in the body, regardless of viral variant or vaccination status. Patients with long-lived COVID-19 may remain symptomatic, worsen existing symptoms, or develop new symptoms at any time after acute infection, regardless of the severity of the initial illness.Zhang otherstudy identified four reproducible PASC subphenotypes, predominantly in the heart and kidney. Breath, sleep, anxiety. Musculoskeletal and nervous system. Digestive and respiratory sequelae.14 These subphenotypes were associated with different patient demographics, underlying disease prior to SARS-CoV-2 infection, and severity during the acute infection phase. These sets of symptoms are also seen in chronic illness in critically ill patients after critical care, known as post-intensive care syndrome.15 or as a late complication such as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.16 Long-term studies show that patients feel better over time.17 However, some studies have reported impairments in activities of daily living for 1-2 years or longer.18 Within this heterogeneous manifestation, distinct subtypes have been identified that support individual integration into specific pathways of care.

There is still something that has long been open with Covid, including confusion over the appropriate terminology, such as lack of exacerbation of a pre-existing condition, due to significant conditions such as heterogeneous phenotypes, multiple case definitions, lack of specific diagnosis, lack of aggravation of pre-existing conditions (e.g. diabetes), and other chronic conditions such as myalgia lipids, and other chronic conditions. tachycardia syndrome (POTS) and mast cell activation syndrome.19

Both POTS and small fibrous neuropathy are common in prolonged COVID-19, and POTS often occurs after viral infection.20 And most often coexist with ME/CSF.There is evidence that autonomic imbalance may contribute to the prolongation of COVID-19twenty one Similar to ME/CFS.twenty two There is also evidence that autoantibodies, like ME/CFS, may contribute to the prolongation of 2019-nCoV.twenty three A variety of factors (infection, injury, cold temperatures, lack of sufficient nutrients, etc.) can lead to ME/CSF when cell or organism viability is threatened. Although many patients with ME/CSF report prodromal symptoms consistent with infection, no single drug is consistently implicated. Diagnosis of ME/CFS is based on symptoms, as there is no specific diagnostic test with adequate sensitivity and specificity.

What is the current evidence for long-term COVID-19 management? Governments, non-governmental organizations, and academia are taking steps to support, fund, and conduct research on repurposed, emerging drugs, and non-pharmacological interventions that may alleviate symptoms and optimize function and quality of life in post-COVID-19 patients. It also aims to disseminate research findings to raise public and health professional awareness and understanding of post-COVID-19 symptoms. Patient networks are also influencing the research agenda and accelerating research progress. Most trials focused on fatigue, asthenia, and respiratory symptoms in patients with persistent symptoms after a specified period of time (usually >3 months after acute infection). The most frequently reported outcomes included improvement in symptoms (usually assessed on specific scales) and health-related quality of life. This has led to the implementation of large clinical trials, such as the US National Institutes of Health’s $1.5 billion RECOVER study.twenty four and the UK STIMULATE-ICP study.twenty five Because post-COVID-19 symptoms have multiple etiologies and varying clinical manifestations, medical management is enormous and coordinated at the individual level. This has led to the creation of small and large clinical trials as reflected in the International Clinical Trials Registry (ICTRP).26 As of February 2023, 444 intervention studies and 342 observational studies on post-coronavirus/long-term coronavirus are registered in the ICTRP (table 1). From 36 countries he had 314 randomized trials, of which 81 studies tested pharmacological interventions, 26 studies on homeopathy or supplements, and 175 trials on non-pharmacological interventions. table 1 Studies registered with ICTRP for symptoms after COVID-19 (as of February 2023) With so many trials occurring so quickly and the urgent need to critically assess, synthesize and disseminate evidence, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has created the Rapid Review of Post-COVID-19 Interventions. This initiative has been well received by the scientific community in member countries and regions, and has become a practical and timely tool for technical cooperation. Detailed methodology, including analysis and interpretation of results, is available at: https://iris.paho.org/handle/10665.2/57104. At the time of drafting this article, the PAHO Living Rapid Review summarized 47 potential treatment options for acute and post-COVID-19 conditions from 65 RCTs. Twenty-six percent (n=17) of trials evaluated recycled drugs, 46% (n=30) tested non-pharmacological interventions, and 18% (n=12) used natural supplements. At this time, there are no ongoing trials of newly developed drugs to address this condition. The certainty of the evidence for most interventions was low or very low. In short, there are currently no drugs that have proven effective in the long-term management of COVID-19 patients. There is evidence of moderate certainty in trials evaluating ‘breathing exercises’, a non-pharmacologic intervention for patients with respiratory symptoms. We grouped interventions according to the primary organ/system affected and assessed the certainty of the evidence as summarized below. Table 2. Table 2 Summary of findings by affected organ/system There is currently no broadly effective treatment for long-term COVID-19, but treatments directed at specific factors are effective in some populations (Table 2) including symptom-specific pharmacological options. Breathing exercises are the only intervention with moderate to high certainty to show significant effects for patients with long-term COVID-19 respiratory symptoms. Other interventions have shown promising results, but with less certain evidence. For example, Actovegin may address asthenia/fatigue and respiratory symptoms, anticoagulant therapy is a promising way to address abnormal coagulation, and luteolin supplements and palmitoylethanolamide have shown promise in treating olfactory and/or gustatory disorders. These interventions deserve further study. Many of the RCTs have shown complete symptom resolution or significant improvement in patients assigned to the control group. Of the 72 outcomes assessed in 28 RCTs with a median follow-up of 30 days for which baseline response rates (the proportion of patients assigned to the control group who achieved significant improvement) were determined, 42 (58%) reported improvement in 30% or more of patients despite not receiving treatment with the intervention evaluated in the trial.

Challenges and Limitations We found an overall high risk of bias due to suboptimal randomization, allocation concealment and blinding (and other methodological and reporting concerns). Most RCTs were very small and included a small number of events. Overall, the methods were very poor, the reporting suboptimal, and the quality of the evidence weak. In general, follow-up periods were too short to provide conclusive evidence. The definition of long-term COVID-19 post-COVID-19 remains ambiguous, resulting in methodological and analytical limitations to studies, especially when defining patient cohorts. It is also difficult to draw final broad conclusions and generalizations about treatment based on data across different studies. The design of clinical trials for long-term COVID-19 remains a challenge due to the large number of symptoms that vary between patients and within the same patient (up and down or new symptoms), the lack of specific diagnostics, and the overlap with similar chronic diseases. There is evidence that chronic diseases such as diabetes and renal failure can accompany COVID-19, and older people are likely to experience diverse and complex sequelae after the acute phase. Further research is needed to examine the long-term incidence of COVID-19 and chronic disease. The PAHO rapid review focuses on pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions, but this is only one aspect of the long-term, integrated management of COVID-19. Future research should be directed toward establishing standardized diagnostic biomarkers, especially for long-term novel coronaviruses. A multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach is essential to improve outcomes for these patients.

Better evidence for better care We are still in the stage of symptomatic treatment, but we have enough treatments to deal with long-term COVID-19. Transparent, well-designed and conducted clinical trials are essential to the practice of evidence-based medicine. In May 2022, the 75th World Health Assembly approved a new resolution (WHA75.8) on “strengthening clinical trials to provide high-quality evidence for health interventions and improve the quality and coordination of research”.27 The timely and clear communication of scientific results is also fundamental to clinical management and to organizing the health system’s response to COVID-19 over the long term. The PAHO Technical Team on the post-COVID-19 situation will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving literature, especially as it applies to special population subgroups such as children, pregnant women, persons with immunological conditions, persons with comorbidities, ethnic and minority groups, and persons affected by contextual factors. As new evidence emerges, studies are evaluated and updated in the Living Review, complemented through an interactive online version that facilitates access to review results through interactive tables and figures. This live review will support national, institutional and regional collaboration in developing guidelines and policies for the long-term management of COVID-19 patients. PAHO will continue to assist Latin American and Caribbean countries in developing guidelines or adapting them to their specific circumstances based on this evidence. National and global response efforts should be kept informed, and although there may not yet be a precise mechanism regarding the etiology and prevalence of this condition, it is possible to develop a roadmap to support the research agenda, and to support clinicians in improving the diagnosis and management of people coexisting with long-term COVID-19.