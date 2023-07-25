Sunny, Cyclone Possible: Malawi’s Cold Chain Goes Solar

Even before Cyclone Freddy hit in March, Chubbborough Health Center, about 70 kilometers from the Malawi city of Blantyre, was a particularly difficult facility to keep operational.

The clinic is located on a rocky, unpaved, dilapidated road network and can only be reached on foot or by 4×4 vehicle with a good distance. That means running ambulances for referred patients and delivering supplies are both dependent on the availability of Land Cruiser-type machines.

“In some cases, demand was high despite a low supply of the vaccine, which could have resulted in many children wanting to go home. – Nelson Ching’amba, Chubbborough Health Center, Health Surveillance Assistant

A storm then made landfall, damaging health facilities across Malawi.by the end of the month 1,200 or more Floods and cholera will hit the country and people will die or go missing. The country’s power grid collapsed. Hydroelectric power plant Received devastating damage. At Chubbborough, power dropped, then surged, then dropped again. The facility’s only refrigerator was permanently darkened.

storm damage

To get routine immunization back on track, clinic staff sought workarounds, eventually storing the vaccine in a refrigerator at the Chicowa Health Center, 22 kilometers away.

“It was our duty as Health Surveillance Officers (HSAs) to collect the vaccines. Depending on the weather conditions, we either cycled or walked,” recalls Nelson Chingamba, HSA at the facility.

old broken refrigerator

Credit: Chubbborough Health Center

“We collected very little vaccine so that it would not be wasted in the event of poor turnout. We did not have a refrigerator to maintain the recommended temperature. However, despite the low supply of vaccine, the demand was high, and as a result many children turned back, which discouraged parents from returning the next day,” Chinamba recalls.

Clinic staff reported that vaccination coverage had dropped to just 30% of the facility’s goal of immunizing 50 children a month, and remained at that low level for three months without refrigerators. Supply wasn’t the only issue. Storms knocked down several bridges and made bad roads worse, making outreach clinics impossible.

“Vaccinations were delayed or missed due to severe weather conditions and lack of vaccination stocks at this facility,” recalled Maria Limani, a mother of five from Pazuwa village in Chikwawa district. “At one point I was here two weeks in a row and there was no vaccine,” she explains.

revival of the sun

It all changed. In June, Chubbala’s broken refrigerator was replaced with a solarized refrigerator. The new Vaccine Cooler will be solar-powered via roof-mounted solar panels and will be independent of the national power grid.

In July, Limani’s walk to Chubbborough is as long as ever. “I leave the house at 5am to be on time. Today I arrived around 8am,” she said. But the risk of setbacks is much lower. She cradled the baby in a cream-colored floral blanket and explained that her 14-week-old baby had just received her fourth life-saving vaccination.

Another mother, Melia Kariyoti, from Ntengereni village under the jurisdiction of Kunsembwe, the traditional authority of Blantyre, waiting at the Chububorough health centre, said: “Immunizations were interrupted due to Cyclone Freddy. During this time, my child forgot to take some vaccines. The facility had a new refrigerator and is now recovering.”

newly replaced refrigerator

Credit: Chubbborough Health Center

a sunny day

Chubbala had hoped for a solarized refrigerator even before a cyclone attack on the power grid exploded an old refrigerator. In fact, since October 2021, UNICEF has installed solar-powered refrigerators across Malawi’s network of health facilities. To date, more than 450 refrigerators have been installed nationwide.

Solarized district vaccine vaults installed in 29 districts are worth $650,000 and small facility-based solar refrigerators installed in 25 facilities are worth $450,000. Installation is being phased across the country, with 150 installations underway, according to UNICEF.

“Cyclone Freddy disrupted vaccinations. – Melia Kariyoti of Ntengereni Village

UNICEF Malawi health expert and director of child health Dr Ganashyam Sethy said concerns that the power outage would compromise the ability of health centers to maintain the constant temperatures needed to keep vaccines effective have prompted the organization to install solar-powered refrigerators in hard-to-reach facilities like Chubbala.

He believes Malawi missed the chance to get vaccinated before solarization because rural hospitals had other urgent priorities besides dealing with the cold chain due to frequent blackouts.

He explained that UNICEF is committed to maintaining the equipment for two years, while the equipment it installs has an expected life of 10 years. We are also currently conducting online monitoring of photovoltaic installations. This is made possible by remote monitoring hardware installed at all sites. These devices are equipped with his SIM card, a hardware he sends data every few seconds to his manufacturer-controlled online his cloud and dashboard.

“If an error is confirmed, the contractor must address the issue immediately. If a site visit is required, the contractor must do so within five days. Longer term, UNICEF hopes to strengthen the capacity of ministry technicians to monitor data and fully manage the online dashboard.”

Cloudy forecast

The ability to quickly respond to storm damage promises to become even more useful over time.

Climate change and international development expert Dr Barbara Ntapala said Malawi is prone to weather hazards such as floods, droughts and storms, but that risk appears to only increase amid the global climate crisis.

Dr. Barbra Ntapala

Credit: Dr. Ntapala

“[The] Disaster trends have increased over the last decade,” she said. vaccine work. “The intensity and intensity are likely to increase. The intensity of past storms indicates that more devastating disasters are to come. Malawi’s lack of ability to predict the magnitude of the next expected storm and provide early warning is a major challenge,” she explained. “The Bureau of Meteorology issued an advance Cyclone Freddy Warning but failed to detect its magnitude.”

There are lessons to be learned in the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy, she suggests.

keep cool

One of those lessons may prove to be the relative resilience of the solar cold chain in an unpredictable future.

While the storm damaged 65 medical facilities in Malawi, closing 15, blocking access to 10 and halving the capacity of the remaining facilities, health ministry spokesperson Adrian Chicumbe said the ministry’s assessment did not damage any solar installations.

Meanwhile, Myles Mungo, Blantyre District Health Department’s Expanded Immunization Program (EPI) coordinator, said that after Freddy’s landfall, some local health facilities were without power for more than three weeks, but that solarization promised to reduce the risk of a relapse to some extent. “Vaccine safety and uninterrupted routine immunization are guaranteed,” she said. “This has increased vaccination coverage in the district.”