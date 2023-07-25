Health
Sunny, Cyclone Possible: Malawi’s Cold Chain Goes Solar
Even before Cyclone Freddy hit in March, Chubbborough Health Center, about 70 kilometers from the Malawi city of Blantyre, was a particularly difficult facility to keep operational.
The clinic is located on a rocky, unpaved, dilapidated road network and can only be reached on foot or by 4×4 vehicle with a good distance. That means running ambulances for referred patients and delivering supplies are both dependent on the availability of Land Cruiser-type machines.
“In some cases, demand was high despite a low supply of the vaccine, which could have resulted in many children wanting to go home.
– Nelson Ching’amba, Chubbborough Health Center, Health Surveillance Assistant
A storm then made landfall, damaging health facilities across Malawi.by the end of the month 1,200 or more Floods and cholera will hit the country and people will die or go missing. The country’s power grid collapsed. Hydroelectric power plant Received devastating damage. At Chubbborough, power dropped, then surged, then dropped again. The facility’s only refrigerator was permanently darkened.
storm damage
To get routine immunization back on track, clinic staff sought workarounds, eventually storing the vaccine in a refrigerator at the Chicowa Health Center, 22 kilometers away.
“It was our duty as Health Surveillance Officers (HSAs) to collect the vaccines. Depending on the weather conditions, we either cycled or walked,” recalls Nelson Chingamba, HSA at the facility.
“We collected very little vaccine so that it would not be wasted in the event of poor turnout. We did not have a refrigerator to maintain the recommended temperature. However, despite the low supply of vaccine, the demand was high, and as a result many children turned back, which discouraged parents from returning the next day,” Chinamba recalls.
Clinic staff reported that vaccination coverage had dropped to just 30% of the facility’s goal of immunizing 50 children a month, and remained at that low level for three months without refrigerators. Supply wasn’t the only issue. Storms knocked down several bridges and made bad roads worse, making outreach clinics impossible.
“Vaccinations were delayed or missed due to severe weather conditions and lack of vaccination stocks at this facility,” recalled Maria Limani, a mother of five from Pazuwa village in Chikwawa district. “At one point I was here two weeks in a row and there was no vaccine,” she explains.
revival of the sun
It all changed. In June, Chubbala’s broken refrigerator was replaced with a solarized refrigerator. The new Vaccine Cooler will be solar-powered via roof-mounted solar panels and will be independent of the national power grid.
In July, Limani’s walk to Chubbborough is as long as ever. “I leave the house at 5am to be on time. Today I arrived around 8am,” she said. But the risk of setbacks is much lower. She cradled the baby in a cream-colored floral blanket and explained that her 14-week-old baby had just received her fourth life-saving vaccination.
Another mother, Melia Kariyoti, from Ntengereni village under the jurisdiction of Kunsembwe, the traditional authority of Blantyre, waiting at the Chububorough health centre, said: “Immunizations were interrupted due to Cyclone Freddy. During this time, my child forgot to take some vaccines. The facility had a new refrigerator and is now recovering.”
a sunny day
Chubbala had hoped for a solarized refrigerator even before a cyclone attack on the power grid exploded an old refrigerator. In fact, since October 2021, UNICEF has installed solar-powered refrigerators across Malawi’s network of health facilities. To date, more than 450 refrigerators have been installed nationwide.
Solarized district vaccine vaults installed in 29 districts are worth $650,000 and small facility-based solar refrigerators installed in 25 facilities are worth $450,000. Installation is being phased across the country, with 150 installations underway, according to UNICEF.
“Cyclone Freddy disrupted vaccinations.
– Melia Kariyoti of Ntengereni Village
UNICEF Malawi health expert and director of child health Dr Ganashyam Sethy said concerns that the power outage would compromise the ability of health centers to maintain the constant temperatures needed to keep vaccines effective have prompted the organization to install solar-powered refrigerators in hard-to-reach facilities like Chubbala.
He believes Malawi missed the chance to get vaccinated before solarization because rural hospitals had other urgent priorities besides dealing with the cold chain due to frequent blackouts.
He explained that UNICEF is committed to maintaining the equipment for two years, while the equipment it installs has an expected life of 10 years. We are also currently conducting online monitoring of photovoltaic installations. This is made possible by remote monitoring hardware installed at all sites. These devices are equipped with his SIM card, a hardware he sends data every few seconds to his manufacturer-controlled online his cloud and dashboard.
“If an error is confirmed, the contractor must address the issue immediately. If a site visit is required, the contractor must do so within five days. Longer term, UNICEF hopes to strengthen the capacity of ministry technicians to monitor data and fully manage the online dashboard.”
Cloudy forecast
The ability to quickly respond to storm damage promises to become even more useful over time.
Climate change and international development expert Dr Barbara Ntapala said Malawi is prone to weather hazards such as floods, droughts and storms, but that risk appears to only increase amid the global climate crisis.
“[The] Disaster trends have increased over the last decade,” she said. vaccine work. “The intensity and intensity are likely to increase. The intensity of past storms indicates that more devastating disasters are to come. Malawi’s lack of ability to predict the magnitude of the next expected storm and provide early warning is a major challenge,” she explained. “The Bureau of Meteorology issued an advance Cyclone Freddy Warning but failed to detect its magnitude.”
There are lessons to be learned in the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy, she suggests.
keep cool
One of those lessons may prove to be the relative resilience of the solar cold chain in an unpredictable future.
“[The] The trend of disasters has increased in the last decade. It can increase in severity and intensity. The intensity of past storms points to even more devastating disasters to come. “
– Dr. Barbara Ntapala, Climate Change and International Development
While the storm damaged 65 medical facilities in Malawi, closing 15, blocking access to 10 and halving the capacity of the remaining facilities, health ministry spokesperson Adrian Chicumbe said the ministry’s assessment did not damage any solar installations.
Meanwhile, Myles Mungo, Blantyre District Health Department’s Expanded Immunization Program (EPI) coordinator, said that after Freddy’s landfall, some local health facilities were without power for more than three weeks, but that solarization promised to reduce the risk of a relapse to some extent. “Vaccine safety and uninterrupted routine immunization are guaranteed,” she said. “This has increased vaccination coverage in the district.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/sunny-chance-cyclones-malawis-cold-chain-goes-solar-powered
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chilliwack teams have differing views on BC Hockey’s announcement
- Eva Longoria keeps Barbiecore alive with her pink bodycon dress and transparent heels
- Sunny, Cyclone Possible: Malawi’s Cold Chain Goes Solar
- British battery startup Nexeon supplies cutting-edge materials to Panasonic
- Richa Dave’s Jasmine Beauty is going to make up a famous Bollywood actress
- Boston Public Health Commission Launches Community Health Equity Empowerment Fund
- Google’s Android 14 hints it will bring SMS support over satellite connections like iPhone
- FIA grills Imran Khan for two hours in cryptic case
- 850 implemented projects will leave their mark on the country’s defense industry
- Minnesota Sports & Entertainment, Wild promote Majka, Guerin and Helgerson
- Louis J. Hutchinson II, tennis coach, psychotherapist, 79
- Fashion industry giants team up with FastFeetGrinded to recycle old shoes