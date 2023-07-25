People with HIV, mpox are not at increased risk of hospitalization unless they are immunosuppressed







Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: Controlling HIV does not increase the risk of hospitalization after mpox infection.

However, uncontrolled HIV and immunosuppression increase the risk of hospitalization. Findings presented at the International AIDS Society HIV Scientific Conference found that HIV-infected persons diagnosed with mpox were not at increased risk of hospitalization unless immunosuppressed. According to the CDC, 113 countries had MPOX cases during the 2022 pandemic, including 106 countries that had not previously reported infections. The United States reported more cases (over 30,600) and more deaths (45) than any other country.











“[The study] It is very important for clinicians to know when to start treating patients [who] infected with mpox and living with HIV at the same time. ” Ana Hoja master’s degree, A WHO epidemiologist said at a press conference. “Knowing the patient’s immune status is very important to prevent severe outcomes.” Hoxha et al. analyzed data collected from the WHO’s mpox surveillance system. It contains data on the HIV status of 34,973 of the 80,843 cases tracked in the system. Of the 34,973 people with known HIV status, 48% were HIV-infected, 99% were men, 92% were gay or bisexual (MSM) who had sex with men, and 85% were between the ages of 18 and 44. Among HIV-positive patients diagnosed with mpox, 5023 were immunosuppressed, 735 were hospitalized, 20 were admitted to intensive care, and 23 died. Compared with HIV-negative, immunocompetent patients, immunosuppressed, HIV-positive patients were twice as likely to be hospitalized for mpx (OR = 2; 95% CI, 1.64-2.43), and immunosuppressed, HIV-negative patients were more than three times as likely to be hospitalized for mpx (OR = 3.56, 95% CI, 1.8-7.01). The researchers said living with HIV did not increase the risk. “The most important insight was that among MPOX cases, HIV-infected individuals were not more likely to be hospitalized unless their immune system was significantly suppressed, as evidenced by low CD4 counts.” Charles F. Gilks, MBBS, DPhilsaid the head of the University of Queensland School of Public Health at a press conference. Furthermore, he said the study was important, saying, “The study is usually based on evidence from much smaller cohorts nationally rather than globally.” And because it draws on the WHO surveillance system, it provides a more global picture that includes low-income countries. “ “Data on mpox transmission from low- and middle-income countries with and without HIV infection are lacking,” Gilkes added. Hoxha said the results underscore the importance of knowing a patient’s HIV status. “The high prevalence of HIV in mpox cases highlights the importance of HIV testing for individuals. [who] I don’t know their situation,” Hoxha said. “Thus, a diagnosis of MPOX is a good time to get tested for HIV and be aware of your HIV status.” References:

