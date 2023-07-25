Health
Protein predicts dementia. Brain function in long-term COVID-19.pregabalin and opioids
Plasma analysis of middle-aged adults reveals Dementia protein marker old age risk. (Science Translational Medicine))
A muscle-building supplement known as beta-hydroxy-beta-methylbutyrate (HMB) improved spatial learning and memory. Mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease disease. (cell report)
mouse or human Sleep disturbance in heart disease The cause was caused by the loss of neurons projecting into the pineal gland that normally secrete melatonin from the superior cervical ganglion. (chemistry)
Cognitive deficits were nearly detectable 2 years after SARS-CoV-2 infection Some people have long-lasting symptoms of the new coronavirus. (e clinical medicine)
small amount SARS-CoV-2 virus persists on tongue Percentage of people with long-term taste disorders due to COVID-19. (NEJM record)
Older adults with mild cognitive impairment who received both treatments Aerobic Exercise and Computerized Cognitive Training Cognition improved, but some results were inconsistent. (JAMA network open)
Between 3.5% and 5.3% of Puerto Rican children were diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder, with evidence of: Prenatal Zika virus exposure. (Weekly reports of morbidity and mortality)
people prescribed anticonvulsants Pregabalin (Lyrica) and opioids Data from Epic Research showed that people who were prescribed opioids alone had a 42% higher risk of developing an opioid use disorder or an opioid overdose.
Abnormal Glutamatergic and serotonergic connections Seen in visual snow syndrome and migraine with aura. (neurological chronicle)
nearly 1.4 million emergency department visits Data from the 2016-2019 National Hospital Ambulatory Care Survey showed that it is performed annually by patients with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias. (JAMA Neurology)
