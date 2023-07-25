Eating snacks of poor quality or at night reduces cardiometabolic health







Source/Disclosures

Source: Bermingham K, et al. Snacking timing and quality is significantly associated with cardiometabolic health outcomes: The ZOE PREDICT study. Presented at: NUTRITION; July 22-25, 2023; Boston.

Disclosures:

Berry reports no relevant financial disclosures.







ADD TOPIC TO EMAIL ALERTS



Receive an email when new articles are posted on Please provide your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted on . “

data-action=”subscribe”>

Subscribe

We were unable to process your request. Please try again later. If you continue to have this issue please contact [email protected] . Back to Healio Key takeaways: Snacking at any time of day except for night was not linked to negative health outcomes.

According to a researcher, changing snacking habits can be a simple dietary strategy. Late-evening snacking was associated with unfavorable blood glucose and lipid levels, but consuming higher quality snacks may result in health benefits, according to researchers. “The importance of the quality of the snacks is the main takeaway for me,” Sarah Berry, PhD, an associate professor in the department of nutritional sciences at King’s College London, told Healio. “Understanding that all snacking is not equal, and making sure we have access to healthy snacks is likely to be really important for our overall health.”







Snacking at any time of day except for night was not linked to negative health outcomes. Image: Adobe Stock.



Berry and colleagues, who presented their research at NUTRITION, conducted a study to better understand how snacking habits impact health. They used data from 1,001 participants in the United Kingdom who were enrolled in the ZOE PREDICT 1 study. The participants had a mean age of 46 years and 73% were women. Of the cohort, 95% were snackers and had a mean snack intake of 2.28 snacks per day. Overall, the researchers found that high-quality snacking was associated with favorable triglyceride (P < .05) and insulin (P < .05) concentrations and insulin resistance (P < .05), while snack quantity was not. Late-evening snacking, defined as eating after 9 p.m., was linked to unfavorable HbA1c concentrations (P < .001), postprandial glucose (P = .01) and postprandial triglycerides (P = .01) when compared with morning, afternoon and evening snacking. Berry said it was exciting to find that “eating multiple times a day, as long as it’s not late in the evening, wasn’t associated with any negative health outcomes.” “So, from a practical point, if you are someone who grazes throughout the day like me, it’s not bad for you, as long as you are not eating really late and the food is good quality,” she said. Berry noted that the findings are relevant to primary care physicians “because of the large energy contribution that snacks make to our diets, so therefore it is a very simple dietary strategy to change our snacking choices to benefit our metabolic health.” “The messaging of reducing late-night snacking and increasing the quality of the things we snack on are simple changes which could make a big difference,” she said. Future research, Berry said, will examine the impact of specific snacking behaviors on individuals. “For example, in women it would be interesting to see how the menstrual cycle and menopause might impact the response to snacking,” she said. References: Bermingham K, et al. Snacking timing and quality is significantly associated with cardiometabolic health outcomes: The ZOE PREDICT study. Presented at: NUTRITION; July 22-25, 2023; Boston.

Is snacking bad for your health? It depends on what and when you eat. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/995504. Published July 24, 2023. Accessed July 24, 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/primary-care/20230725/eating-snacks-of-poor-quality-or-at-night-reduces-cardiometabolic-health The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos