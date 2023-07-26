Childhood television time linked to poor adult health: study







Sorry kids, but your parents are right – watching too much TV can be bad for you.

According to a new a study, children who watch more television are also more likely to develop health issues as adults.

“Those who watched the most had a higher risk of metabolic syndrome in adulthood,” lead researcher and physician Dr. Bob Hancox explained in a news release. “More childhood television viewing time was also associated with a higher risk of overweight and obesity and lower physical fitness.”

Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of three or more conditions such as excess body fat, high blood pressure, high blood sugar and abnormal cholesterol levels. Together, they greatly increase the risk of heart disease, diabetes and stroke.

Hancox is a professor in the preventive and social medicine department at the University of Otago in Dunedin, New Zealand. Using data from a decades-long study, researchers tracked more than 800 children who were born in Dunedin in 1972 and 1973. Television viewing times were reported every two years from ages five to 15, and then again at age 32. Children watched an average of just over two hours of television per weekday.

When participants underwent medical testing at age 45, those who watched about two or more hours of television a day as children were approximately 1.3 times more likely to experience health conditions related to metabolic syndrome as adults. Boys watched slightly more television than girls, while metabolic syndrome was noted in 34 per cent of men and 20 per cent of women. Researchers can’t prove that childhood screen time causes poor health outcomes in adulthood, but Hancox says there are several plausible explanations for the link.

“Television viewing has low energy expenditure and could displace physical activity and reduce sleep quality,” Hancox said. “Screen time may also promote higher energy intake, with children consuming more sugar-sweetened beverages and high-fat dietary products with fewer fruit and vegetables. These habits may persist into adulthood.”

The study was published Monday in the peer-reviewed journal Pediatrics and builds on previous research into television habits and health.

Hancox notes that screen times have increased with the advent of streaming services and new technologies like tablets and smartphones. Hancox also found little evidence that watching less television as an adult reduced the health risks from childhood behaviour.

“Children today have far more access to screen-based entertainment and spend much more time being sedentary,” Hancox said. “It is likely that this will have even more detrimental effects for adult health.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/childhood-television-time-linked-to-adult-obesity-and-other-health-issues-study-1.6494199 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos