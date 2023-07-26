Health
Does Coffee Make You Gain Weight? What a Dietitian Says
Freshly ground coffee has a rich taste and enticing aroma, making it one of the most beloved and consumed beverages in the world. It is estimated that 65% of Americans consume coffee every day, according to the National Coffee Association. Beyond its irresistible sensory experience, many people drink coffee to kick-start their day. After all, who doesn’t love a warm brew first thing in the morning to give the body the jolt it needs to tackle the tasks ahead?
But your daily cup of coffee may do more to your body than simply promote wakefulness and productivity. Depending on how and when you prepare your coffee, it may affect weight management. To gain clarity, we sat down with a registered dietitian specializing in weight loss to find out if coffee makes you gain weight.
How Coffee May Cause Weight Gain
Although coffee affects everyone differently, there are several reasons why some individuals may experience unintentional weight gain from regular coffee consumption.
Certain Coffee Drinks Contain High-Calorie Additives
As delicious and uplifting as a daily latte or Frappuccino from your favorite coffee shop may be, much more goes into these blended beverages than coffee alone. In fact, “it’s what you put in the coffee that matters. Adding extra creams, syrups and sweeteners can easily contribute to a calorie excess that can ultimately lead to weight gain,” says Megan Rasmussen, M.S., RDN, and founder of Nutrition Undefined. To put the potential calorie and sugar content into perspective, a 16-ounce Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino from Starbucks contains 480 calories and 55 grams of added sugar—which is 150-220% of the daily recommended intake for added sugar by the American Heart Association (AHA). The AHA recommends men consume no more than 36 grams of sugar per day and women no more than 25 grams. According to a 2019 study published in the Polish Journal of Food and Nutrition Sciences, sugar consumption, especially in sugar-sweetened beverages, is associated with weight gain and obesity.
Caffeine May Interfere with Good-Quality Sleep
It’s not just what you put in your coffee that matters, but also the time of day it’s consumed. A 2018 review published in Risk Management and Healthcare Policy looked at the relationship between coffee intake and sleep. The researchers noted that when coffee is consumed six hours before bedtime, it significantly interferes with sleep. This means that if you have a bedtime of 10:00 P.M. and drink coffee at 2:00 P.M. as an afternoon pick-me-up, you may have difficulties falling asleep. In turn, you may lose an hour or two of shut-eye. But how does this relate to weight gain? Research has shown that when you regularly sleep less than 7 hours per night, there is an increased risk of gaining weight, per a 2018 study published in BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine. This effect may be due to the increased levels of ghrelin (the hunger hormone), salt retention and inflammation associated with poor sleep.
Coffee Consumption May Raise Cortisol Levels
After a night of rest, your body produces and releases a hormone called cortisol to help you wake up in the morning. Cortisol is primarily recognized as a “stress hormone,” but it also plays an important role in helping you feel alert, responsive and focused in the early hours of the day. While your body naturally produces cortisol upon waking, consuming caffeinated coffee may elevate cortisol levels even more, per a 2013 study published in Stress and Health. As a result, high cortisol levels may increase cravings for foods high in sugar and saturated, leading to weight gain, per a small 2019 study published in Physiology & Behavior.
How Coffee May Promote a Healthy Weight
What you add to your coffee and when you consume it may lead to weight gain, but coffee itself can be a part of a weight-management diet.
Black Coffee is Low in Calories
If you need a cup of coffee in the morning to get you going or just love enjoying it, consider drinking it plain. “Consuming plain black coffee will not lead to weight gain because it contains virtually no calories,” states Rasmussen. Although the flavor of black coffee may take some getting used to, 1 cup without any sugar, cream or syrups only contains two calories, per the USDA. Therefore, replacing high-calorie beverages with low-calorie beverages like black coffee can help to reduce your caloric intake.
Coffee Contains Beneficial Compounds
Not only is plain coffee low in calories, but it also contains beneficial compounds. “Coffee contains a polyphenol (or plant compound) called chlorogenic acid. Chlorogenic acid stimulates the release of insulin and helps reduce blood sugar spikes after meals. Regularly maintaining a balanced blood sugar will decrease the likelihood that the body will store excess fat,” Rasmussen explains. In addition to chlorogenic acid, coffee also contains the compound trigonelline, which has been shown to have anti-obesity benefits, per a 2019 study published in Nutrients. Therefore, these compounds may aid in weight reduction and lower visceral fat mass. However, more research is needed on these benefits.
Caffeine May Increase Fat Burning During Exercise
Sipping coffee before exercising may help increase your body’s ability to break down and burn fat. According to a 2020 study published in Nutrients, consuming more than 3 mg of coffee per kilogram of body weight may boost fat utilization during aerobic exercise, especially after fasting. Therefore, in order to reap this benefit, a 150-pound individual would need to consume more than 200 mg or 2 cups of coffee. The researchers found that this fat-burning effect was more enhanced in sedentary or untrained individuals than in trained athletes. Therefore, caffeine intake paired with exercise may aid in weight loss for sedentary individuals.
How to Enjoy Coffee While Managing a Healthy Weight
If you aren’t keen on drinking plain black coffee, there are a few ways you can still enjoy your favorite cup of joe while achieving or maintaining a healthy weight.
* Enjoy jazzed-up Java in moderation. “Save specialty coffee drinks with extra cream, sugar or syrups for special occasions,” Rasmussen shares.
* Choose low-calorie additives and natural sweeteners. “Prepare your daily coffee with low-fat or plant-based milk and a little honey if you need some sweetness,” says Rasmussen.
* Spice up your morning brew. Rasmussen says, “If you want some extra flavor in your coffee, try adding spices like cinnamon or nutmeg or extracts like vanilla, peppermint or raspberry.” By adding spices and extracts to your coffee, you can add flavor without adding extra calories.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can drinking coffee cause weight gain?
When it comes to coffee and potential weight gain, it comes down to what you put in your coffee and the time of day it is consumed. If you frequently consume coffee that is filled with added sugar, syrups and high-calorie creamers, it may lead to weight gain. In addition, research has shown that if you consistently consume caffeine 6 hours before bedtime, you may experience poor sleep, resulting in increased weight.
Does caffeine cause belly fat?
“No, caffeine does not directly cause belly fat. The main cause for increased or excessive belly fat is being in a calorie surplus. Caffeine does not contain calories, therefore could not directly cause belly fat,” Rasmussen explains.
Can I drink coffee if I want to lose weight?
You can absolutely enjoy coffee if you want to lose weight. However, limiting added sugar, high-fat creamers and syrups is important to keep the calorie content low. Instead, you can use low-fat creamers, small amounts of natural sweeteners and spices to add flavor to your favorite caffeinated beverages.
Does black coffee cause weight gain?
Drinking a cup of black coffee without sugar, syrups or creamer will not cause weight gain because it only contains two calories. In fact, it contains beneficial compounds that can help promote weight loss.
The Bottom Line
The good news for coffee lovers is that coffee without high-calorie additives does not typically lead to weight gain. As a matter of fact, black coffee alone is a low-calorie beverage that contains beneficial compounds that may promote a healthy weight—especially when consumed before exercising. However, there are caveats to coffee consumption. If your favorite caffeinated beverages contain large amounts of added sugar and high-fat creamer, you may experience weight gain if you consume more calories than your energy expenditure. It’s also important to consider the time of day you consume coffee to help manage your weight. So, before reaching for your daily Joe, try drinking it plain, using minimal added sugar and creams, or stirring in a few spices to reduce the caloric content. This way, you can still enjoy coffee without worrying about weight gain.
