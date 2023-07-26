Health
Sarcoma: A cancer that should be taken seriously
“Cancer” is a very heavy word. For people who hear this word from their doctor, it can bring up a range of emotions, from anxiety to anger. Everyone recognizes the seriousness of this word, and it instantly receives the attention it deserves.
There is one rare form of cancer that develops from the soft tissues of the human body. In English, it is called “sarcoma.” In Chinese, it is called “rou liu,” which translates into “flesh tumor.” Cancer of the breast is called “ru xian ai” “breast cancer”); cancer of the prostate is called “qian lie xian ai” (“prostate cancer”). So why isn’t sarcoma called “rou ai” (“flesh cancer”) instead of “rou liu” (“flesh tumor”)? It is clearly malignant, more than just a “flesh tumor.” In fact, compared to the more common cancers, sarcoma can be just as aggressive, if not more so. Sarcoma is indeed a tumor of the flesh, but sarcomas also grow, invade, spread and can even take a person’s life — exactly what cancer does.
‘It is critical to get a referral early to a sarcoma specialist for treatment.’
Sarcoma can be more deceiving than most cancers. There is the saying, “When you hear the sound of hooves, you don’t think of zebras.” Most patients and doctors are not thinking of sarcoma or expecting to find sarcoma. It is very rare, representing only 1% of all cancers in adults. There are no obvious risk factors. Smoking or infections, such as hepatitis C, have no relationship with sarcoma, unlike lung or liver cancer, for example. There are no screening tools, such as a mammogram or colonoscopy, and no blood test that can detect sarcoma. Frequently, patients with a new diagnosis of sarcoma will have very few symptoms, vague symptoms or no symptoms at all. Sarcoma often first shows up simply as a painless mass that is dismissed as a benign lipoma or cyst — a flesh tumor.
A Complex Cancer
Correct diagnosis of sarcoma is important but can be complicated. If there is suspicion of sarcoma, an MRI or CT and, ultimately, a needle biopsy should be done. Even with these tests, however, general radiologists or pathologists who are not specialized in sarcoma may still make the wrong diagnosis. This is because there are around 100 different types of sarcomas based in part on the tissue the cancer cells are believed to originate from. Liposarcoma is a cancer of fat; leiomyosarcoma and rhabdomyosarcoma are cancers of muscle. There are many more types with unique behaviors and outcomes. In fact, sarcoma is not just one cancer but can be regarded as a group of cancers.
Once diagnosed, the treatment of sarcoma is as intense as any other cancer treatment. For sarcoma that has not spread to other organs, surgery is the standard method of treatment. Surgeries for sarcoma can be some of the most complex operations performed in the human body. In the back of the abdomen, where sarcomas can develop and involve critical organs and major blood vessels, sarcoma surgery can be very high risk, take many hours and involve multiple teams. For sarcoma that has spread, surgery is usually no longer feasible, and chemotherapy is prescribed. The options for drug therapy vary depending on the specific type of sarcoma. In many cases, sarcoma treatment can involve a combination of surgery, radiation and chemotherapy or drug therapy — much more than what you would expect for just a “flesh tumor.”
Sarcoma is best managed by experts who specialize in this cancer, by those who see it every day. It is critical to get a referral early to a sarcoma specialist for treatment, or at the very least a second opinion on the diagnosis to determine the best treatment plan. It is common for sarcomas to return even when the patient is believed to be “cured.” This is caused by, and made worse by, patients delaying their treatment, incorrect treatment by inexperienced nonspecialists and misdiagnosis.
Patients should advocate for themselves, and the first step is education. For our Chinese community, of which I am a part, we need to be aware of sarcoma, its complications and grave risks, and appreciate that despite its Chinese given name, it deserves all the attention of any other cancer.
Surgical oncologist William Tseng, M.D., is an associate clinical professor in the Division of Surgical Oncology, Department of Surgery, at City of Hope’s Los Angeles campus. He specializes in soft tissue sarcomas. A version of this essay recently appeared in the Chinese-language newspaper World Journal, which is circulated throughout the United States.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cityofhope.org/sarcoma-cancer-should-be-taken-seriously
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Debate: How do we fix Britain’s housing crisis?
- Dr. Sanjay Gupta weighs in on McConnell freezing at press conference
- Women Increasingly Dying of Alcohol-Related Causes
- Video shows Ukrainian counteroffensive reaching a critical Russian defensive line
- The results may inform interpretation of wearable device data in clinical and research settings, investigators say — ScienceDaily
- McConnell freezes in press conference and is unable to finish statement
- New Drug May Help Slow Effects of Alzheimer’s for Those with Mild Symptoms | University of Utah Health
- Giuliani makes concession in ‘unusual’ late night court filing
- Tick-Related Meat Allergy Lurks Under the Radar, Unfamiliar to Many
- Hear Michael Cohen’s advice to indicted Trump aide
- People with increased genetic risk of Alzheimer’s may lose sense of smell first — ScienceDaily
- ‘It’s more than just a bunch of papers’: Former Trump official on importance of classified documents