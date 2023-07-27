Health
Around 16% of children experience long COVID after infection, review finds
Key takeaways:
- Almost one in five children infected with SARS-CoV-2 showed one or more persistent symptoms 3 months later.
- Females were more likely to report long-term symptoms.
Approximately 16% of children and adolescents diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 had a persistent symptom 3 months after infection, according to the results of a systematic review of more than 15,000 patients.
“We knew from our earlier work that the caseload among particularly adolescents and school children was not insignificant,” Zulfiqar A. Bhutta, PhD, FRS, from the Center for Global Child Health at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, told Healio. “And we had anecdotal reports, but nothing systematic.”
The investigation was partially prompted by findings of long COVID in in low- and middle-income countries.
“We already had information that COVID was more prolonged, more complicated, and had greater proportion of adverse outcomes,” Bhutta said. “So, one of the other interests that we have was how much was known about persistent features of long COVID from other geographies.”
He did caution that the quality of data available for the pediatric age group regarding long COVID “is not at the same level as that we have from [the] adult population.”
“We are looking at a much smaller universe of good quality studies,” Bhutta said.
Bhutta and colleagues reviewed 27 cohort and four cross-sectional studies that included more than 15,000 children and adolescents and found that 16.2% reported experiencing one or more of a minimum of 20 core persistent symptoms and clinical features of long COVID, which included sleep disturbances, headaches, fatigue, depression, cough, throat pain and gastrointestinal illnesses.
“We did expect that there would be an impact, but we truly did not expect that it would be as high as what we found,” Bhutta said. “This actually tells you that it wasn’t just as mild as people said the disease was in children.”
The researchers also noted from the data available that females were more likely to report long-term symptoms.
The authors noted that current studies on long COVID in the pediatric population were very heterogeneous, biased and full of limitations, given the rush to get information out and the interest in COVID-19 studies among journals.
“One of the mantras that I had from a very early stage of the pandemic was, ‘It doesn’t really matter in children, it’s a mild disease,’” Bhutta said. “That may be true for very young children, but [not] for school-aged children and adolescents.”
“Obviously, we don’t have long-term data,” Bhutta said. “So, we as yet cannot say anything about what might be the implications for children persisting with this for years and years. That will require future studies. But it does encourage people to look at the subgroup a lot more closely, and to institute preventive measures.”
He said that “particularly in pediatric clinics, the threshold for testing everyone for SARS-CoV-2 is nowhere near what it was 2 or 3 years ago.”
“What we’re saying is, if there is history of contact, and if there are features suggestive of COVID, such as fever or cough, even if you suspect that there may be just a simple respiratory infection, keep COVID in mind,” Bhutta said. “Testing for COVID should be done from a simple point of view of ensuring children do have adequate follow-up and don’t have persistent features, which could have implications much more long term.”
“We would like to make sure that the issue is not forgotten,” Bhutta said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healio.com/news/primary-care/20230726/around-16-of-children-experience-long-covid-after-infection-review-finds
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Around 16% of children experience long COVID after infection, review finds
- New treatment for children with HIV shows promise | News
- Markets not buying Trump administration is ready for coronavirus | Don Lemon
- Wall Squats May Help Lower Blood Pressure, Study Finds
- Carlee Russell admits to lying
- WHO updates list of essential medicines to include heart ‘polypills,’ MS treatments but not weight-loss drugs
- Judge makes surprise decision amid drama at Hunter Biden hearing
- Shadow Chancellor condemns “bullying attitudes” towards NatWest CEO
- Can weight loss and diet drugs avoid the mistakes of the past?
- Ty Cobb: This is what the Trump grand jury may be doing
- Ex-Navy pilot recounts seeing UFO
- Sarcoma: A cancer that should be taken seriously