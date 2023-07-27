Health
Experts fear spike in liver cancer cases following decline in hepatitis testing
Cancer Council Victoria is urging the Victorian community and clinicians to push for more testing after new data from the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity (Doherty Institute) revealed a staggering 20,700 Victorians may unknowingly be living with hepatitis B, increasing their risk of liver cancer.
The Doherty Institute’s Viral Hepatitis Mapping Project¹ also reported an alarming 18.2 per cent decrease in the number of hepatitis serology tests between 2020 and 2022 in Victoria. Hepatitis B and C account for most cases of liver cancer in Australia and globally, and can be diagnosed with a simple blood test – although many people with hepatitis B remain untested and unaware.
The Royal Melbourne Hospital’s Professor Benjamin Cowie, Director of the WHO Collaborating Centre for Viral Hepatitis at the Doherty Institute, said with early detection and regular monitoring, Victorians living with hepatitis B could prevent progression to liver cancer.
“An unacceptable number of people living with hepatitis B are still diagnosed too late – sometimes at the same time or even after a liver cancer diagnosis. Tragically, most of these cancers would have been prevented if the person was diagnosed earlier and received appropriate treatment and care. We have had simple blood tests for hepatitis B for over 50 years,” Professor Cowie said.
“Australia’s low progress in scaling up diagnosis, care and treatment for hepatitis B is costing lives due to liver cancer. We must urgently act to save these lives lost to a preventable cancer.
“It’s important that Victorians are diagnosed with hepatitis to ensure health professionals can provide appropriate monitoring and treatment as this is one of the best preventative actions against liver cancer.”
Liver cancer is the sixth most common cause of cancer-related death in Victoria, with 427 Victorians losing their life as a result of the disease in 2021².
Cancer Council Victoria Chief Executive Officer Todd Harper AM said it was imperative this message was shared throughout Victoria as liver cancer often had few or no symptoms and was often detected when treatment or liver transplant was no longer an option.
“Alarmingly the rate of people losing their life to liver cancer is growing faster than any other type of cancer Australia³,” Mr Harper said.
“There are many reasons why we’ve seen a decline in testing and we know people’s attitudes towards health appointments have changed over the last few years due to the pandemic. But now it’s time to get back on track and talk to your GP about hepatitis.”
Many people incorrectly presume alcohol consumption is the only cause of liver cancer. In fact, most people acquire hepatitis B at birth or in early childhood.
People are more at-risk if they were born in hepatitis B endemic regions with limited or no access to vaccines, including parts of East and Southeast Asia, Pacific Island countries, parts of central Asia, the Middle East, the Amazon Basin and sub-Saharan Africa⁴.
Nafisa Yussf immigrated to Australia from Somalia and after experiencing headaches, dizziness, and nausea, spoke to a doctor and was tested for hepatitis.
Nafisa Yussf, co-founder and chair of Hepatitis B Voices Australia
“I was a recent arrival in Australia when I was diagnosed. I didn’t speak English well, and I didn’t know anyone else living with hepatitis B at the time,” Ms Yussef said.
“I’ve lived with a hepatitis B diagnosis for over 15 years and learnt a lot about how different people’s treatment and management is, I’ve been able to manage my diagnosis with daily medication and regular check-ups.”
As co-founder and chair of Hepatitis B Voices Australia, Ms Yussef has worked to support other new arrivals and families who are at risk of hepatitis B, which includes destigmatising the virus.
“Hepatitis B is intergenerational which impacts the whole family with generations of people living and dying of liver cancer – this trauma can echo through many family generations but can be stopped if we get more people tested and educated about the disease,” Ms Yussef said.
¹MacLachlan JH, Romero N, Purcell I, Cowie BC. Viral Hepatitis Mapping Project: Hepatitis B. National Report 2021. Darlinghurst, NSW: Australasian Society for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, and Sexual Health Medicine (ASHM), 2023. www.ashm.org.au/vh-mapping-project
²Victorian Cancer Registry. Cancer in Victoria Report, 2021. Cancer Council Victoria, 2022. https://www.cancervic.org.au/research/vcr/fact-sheets-and-annual-reports
³Cancer Council Australia. (2023). Roadmap to Liver Cancer Control in Australia. Sydney: Cancer Council Australia.
⁴https://immunisationhandbook.health.gov.au/recommendations/migrants-from-hepatitis-b-endemic-countries-are-recommended-to-receive-testing-for-hepatitis-b-and-hepatitis-b-vaccine-as-appropriate
|
Sources
2/ https://www.doherty.edu.au/news-events/news/experts-fear-spike-liver-cancer-cases-following-decline-hepatitis-testing
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Debate: How do we fix Britain’s housing crisis?
- Dr. Sanjay Gupta weighs in on McConnell freezing at press conference
- Women Increasingly Dying of Alcohol-Related Causes
- Video shows Ukrainian counteroffensive reaching a critical Russian defensive line
- The results may inform interpretation of wearable device data in clinical and research settings, investigators say — ScienceDaily
- McConnell freezes in press conference and is unable to finish statement
- New Drug May Help Slow Effects of Alzheimer’s for Those with Mild Symptoms | University of Utah Health
- Giuliani makes concession in ‘unusual’ late night court filing
- Tick-Related Meat Allergy Lurks Under the Radar, Unfamiliar to Many
- Hear Michael Cohen’s advice to indicted Trump aide
- People with increased genetic risk of Alzheimer’s may lose sense of smell first — ScienceDaily
- ‘It’s more than just a bunch of papers’: Former Trump official on importance of classified documents