Primary Cancer and Noncancer Mortality Among Long-Term Survivors of Solid Tumors













In a study reported in JAMA Network Open, KC et al identified factors involved with primary cancer mortality vs noncancer mortality among long-term survivors of breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers. Study Details The study included data on 627,702 patients in the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) registry with breast (n = 364,230), prostate (n = 118,839), or colorectal cancer (n = 144,633; 104,488 with colon and 40,145 with rectal cancer) who were diagnosed between January 2003 and December 2014. They received definitive treatment for localized disease and were alive 5 years after diagnosis. Based on established risk factors of cancer-specific mortality, patients in each cancer cohort were categorized as being at low, intermediate, or high risk. Follow-up ended in 2019. Key Findings In the breast cancer cohort, two-thirds of deaths were the result of causes other than the primary cancer, with heart disease accounting for one-quarter. In the prostate cancer cohort, more than three-quarters of deaths were the result of noncancer causes, with heart disease accounting for one-quarter. In the colorectal cancer cohort, more than two-thirds of deaths were the result of noncancer causes, with one-third from heart disease. Factors associated with shorter median cancer-specific survival included stage III disease in patients with breast cancer (survival time ratio [TR] = 0.54, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 0.53–0.55) and colorectal cancer (TR = 0.60, 95% CI = 0.58–0.62 for colon; TR = 0.71, 95% CI = 0.69–0.74 for rectal), and Gleason score ≥ 8 in prostate cancer (TR = 0.61, 95% CI = 0.58–0.63). For all cohorts, patients at low risk had at least a three-fold higher rate of noncancer mortality vs cancer-specific mortality (all P < .001) at 10 years from diagnosis: a cumulative incidence of 20.9% vs 3.2% (ratio = 6.7) for breast cancer, 14.2% vs 1.7% (ratio = 8.6) for prostate cancer, 30.6% vs 4.4% (ratio = 7.0) for colon cancer, and 26.5% vs 8.5% (ratio = 3.1) for rectal cancer. Patients at high risk had a higher cumulative incidence of cancer-specific mortality vs noncancer mortality in all cohorts except the prostate cancer cohort (all P < .001): 6.0% vs 8.1% (ratio = 0.4) for breast cancer, 6.0% vs 3.4% (ratio = 1.8) for prostate cancer, 5.9% vs 9.3% (ratio = 0.6) for colon cancer, and 5.6% vs 13.5% (ratio = 0.4) for rectal cancer. The investigators concluded: “This study is the first to date to examine competing oncologic and nononcologic risks focusing on long-term adult survivors of cancer. Knowledge of the relative risks facing long-term survivors may help provide pragmatic guidance to patients and clinicians regarding the importance of ongoing primary and oncologic-focused care.” Michaela A. Dinan, PhD, of the Department of Chronic Disease Epidemiology, Yale School of Public Health, is the corresponding author of the JAMA Network Open article. Disclosure: This research was supported by the American Cancer Society. For full disclosures of the study authors, visit jamanetwork.com. The content in this post has not been reviewed by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Inc. (ASCO®) and does not necessarily reflect the ideas and opinions of ASCO®.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ascopost.com/news/july-2023/primary-cancer-and-noncancer-mortality-among-long-term-survivors-of-solid-tumors/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos