Health
CDC says summer COVID wave may have begun : Shots
EMS-Forster-Productions/Getty Images
Yet another summer COVID wave may have started in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“After roughly six, seven months of steady declines, things are starting to tick back up again,” Dr. Brendan Jackson, the CDC’s COVID-19 Incident Manager, tells NPR.
The amount of virus being detected in wastewater, the percentage of people testing positive for the virus, and the number of people seeking care for COVID at emergency rooms all started increasing in early July, Jackson says.
“We’ve seen the early indicators go up for the past several weeks and just this week for the first time in a long time we’ve seen hospitalizations tick up as well,” Jackson says. “This could be the start of a late summer wave.”
Hospitalizations jumped 10% to 7,109 for the week ended July 15, from 6,444 the previous week, according to the latest CDC data.
The increases vary around the country, with the virus appearing to be spreading the most in the Southeast and the least in the Midwest, Jackson says.
Rise in cases looks like a jump at the end of ski slope
But overall, the numbers remain very low — far lower than the last three summers.
“If you sort of imagine the decline in cases looking like a ski slope — going down, down, down for the last six months– we’re just starting to see a little bit of an almost like a little ski jump at the bottom,” Jackson says.
Most of the hospitalizations are among are older people. And deaths from COVID are still falling — in fact deaths have fallen to the lowest they’ve been since the CDC started tracking them, Jackson says. That could change in the coming weeks if hospitalizations keep increasing, but that’s not an inevitability, Jackson says.
So the CDC has no plans to changing recommendations for what most people should do, like encourage widescale masking again.
“For most people, these early signs don’t need to mean much,” he says.
Others agree.
“It’s like when meteorologists are watching a storm forming offshore and they’re not sure if it will pick up steam yet, or if it will even turn towards the mainland, but they see the conditions are there and are watching closely,” says Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Immunity from vaccinations and previous infections helps
Even if infections, emergency visits and hospitalization continue to rise to produce another wave, most experts don’t expert a surge would be anywhere as severe as previous summers, largely because of the immunity people have from previous infections and vaccinations.
“We’re in pretty good shape in terms of immuity. The general population seems to be in a pretty good place,” says Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist at New York University and senior fellow at KFF Health.
Some are skeptical the country will see a summer wave of any significance.
“Right now I don’t see anything in the United States that supports that we’re going to see a big surge of case over the summer,” says Michael Osterholm, who runs the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.
Right now the CDC says people should should continue to make individual decisions about whether to mask up while doing things like traveling or going to crowded places.
Older people remain at higher risk
People at high risk for COVID complications, such as older people and those with other health problems, should keep protecting themselves. That means making sure they’re up to date on their vaccines, testing if they think they get sick, and getting treated fast if they become infected, doctors say.
“It’s always a changing situation. People are become newly susceptible every day. People are aging into riskier age brackets. New people are being born,” says Jennifer Nuzzo, who runs the Pandemic Center at the Brown School of Public Health. “The work of protecting people from this virus will continue for as long as this virus continues to circulate on this planet, and I don’t foresee it going away for the foreseeable future.”
Scientists and doctors think there will be another COVID wave this fall and winter that could be significant. As a result, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve a new vaccine in September to bolster waning immunity and try to blunt whatever happens next winter.
Some projections suggest COVID could be worse than a really bad flu season this year and next, which would mean tens of thousands of people would die from COVID annually.
“It will still be in the top 10 causes of death, and I suspect that COVID will remain in the top 10 or 15 causes of death in the United States,” says Justin Lessler, an epidemiologist at University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, who helps run the COVID-19 Scenario Modeling Hub.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2023/07/28/1190443473/the-cdc-sees-signs-of-a-late-summer-covid-wave
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- CDC says summer COVID wave may have begun : Shots
- Russia’s Wagner group growth ‘underestimated’ – BBC News
- Georgia resident dies from brain-eating amoeba, according to public health dept.
- Doctor responds to Elon Musk’s tweet about vaccines amid Bronny James’ cardiac arrest
- UN: ‘era of global boiling has arrived’
- Russian defences slowing counter-offensive, says Ukraine general – BBC News
- Speaker McCarthy makes pointed impeachment threat to President Biden
- 8 Early Signs of Schizophrenia – Cleveland Clinic
- Puppy stolen by hammer-wielding robber returned home
- RSV, COVID-19, and Flu Outlook for 2023-2024 | Johns Hopkins
- Ukrainian fencer disqualified for refusing to shake Russian opponent’s hand
- Breast Cancer Survivor Says She Found Stability in the “Village” at Wilmot