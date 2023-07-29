Threat of dengue fever escalates globally





The recent surge in dengue cases globally, including in new regions has been alarming and poses significant global health challenges. The World Health Organization (WHO) forecasts the possibility of record-level cases this year due to global warming favouring disease-transmitting mosquitoes. Dengue fever, caused by the dengue virus (DENV), is a highly prevalent infectious disease estimated to be infecting over 400 million people each year as per the WHO. DENV is an RNA virus of the Flaviviridae family with four serotypes (DENV-1 to 4). Infection with one serotype provides lifelong immunity to that type, but subsequent infections with different serotypes can lead to severe, life-threatening forms of the disease. There is no specific antiviral treatment for dengue, so prevention relies on controlling mosquito populations and raising public awareness. Despite global efforts, dengue cases continue to rise, with millions reported annually worldwide. Outbreaks in 2023 Since the beginning of 2023, several regions in America have witnessed significant dengue outbreaks, reporting over two million cases till July, with Brazil, Peru, and Bolivia having recorded the highest number of cases this year. Although cases have been reported across all subregions of the Americas, a majority of cases stem from the Southern Cone, encompassing countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay. Several countries in the Americas have reported a co-circulation of all four DENV serotypes, thus presenting several challenges for public health authorities in controlling and managing the outbreaks. Changing climatic conditions in Europe, such as increased heat waves, floods, and prolonged hot summers, have created favorable environments for dengue-causing mosquito species. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has warned of an increase in DENV infections across the region. In 2022, Europe saw a significant rise in locally acquired dengue cases. More dengue cases This month, there was an outbreak of dengue fever reported in Egypt’s Qena province after several positive cases. Prior to this, Sudan recorded its first-ever dengue case in February, even though it is not considered endemic in the Middle East due to unfavorable climate conditions. While the Middle East has experienced some outbreaks, they have been relatively small in scale compared to countries in Asia. Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, and India, in particular, have reported higher case numbers compared to previous years. Dengue cases have soared in India, mostly due to heavy rains and inadequate control measures, which create the ideal breeding environment for mosquitoes. States like Kerala, Odisha, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Karnataka are reporting large numbers of dengue cases. The recent surge in dengue cases worldwide including India thus demands immediate attention and action. While public health measures are being implemented to control the spread of the disease, individual awareness and responsibility play a crucial role in curbing dengue transmission. Recently, Takeda released the first vaccine for the disease, which has been approved in a few countries. The vaccine has modest efficacy in preventing severe disease but still has much ground to cover in terms of preventing infection, providing uniform protection against all serotypes, and ensuring long-term immunity. Continued research and collaboration, including genomic surveillance of the virus, are essential to understanding the evolution and adaptation of the virus, developing effective strategies to combat dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases and safeguarding global health and well-being. (Bani Jolly and Vinod Scaria are researchers at CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB), Delhi)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/threat-of-dengue-fever-escalates-globally/article67131786.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos