Rabies baiting starting Monday in Portage County





An oral rabies vaccine will be distributed by ground and aircraft to immunize wild raccoons in several Ohio counties and cities, including Portage County, starting Monday. The baiting is being done by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s Wildlife Services Program, in cooperation with several local health departments and the Ohio Department of Health. In addition to Portage County, counties to be baited include Ashtabula, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Geauga, Harrison, Jefferson, Lake, Mahoning, Monroe and Trumbull counties. Cities include Ashtabula, Boardman, Conneaut, Geneva, Hubbard, Lisbon, Poland, Struthers, Warren and Youngstown. Depending on weather, the operation should be completed by Aug. 25. What to do if exposed to rabies bait Health officials said there is no exposure risk in handling an intact rabies vaccine bait, but people should wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling any rabies baits. If people find rabies baits, they should leave them alone unless they are where children or pets play. To move the baits safely, toss them into a wooded area or other wildlife habitat. People also should wear gloves or use a towel when picking up a bait to protect against exposure in case they have small cuts on their hands. If there is any chance that the vaccine sachet has been ruptured and contents have touched exposed skin, the person should wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water. Any damaged baits should be bagged and disposed of. If the vaccine has had contact with skin, mucous membranes or eyes, or if anyone has had exposed breaks in skin, is pregnant or immunocompromised, they should seek medical attention if they experience a rash, fever, sore throat, headache, conjunctivitis, vomiting or diarrhea within 21 days of exposure. People should not try to remove a rabies bait from an animal’s mouth because they could be bitten. Ingesting a vaccine will not harm a pet, but upset stomach and/or vomiting from the plastic sachets and diarrhea from the coating have occurred in dogs that have eaten multiple baits. If a pet eats a bait, owners should avoid their pet’s saliva for 24 hours, and wash skin or wounds that may have been licked. The pet should be confined, and owners should look for other baits in the area. Baits can be removed from areas where pets can find or eat them. For questions on the rabies vaccine or baiting, contact the Ohio Department of Health at 888-574-6656. What is rabies? Rabies is a viral disease that affects animals and people and is still virtually 100% fatal. The rabies virusis found in the saliva of infected animals. Raccoons, skunks and bats are most often responsible for reportedcases of rabies, but foxes and coyotes also commonly transmit the disease. It is spread by a bite or a scratch. Health officials say the best way to protect your family from rabies is to avoid contact with wild animals and animals that you don’t know, and to vaccinate your pets against rabies and keep them current with their shots. If someone is bitten, they should call their doctor, and call a veterinarian if their pet has contact with a wild animal. Rabies exposures in Portage County should be reported to the Portage County Health District, 330-296-9919, ext. 135.

