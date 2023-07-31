Exciting news released during Alzheimer’s Association International Conference – Macomb Daily

After years of silent suffering, a wave of good news including the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of a new drug for Alzheimer’s disease has created a thunder of cheers among scientists, researchers and patients.

“The full FDA approval of lecanemab is a remarkable milestone in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. We now have a disease-modifying therapy approved based on its clinical benefit,” said Dr. Judy Heidebrink, M.D., with the University of Michigan’s Michigan Alzheimer’s Disease Center.

It’s not a cure.

But it allows people with early symptoms to stay independent longer.

“That’s what our patients really value—staying independent,” Heidebrink said. “Serious side effects can occur, and the risk of side effects is greater in certain individuals. So, it will be important to have a careful discussion of the risks and benefits before considering treatment with lecanemab.”

The FDA approved drug sold under the brand name Leqembi and made by Eisai, a Japanese developer of pharmaceuticals, in partnership with Biogen Inc., an American biotech company based in Massachusetts, is delivered by an intravenous infusion every two weeks. It works by removing a sticky protein from the brain that is believed to be responsible for the advancement of the disease.

News of the drug was presented this month at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Amsterdam, Netherland, where several other promising treatments were announced including a second Alzheimer’s drug known as donanemab, that can slow the progression of the disease, and a finger prick blood test measuring blood-based biomarkers of the disease that could increase accessibility of testing.

More than 7,000 of the world’s best and brightest minds attended the conference in Amsterdam and another 3,200 were registered online for the event.

“I think it’s a really exciting and hopeful time in the world of Alzheimer’s and research,” said Karen Schelberg of Berkley and the director of care consultation for the Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter (AAMC).

The FDA stated in its report following the approval of the Eisai and Biogen drug that these new medications represent an important advancement in the ongoing fight to effectively treat Alzheimer’s disease, which is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder affecting more than 6.5 million Americans. This terribly taxing disease slowly destroys memory and thinking skills and, eventually, the ability to carry out simple tasks. The specific causes of Alzheimer’s are not fully known but researchers have determined that the disease is characterized by changes in the brain—including a buildup of protein (amyloid beta plaque) that creates tangles resulting in the loss of neurons and their connections.

Both lecanemab and Eli Lilly’s donanemab are aimed at reducing amyloids from the brain.

“Finally there’s some hope, right, that we can talk about,” Lilly’s Dr. John Sims told reporters at the Amsterdam conference.

“We don’t cure the disease,” he said. “Diabetes doesn’t have a cure either — it doesn’t mean you can’t have very meaningful treatments for patients.”

Lilly announced in May that donanemab appeared to work but it was not until the conference that the full results of its study of 1,700 patients was published by the Journal of the American Medical Association and presented at the Alzheimer’s conference.

“These are two promising drugs coming down the pipeline,” Schelberg said.

When they will be available, however, is still unknown since these are infusion drugs, not pills that can be prescribed and a person can go home. The prescribing information for the drug also includes a warning for amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA), which are known to occur with antibodies of this class.

So in addition to infusion beds medical facilities and hospitals will need the staff to oversee brain scans required in monitoring the treatment.

There’s also a question of who can receive the drugs as there has to be proof that there are build ups in the brain, which is not something that can be confirmed with a simple memory test.

These are all questions that have to be answered.

However, Schelberg does know that these conversations are happening.

“There have been a lot of meetings trying to figure out how to roll out this drug,” Schelberg said.

Also being discussed are blood-based biomarkers.

At the ASIC conference researchers reported for the first time that a finger prick blood test could help detect Alzheimer’s disease, according to the AAMC. The study tested whether finger prick tests could compare to normal blood draws from a vein in detecting three key Alzheimer’s-related proteins. Even after being shipped without temperature control, the finger prick tests could detect the proteins. Researchers say the results, if validated, would improve the accessibility of Alzheimer’s testing as well as early diagnosis and patient monitoring.

“The important point to consider here is that a simple blood test has the potential to improve the accuracy of a diagnosis and get people the proper treatment,” Schelberg said.

Among those who wish she would have known all of this sooner is Diane Bednarczyk-Poling of St. Clair Shores, whose husband, Jim Poling died of Alzheimer’s disease last year at the age of 69.

“I’m happy for everyone,” said Bednarczyk-Poling, who is not only a volunteer with the AAMC but one who is sharing her story in hopes that people realize the importance of early detection.

“You really have to catch it in the beginning,” said Bednarczyk-Poling, who met Jim in 2008, after giving up her desk job with the former telephone company Michigan Bell (now AT&T) to become a truck driver. “He was a lineman and I delivered the cable that he used.”

Bednarczyk-Poling said he won her over with his demeanor.

“Nothing bothered him and he had a great sense of humor,” she said, recalling a time in the dead of winter when he warmed the hearts of everyone by showing up for work wearing a straw hat, shorts and a Hawaiin shirt.

When they met Jim was 57 and in great health.

“He was the smartest man,” she said. “He did crossword puzzles from the Boston Globe and New York Times. He also ate right. While his friends would bring chips for lunch he would bring carrots.”

He played guitar — which required him to remember chords — took all of the vitamins associated with good brain health and there was no history of the disease in either family.

“I had no experience so I wasn’t looking for Alzheimer’s,” Bednarczyk-Poling said, even when there were symptoms. “He went to the dentist one time and he got lost, but it was a new dentist so it was understandable.”

But then, one day while she was on a trip with friends, she got a call saying he was upset because the house was freezing and he couldn’t fix the heat.

Turns out the windows were all open.

After that they sought the help of a neurologist who ran some tests that included questions he was unable to answer including the name of the current president.

His first diagnosis was unclear to the relief of Bednarczyk-Poling but his condition worsened and by 2022 he was gone.

“He died just before our 10th anniversary,” said Bednarczyk-Poling. “I still feel guilty that I wasn’t more proactive. I still go to all of the meetings and I’m still active. I want to help someone else if I can.”

“Had I read this would I have done anything differently, maybe.”

That’s her hope for others.

“An early and accurate diagnosis of Alzheimer’s has a positive impact on health outcomes, access to treatments, and eligibility for research trials, plus vital support and information services. CMS also said they will cover amyloid confirmation diagnostics, removing an obstacle to accurate diagnosis that far too many individuals have faced,” said Maria Carrillo, Ph.D., chief science officer with the Alzheimer’s Association and co-principal investigator for the Alzheimer’s Network for Treatment and Diagnostics (ALZ-NET).