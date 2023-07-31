Georgia resident dies from rare ‘brain-eating amoeba’ | Georgia





A Georgia resident has died from a rare brain infection, commonly known as the “brain-eating amoeba”, state health officials said on Friday. The victim was infected with Naegleria fowleri, an amoeba that destroys brain tissue, causes brain swelling and usually death, the Georgia department of health confirmed in a news release. This is the sixth case of the infection in Georgia since 1962. But there have been a handful of other similar cases reported in the US so far this year, according to NBC News. And because the amoeba grows in warm fresh water, it is well suited to proliferate as temperatures in the US rise amid the ongoing climate crisis, according to environmental experts. Officials said the victim in Georgia was probably infected while swimming in a freshwater lake or pond but did not say where. People can become infected when water containing the amoeba goes up a person’s nose. It cannot infect people if swallowed and is not spread from person to person. “The amoeba is naturally occurring, and there is no routine environmental test for Naegleria fowleri in bodies of water; and because it is very common in the environment, levels of the amoebas that naturally occur cannot be controlled,” health officials said. “The location and number of amoebas in the water can vary over time within the same body of water.” Officials did not release any additional information about the victim. Symptoms of an infection include severe headache, fever, nausea and vomiting and progress to a stiff neck, seizures and coma that can lead to death. Symptoms start about five days after infection but can start anywhere from one to 12 days after infection. Symptoms progress rapidly and can cause death within five days. People who choose to swim can reduce their risk of infection by limiting the mount of water that goes up their nose. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends not jumping or diving into bodies of fresh water, as well as holding your nose shut and keeping your head above water. Elsewhere in the US, a two-year-old boy from Lincoln county, Nevada, reportedly died from being infected by Naegleria fowleri in July, according to NBC News. Officials said the boy may have contracted the amoeba at Ash Springs, a natural hot spring in his county, which is north of Las Vegas. In February, a man in Florida also died from an amoeba, which he may have contracted after he rinsed his sinuses with tap water, health officials said. NBC reported three confirmed cases of Naegleria fowleri last year. They apparently occurred after exposure to freshwater in Iowa, Nebraska and Arizona, according to CDC data. Three cases were also reported each year in 2019, 2020 and 2021, according to NBC’s reporting. The Associated Press contributed reporting

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jul/31/brain-eating-amoeba-georgia-naegleria-fowleri The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos