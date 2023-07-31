Cuyahoga County leads Ohio for share of seniors with Alzheimer’s





CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County has the highest prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease in Ohio, with 13.4% of people aged 65 or older experiencing this form of dementia, according to new data released at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in July. More than 31,000 people aged 65 or older in Cuyahoga County have Alzheimer’s Disease, over 1,000 more than Franklin County and nearly double Hamilton County. Overall, 220,000 people in Ohio and an estimated 6.7 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, according to the new data. This is the first time Alzheimer’s prevalence data was analyzed at a county level. Nationally, the highest rates among counties with at least 10,000 people age 65 and older are Miami-Dade County, Florida (16.6%), Baltimore City (16.6%), Bronx County, New York (16.6%), Orleans Parish, Louisiana (15.4%), and El Paso County, Texas (15.0%). Regionally, the highest prevalence of Alzheimer’s is found in the eastern and southeastern parts of the United States. “The estimates are based on cognitive and demographic characteristics,” Kumar B. Rajan, a professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at Rush Medical College and presenting author, said in a news release. “Alzheimer’s dementia is a multifactorial disease involving several risk characteristics that interact with demographic risk factors and ultimately contribute to the prevalence.” Age is a primary risk factor for Alzheimer’s, according to Alzheimer’s Association, and older Black Americans are about twice as likely to have Alzheimer’s or other dementias as the older white population. And older Hispanics are about one and one-half times as likely. Many of the top counties have a higher population of Black or Hispanic people than average. See the chart below for a complete list of every Ohio county and the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease in the population aged 65 and older. Some mobile readers may need to use this link. County Pop. 65

and over With

Alzheimer’s Pct. Cuyahoga 234,400 31,500 13.4% Hamilton 132,200 16,500 12.5% Montgomery 98,800 12,300 12.5% Mahoning 50,000 6,000 12.1% Lucas 73,600 8,600 11.7% Franklin 167,900 19,300 11.5% Summit 102,300 11,700 11.5% Allen 18,900 2,200 11.4% Richland 24,600 2,800 11.3% Stark 75,300 8,400 11.1% Trumbull 44300 4900 11.1% Clark 27,000 3,000 11.1% Erie 17,000 1,900 11.1% Henry 5,200 600 11.1% Morgan 3,200 400 11.1% Lorain 60,500 6,700 11.0% Putnam 6,200 700 10.9% Lake 48,400 5,200 10.8% Greene 30,700 3,300 10.8% Darke 10,400 1,100 10.8% Crawford 8,900 1,000 10.8% Auglaize 8,800 900 10.8% Williams 7,300 800 10.8% Holmes 6,300 700 10.8% Van Wert 5,600 600 10.8% Wyandot 4,400 500 10.8% Tuscarawas 18,600 2,000 10.7% Muskingum 16,000 1,700 10.7% Jefferson 14,600 1,600 10.7% Sandusky 11,500 1,200 10.7% Seneca 10,500 1,100 10.7% Mercer 7,800 800 10.7% Butler 60,000 6,300 10.6% Wayne 21,700 2,300 10.6% Geauga 20,200 2,100 10.6% Belmont 14,400 1,500 10.6% Hancock 13,800 1,500 10.6% Defiance 7,400 800 10.6% Pike 5,200 500 10.6% Monroe 3,300 400 10.6% Scioto 14,100 1,500 10.5% Washington 13,200 1,400 10.5% Ashland 10,500 1,100 10.5% Shelby 8,500 900 10.5% Coshocton 7,400 800 10.5% Fulton 8,000 800 10.5% Gallia 5,800 600 10.5% Ashtabula 19,500 2,000 10.4% Marion 12,100 1,300 10.4% Highland 8,300 900 10.4% Champaign 7,400 800 10.4% Harrison 3,400 400 10.4% Fairfield 26,300 2,700 10.3% Columbiana 21,800 2,200 10.3% Wood 21,200 2,200 10.3% Miami 20,800 2,100 10.3% Knox 11,800 1,200 10.3% Pickaway 9,600 1,000 10.3% Brown 8,300 800 10.3% Noble 4,100 400 10.3% Huron 10,500 1,100 10.2% Clinton 7,600 800 10.2% Madison 7,300 700 10.2% Hardin 5,200 500 10.2% Warren 36,500 3,700 10.1% Ross 13,500 1,400 10.1% Lawrence 11,600 1,200 10.1% Guernsey 7,900 800 10.1% Carroll 6,000 600 10.1% Fayette 5,300 500 10.1% Medina 34,600 3,500 10.0% Licking 30,600 3,100 10.0% Ottawa 10,700 1,100 10.0% Morrow 6,600 700 10.0% Meigs 4,800 500 10.0% Clermont 36,500 3,600 9.9% Portage 28,700 2,800 9.9% Paulding 3,700 400 9.9% Delaware 31,400 3,100 9.8% Logan 8,700 900 9.8% Hocking 5,600 600 9.8% Preble 8,200 800 9.7% Union 7,900 800 9.7% Adams 5,200 500 9.7% Athens 9,300 900 9.6% Jackson 5,800 600 9.6% Perry 6,400 600 9.4% Vinton 2,400 200 9.4%

Zachary Smith is the data reporter for cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. He can be reached at [email protected]. See previous stories at this link.

