Health
Lack of specialists in juvenile arthritis a barrier for children in need of diagnosis and treatment
From the outside, Rohan Penny-Bell seems like a regular six-year-old.
Key points:
- It took some time for Rohan to be diagnosed with juvenile arthritis
- His mother says they struggled to get him care and had to leave Canberra to access a specialist
- ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith says there are few specialists, even beyond Canberra
He loves colouring in, drawing and playing with his friends.
“It’s fun kicking the soccer ball and doing slides when I score, too,” he said.
But Rohan lives with juvenile arthritis, which means he is constantly battling aches and pain.
The condition is one of the most common chronic diseases affecting Australian children and can impact both growth and development, and cause limitations to mobility.
Months of waiting for diagnosis
Rohan’s mother, Donna Penny, will never forget the day it first became clear that something was not right with her son.
Rohan was 18 months old and an educator at his daycare had called to say Rohan had woken from a nap and couldn’t walk.
“We were worried and shocked and went to pick him up,” Ms Penny said.
“We took him to Canberra Hospital but were sent away without being admitted or getting any answers.”
Rohan continued to complain about a sore knee and was getting around with a limp that only got worse.
After multiple hospital visits over three months, Rohan was referred to a paediatric rheumatologist in Sydney who was able to finally give the family a clear diagnosis.
“I think we just never expected that we’d spend a month in hospital and emerge with no answers,” Ms Penny said.
“And we didn’t expect that in the nation’s capital we’d have to leave Canberra to get a firm diagnosis.”
Rohan manages his condition with regular physiotherapy, hydrotherapy, speech pathology and occupational therapy as well as steroid injections and other medications.
“We’re lucky that Rohan is a National Disability Insurance Scheme participant because these things are really expensive,” Ms Penny said.
Another considerable expense for the Bell-Penny family is the regular travel to Sydney, where Rohan has appointments with his paediatric rheumatologist.
The problem is that there are no paediatric rheumatology services in the ACT, so he is unable to get the care he needs close to home.
“It’s not just the travel to Sydney and the specialist fees, which aren’t insignificant, it’s the time off work,” Mrs Penny said.
“We’re just lucky we’re in jobs where we’ve got sufficient leave.”
A scarcity of specialists
Kathleen Tymms is a Canberra-based rheumatologist who can and does treat children as part of the private system, but closed her books years ago – she is also set to retire shortly.
She said the ACT government should provide the funding necessary to employ a paediatric rheumatologist to work in the public hospital system on a permanent part-time basis.
“We need to have a public hospital appointment because you need a multidisciplinary clinic to look after these children,” Dr Tymms said.
“They might not need to go to the multidisciplinary clinic all the time but especially when a diagnosis is occurring and when flares and relapses occur.
“So, you can’t just do it in private practice – it has to be a public hospital clinic.
“If the position was advertised, we know people who would apply – they’re waiting for the position to be funded.”
ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the government was committed to improving services and was working with the Sydney Children’s Hospital Network to establish a shared-care model, which would involve flying a specialist from Sydney to Canberra on a regular basis.
But she said having a specialist located in Canberra permanently was unlikely.
“My understanding is that there are only about five paediatric rheumatologists in the whole of New South Wales so it’s unlikely that we would have someone base themselves here permanently,” Ms Stephen-Smith said.
“But what we do in those circumstances is have someone come in and do regular clinics and then be supported by a specialist nurse, an allied health professional, a care team that can provide those supports for the family in between times that the specialist is visiting.”
Ms Stephen-Smith said it was unclear when the services would be available or how often.
Ms Penny said having specialist care available locally would have made a significant difference to how the past four years had played out for Rohan.
“We might have got some answers earlier and we could have got on to the treatment earlier and maybe we would be doing less physiotherapy and hydrotherapy,” she said.
“It would have saved a lot of money and meant a lot less angst.”
