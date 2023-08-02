Health
Assessing the latest Covid uptick
Covid is making a bit of a summer comeback, with hospitalizations rising in July — albeit from low levels.
Case counts are hard to gauge, with most people testing at home or not at all. That leaves wastewater surveillance as an early warning system, but a new study in JAMA Network Open from Stanford researchers found that even robust testing of sewage may not tell us as much about the virulence of the disease as it used to.
The researchers found that wastewater surveillance that had accurately predicted rising cases and hospitalizations early last year became less effective in doing so as the year wore on.
The researchers said that, so far as case counts went, it was likely the result of the decline in reporting on case counts from testing.
For hospitalizations, they suspect that rising virus levels in wastewater may not always predict increased hospitalizations, given changes in the virus’ virulence.
Even so: The researchers said that “wastewater surveillance is the most consistent measure of infection prevalence during this unstable time, especially given its sensitivity even in low-prevalence settings.”
Even if the virus remains less virulent, they argued that maintaining wastewater surveillance to gauge disease surges is a good idea.
That’s because it can detect new variants and alert people who are immunocompromised when they need to take extra precautions against infection.
This is where we explore the ideas and innovators shaping health care.
Nothing is sacred anymore: People are apparently eating crabs on the D.C. metro.
Share any thoughts, news, tips and feedback with Ben Leonard at [email protected], Ruth Reader at [email protected], Carmen Paun at [email protected] or Erin Schumaker at [email protected].
Send tips securely through SecureDrop, Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp.
Today on our Pulse Check podcast, your host Ben talks with Daniel Payne, who explains why public health experts fear an uptick of opioid overdoses as temporary pandemic rules expire and state Medicaid programs check participant eligibility for the first time in years. That’s leaving some with no health care coverage and potentially hobbling the nation’s opioid response.
The world is making progress in combating tobacco use, according to a new report from the World Health Organization.
The positive developments:
— 74 countries have smoke-free policies in all indoor spaces, an increase of 64 since 2007.
— 151 countries, comprising 5.6 billion people, have implemented at least part of the WHO’s guidance on tobacco control, up from 44 in 2007.
— Two more countries, Mauritius and the Netherlands, have joined Brazil and Turkey in achieving best-practice level in all six sections of the guidance.
The guidance includes best practices for monitoring tobacco use, warning people of tobacco’s dangers, protecting people from tobacco smoke, helping people quit tobacco, raising taxes on tobacco and restricting tobacco advertising.
Even so: The pace of progress has slowed considerably since 2018.
Forty-four countries don’t follow best practices in any of the six areas as of 2022, the WHO estimates.
The Federal Trade Commission continues to view health care mergers skeptically.
The agency on Tuesday applauded medical device firm CooperCompanies’ decision to end its attempted $875 million acquisition of medical device company Cook Medical Holdings’ reproductive health care division.
Cooper had announced in February 2022 that it intended to acquire Cook Medical to boost its fertility footprint – Cook makes products used for in vitro fertilization – but the FTC quickly requested more information, signaling an antitrust inquiry.
“Following a full-phase investigation by FTC staff, CooperCompanies’ decision to abandon this proposed acquisition ensures that critical reproductive health markets remain competitive,” said FTC Competition Bureau Director Holly Vedova in a release.
Both CooperCompanies and Cook Medical declined to comment.
The backdrop: Under Chair Lina Khan, the FTC has withdrawn antitrust guidance documents for pharmacy benefit managers and health care more generally, toughening its stance, and has blocked several hospital mergers.
The agency has also sued to block health care data firm IQVIA’s deal for Propel Media.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.politico.com/newsletters/future-pulse/2023/08/01/assessing-the-latest-covid-uptick-00109081
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Assessing the latest Covid uptick
- Donald Trump charged with four counts in election interference case – BBC News
- Why some alcoholic drinks are getting more expensive
- Maternal Sleep Duration, Self-Efficacy, Can Play a Role in Maternal Depression
- Why Pakistan citizens are taking the dangerous route to Europe – BBC News
- Euphoria star Angus Cloud dies aged 25
- Direct to Consumer Blood Tests for Alzheimer’s Disease
- Cardi B in battery case after throwing mic at concert-goer in Vegas. #CardiB #Vegas #BBCNews #Shorts
- By-election triggered after Margaret Ferrier ousted as MP
- Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5. Is it worth the upgrade?
- ‘Cancer-killing pill’ that appears to ‘annihilate’ solid tumours is now being tested on humans | Science & Tech News
- British husband who killed seriously ill wife in Cyprus walks free – BBC News