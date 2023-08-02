Co-evolution of immunity and seasonal influenza viruses

Iuliano, A. D. et al. Estimates of global seasonal influenza-associated respiratory mortality: a modelling study. Lancet 391, 1285–1300 (2018).

Chambers, B. S., Parkhouse, K., Ross, T. M., Alby, K. & Hensley, S. E. Identification of hemagglutinin residues responsible for H3N2 antigenic drift during the 2014–2015 influenza season. Cell Rep. 12, 1–6 (2015).

Tenforde, M. W. et al. Effect of antigenic drift on influenza vaccine effectiveness in the United States—2019–2020. Clin. Infect. Dis. 73, e4244–e4250 (2021).

Petrova, V. N. & Russell, C. A. The evolution of seasonal influenza viruses. Nat. Rev. Microbiol. 16, 47–60 (2017).

Neumann, G. & Kawaoka, Y. Transmission of influenza A viruses. Virology 479–480, 234–246 (2015).

Koutsakos, M., Nguyen, T. H., Barclay, W. S. & Kedzierska, K. Knowns and unknowns of influenza B viruses. Future Microbiol. 11, 119–135 (2015).

van de Sandt, C. E., Bodewes, R., Rimmelzwaan, G. F. & de Vries, R. D. Influenza B viruses: not to be discounted. Future Microbiol. 10, 1447–1465 (2015).

Francis, T. A new type of virus from epidemic influenza. Science 92, 405–408 (1940).

Rota, P. A. et al. Cocirculation of two distinct evolutionary lineages of influenza type B virus since 1983. Virology 175, 59–68 (1990).

Zamarin, D., García-Sastre, A., Xiao, X., Wang, R. & Palese, P. Influenza virus PB1-F2 protein induces cell death through mitochondrial ANT3 and VDAC1. PLoS Pathog. 1, e4 (2005).

Jagger, B. W. et al. An overlapping protein-coding region in influenza A virus segment 3 modulates the host response. Science 337, 199–204 (2012).

Fernandez-Sesma, A. et al. Influenza virus evades innate and adaptive immunity via the NS1 protein. J. Virol. 80, 6295–6304 (2006).

Krammer, F. The human antibody response to influenza A virus infection and vaccination. Nat. Rev. Immunol. 19, 383–397 (2019).

Nelson, M. I. & Holmes, E. C. The evolution of epidemic influenza. Nat. Rev. Genet. 8, 196–205 (2007).

Garten, R. J. et al. Antigenic and genetic characteristics of swine-origin 2009 A(H1N1) influenza viruses circulating in humans. Science 325, 197–201 (2009).

Koel, B. F. et al. Substitutions near the receptor binding site determine major antigenic change during influenza virus evolution. Science 342, 976–979 (2013).

Doud, M. B. & Bloom, J. D. Accurate measurement of the effects of all amino-acid mutations on influenza hemagglutinin. Viruses 8, 155 (2016).

Smith, D. J. et al. Mapping the antigenic and genetic evolution of influenza virus. Science 305, 371–376 (2004).

Sandbulte, M. R. et al. Discordant antigenic drift of neuraminidase and hemagglutinin in H1N1 and H3N2 influenza viruses. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 108, 20748–20753 (2011).

Hobson, D., Curry, R. L., Beare, A. S. & Ward-Gardner, A. The role of serum haemagglutination-inhibiting antibody in protection against challenge infection with influenza A2 and B viruses. Epidemiol. Infect. 70, 767–777 (1972).

Bedford, T. et al. Global circulation patterns of seasonal influenza viruses vary with antigenic drift. Nature 523, 217–220 (2015).

Vijaykrishna, D. et al. The contrasting phylodynamics of human influenza B viruses. eLife 4, e05055 (2015).

Virk, R. K. et al. Divergent evolutionary trajectories of influenza B viruses underlie their contemporaneous epidemic activity. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 117, 619–628 (2020).

Langat, P. et al. Genome-wide evolutionary dynamics of influenza B viruses on a global scale. PLoS Pathog. 13, e1006749 (2017).

Minter, A. et al. Estimation of seasonal influenza attack rates and antibody dynamics in children using cross-sectional serological data. J. Infect. Dis. 225, 1750–1754 (2022).

Victora, G. D. & Wilson, P. C. Germinal center selection and the antibody response to influenza. Cell 163, 545–548 (2015).

Guthmiller, J. J. et al. Broadly neutralizing antibodies target a haemagglutinin anchor epitope. Nature 602, 314–320 (2021).

Tsang, T. K. et al. Reconstructing antibody dynamics to estimate the risk of influenza virus infection. Nat. Commun. 13, 1557 (2022).

Yang, B. et al. Life course exposures continually shape antibody profiles and risk of seroconversion to influenza. PLoS Pathog. 16, e1008635 (2020).

Ranjeva, S. et al. Age-specific differences in the dynamics of protective immunity to influenza. Nat. Commun. 10, 1660 (2019).

Ng, S. et al. Novel correlates of protection against pandemic H1N1 influenza A virus infection. Nat. Med. 25, 962–967 (2019).

Hoa, L. N. M. et al. Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 but not A(H3N2) virus infection induces durable seroprotection: results from the Ha Nam cohort. J. Infect. Dis. 226, 59–69 (2022).

Wraith, S. et al. Homotypic protection against influenza in a pediatric cohort in Managua, Nicaragua. Nat. Commun. 13, 1190 (2022).

Andrews, S. F. et al. Immune history profoundly affects broadly protective B cell responses to influenza. Sci. Transl Med. 7, 316ra192 (2015).

Amitai, A. et al. Defining and manipulating B cell immunodominance hierarchies to elicit broadly neutralizing antibody responses against influenza virus. Cell Syst. 11, 573–588.e9 (2020).

Labombarde, J. G. et al. Induction of broadly reactive influenza antibodies increases susceptibility to autoimmunity. Cell Rep. 38, 110482 (2022).

Wrammert, J. et al. Broadly cross-reactive antibodies dominate the human B cell response against 2009 pandemic H1N1 influenza virus infection. J. Exp. Med. 208, 181–193 (2011).

Andrews, S. F. et al. Immune history profoundly affects broadly protective B cell responses to influenza. Sci. Transl Med. 7, 316ra192 (2015).

Nachbagauer, R. et al. Age dependence and isotype specificity of influenza virus hemagglutinin stalk-reactive antibodies in humans. mBio 7, e01996-15 (2016).

Okuno, Y., Isegawa, Y., Sasao, F. & Ueda, S. A common neutralizing epitope conserved between the hemagglutinins of influenza A virus H1 and H2 strains. J. Virol. 67, 2552–2558 (1993).

Tan, G. S. et al. A pan-H1 anti-hemagglutinin monoclonal antibody with potent broad-spectrum efficacy in vivo. J. Virol. 86, 6179–6188 (2012).

Corti, D. et al. A neutralizing antibody selected from plasma cells that binds to group 1 and group 2 influenza A hemagglutinins. Science 333, 850–856 (2011).

Meade, P. et al. Influenza virus infection induces a narrow antibody response in children but a broad recall response in adults. mBio 11, e03243-19 (2020).

S, M. M. et al. Neutralizing antibodies against previously encountered influenza virus strains increase over time: a longitudinal analysis. Sci. Transl Med. 5, 198ra107 (2013).

Lessler, J. et al. Evidence for antigenic seniority in influenza A (H3N2) antibody responses in Southern China. PLoS Pathog. 8, e1002802 (2012).

Chen, Y.-Q. et al. Influenza infection in humans induces broadly cross-reactive and protective neuraminidase-reactive antibodies. Cell 173, 417–429.e10 (2018).

Monto, A. S. et al. Antibody to influenza virus neuraminidase: an independent correlate of protection. J. Infect. Dis. 212, 1191–1199 (2015).

Weiss, C. D. et al. Neutralizing and neuraminidase antibodies correlate with protection against influenza during a late season A/H3N2 outbreak among unvaccinated military recruits. Clin. Infect. Dis. 71, 3096–3102 (2020).

Maier, H. E. et al. Pre-existing antineuraminidase antibodies are associated with shortened duration of influenza A(H1N1)pdm virus shedding and illness in naturally infected adults. Clin. Infect. Dis. 70, 2290–2297 (2020).

Dugan, H. L. et al. Preexisting immunity shapes distinct antibody landscapes after influenza virus infection and vaccination in humans. Sci. Transl Med. 12, eabd3601 (2020).

Auladell, M. et al. Influenza virus infection history shapes antibody responses to influenza vaccination. Nat. Med. 28, 363–372 (2022).

Lee, J. M. et al. Mapping person-to-person variation in viral mutations that escape polyclonal serum targeting influenza hemagglutinin. eLife 8, e49324 (2019).

Doud, M. B., Lee, J. M. & Bloom, J. D. How single mutations affect viral escape from broad and narrow antibodies to H1 influenza hemagglutinin. Nat. Commun. 9, 1386 (2018).

Medina, R. A. et al. Glycosylations in the globular head of the hemagglutinin protein modulate the virulence and antigenic properties of the H1N1 influenza viruses. Sci. Transl Med. 5, 187ra70 (2013).

Altman, M. O. et al. Human influenza a virus hemagglutinin glycan evolution follows a temporal pattern to a glycan limit. mBio 10, e00204-19 (2019).

Gerhard, W., Yewdell, J., Frankel, M. E. & Webster, R. Antigenic structure of influenza virus haemagglutinin defined by hybridoma antibodies. Nature 290, 713–717 (1981).

Webster, R. G. & Laver, W. G. Determination of the number of nonoverlapping antigenic areas on Hong Kong (H3N2) influenza virus hemagglutinin with monoclonal antibodies and the selection of variants with potential epidemiological significance. Virology 104, 139–148 (1980).

Wiley, D. C., Wilson, I. A. & Skehel, J. J. Structural identification of the antibody-binding sites of Hong Kong influenza haemagglutinin and their involvement in antigenic variation. Nature 289, 373–378 (1981).

Wang, Q., Cheng, F., Lu, M., Tian, X. & Ma, J. Crystal structure of unliganded influenza B virus hemagglutinin. J. Virol. 82, 3011–3020 (2008).

Rosu, M. E. et al. Substitutions near the HA receptor binding site explain the origin and major antigenic change of the B/Victoria and B/Yamagata lineages. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 119, e2211616119 (2022).

Barr, I. G. et al. WHO recommendations for the viruses used in the 2013–2014 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccine: Epidemiology, antigenic and genetic characteristics of influenza A(H1N1)pdm09, A(H3N2) and B influenza viruses collected from October 2012 to January 2013. Vaccine 32, 4713–4725 (2014).

Chai, N. et al. Two escape mechanisms of influenza A virus to a broadly neutralizing stalk-binding antibody. PLoS Pathog. 12, e1005702 (2016).

Anderson, C. S. et al. Natural and directed antigenic drift of the H1 influenza virus hemagglutinin stalk domain. Sci. Rep. 7, 4265 (2017).

Wang, W. et al. Generation of a protective murine monoclonal antibody against the stem of influenza hemagglutinins from group 1 viruses and identification of resistance mutations against it. PLoS ONE 14, e0222436 (2019).

Park, J. K. et al. Pre-existing immunity to influenza virus hemagglutinin stalk might drive selection for antibody-escape mutant viruses in a human challenge model. Nat. Med. 26, 1240–1246 (2020).

Lee, C.-Y. et al. Epistasis reduces fitness costs of influenza A virus escape from stem-binding antibodies. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 120, e2208718120 (2023).

Wu, N. C. et al. Different genetic barriers for resistance to HA stem antibodies in influenza H3 and H1 viruses. Science 368, 1335–1340 (2020).

Colman, P. M., Varghese, J. N. & Laver, W. G. Structure of the catalytic and antigenic sites in influenza virus neuraminidase. Nature 303, 41–44 (1983).

Colman, P. M. et al. Three-dimensional structure of a complex of antibody with influenza virus neuraminidase. Nature 326, 358–363 (1987).

Webster, R. G., Brown, L. E. & Laver, W. G. Antigenic and biological characterization of influenza virus neuraminidase (N2) with monoclonal antibodies. Virology 135, 30–42 (1984).

Krammer, F. et al. NAction! how can neuraminidase-based immunity contribute to better influenza virus vaccines? mBio 9, e02332-17 (2018).

Air, G. M., Els, M. C., Brown, L. E., Laver, W. G. & Webster, R. G. Location of antigenic sites on the three-dimensional structure of the influenza N2 virus neuraminidase. Virology 145, 237–248 (1985).

Varghese, J. N., Webster, R. G., Laver, W. G. & Colman, P. M. Structure of an escape mutant of glycoprotein N2 neuraminidase of influenza virus A/Tokyo/3/67 at 3 Å. J. Mol. Biol. 200, 201–203 (1988).

Gulati, U. et al. Antibody epitopes on the neuraminidase of a recent H3N2 influenza virus (A/Memphis/31/98). J. Virol. 76, 12274–12280 (2002).

Westgeest, K. B. et al. Genetic evolution of the neuraminidase of influenza a (H3N2) viruses from 1968 to 2009 and its correspondence to haemagglutinin evolution. J. Gen. Virol. 93, 1996–2007 (2012).

Wan, H. et al. The neuraminidase of A(H3N2) influenza viruses circulating since 2016 is antigenically distinct from the A/Hong Kong/4801/2014 vaccine strain. Nat. Microbiol. 4, 2216–2225 (2019).

Powell, H. & Pekosz, A. Neuraminidase antigenic drift of H3N2 clade 3c.2a viruses alters virus replication, enzymatic activity and inhibitory antibody binding. PLoS Pathog. 16, e1008411 (2020).

Fonville, J. M. et al. Antibody landscapes after influenza virus infection or vaccination. Science 346, 996–1000 (2014).

Li, Z.-N. et al. Antibody landscape analysis following influenza vaccination and natural infection in humans with a high-throughput multiplex influenza antibody detection assay. mBio 12, e02808–e02820 (2021).

Kucharski, A. J., Lessler, J., Cummings, D. A. T. & Riley, S. Timescales of influenza A/H3N2 antibody dynamics. PLoS Biol. 16, e2004974 (2018).

Linderman, S. L. & Hensley, S. E. Antibodies with ‘original antigenic sin’ properties are valuable components of secondary immune responses to influenza viruses. PLoS Pathog. 12, e1005806 (2016).

Arevalo, C. P. et al. Original antigenic sin priming of influenza virus hemagglutinin stalk antibodies. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 117, 17221–17227 (2020).

Dugan, H. L. & Wilson, P. C. Teach ’em young: influenza vaccines induce broadly neutralizing antibodies in children. Cell Rep. Med. 3, 100531 (2022).

Gostic, K. M. et al. Childhood immune imprinting to influenza A shapes birth year-specific risk during seasonal H1N1 and H3N2 epidemics. PLoS Pathog. 15, e1008109 (2019).

Brouwer, A. F. et al. Birth cohort relative to an influenza A virus’s antigenic cluster introduction drives patterns of children’s antibody titers. PLoS Pathog. 18, e1010317 (2022).

Arevalo, P., McLean, H. Q., Belongia, E. A. & Cobey, S. Earliest infections predict the age distribution of seasonal influenza A cases. eLife 9, e50060 (2020).

Vieira, M. C. et al. Lineage-specific protection and immune imprinting shape the age distributions of influenza B cases. Nat. Commun. 12, 4313 (2021).

Gagnon, A., Acosta, E. & Miller, M. S. Age-specific incidence of influenza A responds to change in virus subtype dominance. Clin. Infect. Dis. 71, e195–e198 (2020).

Gouma, S. et al. Middle-aged individuals may be in a perpetual state of H3N2 influenza virus susceptibility. Nat. Commun. 11, 4566 (2020).

Linderman, S. L. et al. Potential antigenic explanation for atypical H1N1 infections among middle-aged adults during the 2013-2014 influenza season. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 111, 15798–15803 (2014).

Li, Y. et al. Immune history shapes specificity of pandemic H1N1 influenza antibody responses. J. Exp. Med. 210, 1493–1500 (2013).

Xu, R. et al. Structural basis of preexisting immunity to the 2009 H1N1 pandemic influenza virus. Science 328, 357–360 (2010).

Gostic, K. M., Ambrose, M., Worobey, M. & Lloyd-Smith, J. O. Potent protection against H5N1 and H7N9 influenza via childhood hemagglutinin imprinting. Science 354, 722–726 (2016).

Horns, F., Vollmers, C., Dekker, C. L. & Quake, S. R. Signatures of selection in the human antibody repertoire: selective sweeps, competing subclones, and neutral drift. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 116, 1261–1266 (2019).

Vollmers, C., Sit, R. V., Weinstein, J. A., Dekker, C. L. & Quake, S. R. Genetic measurement of memory B-cell recall using antibody repertoire sequencing. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 110, 13463–13468 (2013).

Jiang, N. et al. Lineage structure of the human antibody repertoire in response to influenza vaccination. Sci. Transl Med. 5, 171ra19 (2013).

Horns, F., Dekker, C. L. & Quake, S. R. Memory B cell activation, broad anti-influenza antibodies, and bystander activation revealed by single-cell transcriptomics. Cell Rep. 30, 905–913.e6 (2020).

Lee, J. et al. Persistent antibody clonotypes dominate the serum response to influenza over multiple years and repeated vaccinations. Cell Host Microbe 25, 367–376.e5 (2019).

Lee, J. et al. Molecular-level analysis of the serum antibody repertoire in young adults before and after seasonal influenza vaccination. Nat. Med. 22, 1456–1464 (2016).

Hoehn, K. B. et al. Human B cell lineages associated with germinal centers following influenza vaccination are measurably evolving. eLife 10, e70873 (2021).

Hoehn, K. B. et al. Repertoire-wide phylogenetic models of B cell molecular evolution reveal evolutionary signatures of aging and vaccination. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 116, 22664–22672 (2019).

Schmidt, A. G. et al. Immunogenic stimulus for germline precursors of antibodies that engage the influenza hemagglutinin receptor-binding site. Cell Rep. 13, 2842–2850 (2015).

Tesini, B. L. et al. Broad hemagglutinin-specific memory B cell expansion by seasonal influenza virus infection reflects early-life imprinting and adaptation to the infecting virus. J. Virol. 93, e00169-19 (2019).

de Bourcy, C. F. A. et al. Phylogenetic analysis of the human antibody repertoire reveals quantitative signatures of immune senescence and aging. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 114, 1105–1110 (2017).

Ju, C.-H. et al. Plasmablast antibody repertoires in elderly influenza vaccine responders exhibit restricted diversity but increased breadth of binding across influenza strains. Clin. Immunol. 193, 70–79 (2018).

Henry, C. et al. Influenza virus vaccination elicits poorly adapted B cell responses in elderly individuals. Cell Host Microbe 25, 357–366.e6 (2019).

Lee, J. M. et al. Deep mutational scanning of hemagglutinin helps predict evolutionary fates of human H3N2 influenza variants. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 115, E8276–E8285 (2018).

Skehel, J. J. et al. A carbohydrate side chain on hemagglutinins of Hong Kong influenza viruses inhibits recognition by a monoclonal antibody. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 81, 1779–1783 (1984).

Das, S. R. et al. Fitness costs limit influenza A virus hemagglutinin glycosylation as an immune evasion strategy. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 108, E1417-22 (2011).

Hensley, S. E. et al. Hemagglutinin receptor binding avidity drives influenza A virus antigenic drift. Science 326, 734–736 (2009).

Broecker, F. et al. Immunodominance of antigenic site B in the hemagglutinin of the current H3N2 influenza virus in humans and mice. J. Virol. 92, e01100-18 (2018).

Wu, N. C. & Wilson, I. A. A perspective on the structural and functional constraints for immune evasion: insights from influenza virus. J. Mol. Biol. 429, 2694–2709 (2017).

Wu, N. C. et al. Major antigenic site B of human influenza H3N2 viruses has an evolving local fitness landscape. Nat. Commun. 11, 1233 (2020).

Wu, N. C. et al. A complex epistatic network limits the mutational reversibility in the influenza hemagglutinin receptor-binding site. Nat. Commun. 9, 1264 (2018).

Wu, N. C. et al. Diversity of functionally permissive sequences in the receptor-binding site of influenza hemagglutinin. Cell Host Microbe 21, 742–753.e8 (2017).

Bloom, J. D., Gong, L. I. & Baltimore, D. Permissive secondary mutations enable the evolution of influenza oseltamivir resistance. Science 328, 1272–1275 (2010).

Duan, S. et al. Epistatic interactions between neuraminidase mutations facilitated the emergence of the oseltamivir-resistant H1N1 influenza viruses. Nat. Commun. 5, 5029 (2014).

Wang, Y., Lei, R., Nourmohammad, A. & Wu, N. C. Antigenic evolution of human influenza H3N2 neuraminidase is constrained by charge balancing. eLife 10, e72516 (2021).

Lei, R. et al. Prevalence and mechanisms of evolutionary contingency in human influenza H3N2 neuraminidase. Nat. Commun. 13, 6443 (2022).

Mitnaul, L. J. et al. Balanced hemagglutinin and neuraminidase activities are critical for efficient replication of influenza A virus. J. Virol. 74, 6015–6020 (2000).

Kosik, I. & Yewdell, J. W. Influenza hemagglutinin and neuraminidase: Yin–Yang proteins coevolving to thwart immunity. Viruses 11, 346 (2019).

Lakdawala, S. S. et al. Eurasian-origin gene segments contribute to the transmissibility, aerosol release, and morphology of the 2009 pandemic H1N1 influenza virus. PLoS Pathog. 7, e1002443 (2011).

Xu, R. et al. Functional balance of the hemagglutinin and neuraminidase activities accompanies the emergence of the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic. J. Virol. 86, 9221–9232 (2012).

de Vries, E., Du, W., Guo, H. & de Haan, C. A. M. Influenza A virus hemagglutinin–neuraminidase–receptor balance: preserving virus motility. Trends Microbiol. 28, 57–67 (2020).

Liu, T., Wang, Y., Tan, T. J. C., Wu, N. C. & Brooke, C. B. The evolutionary potential of influenza A virus hemagglutinin is highly constrained by epistatic interactions with neuraminidase. Cell Host Microbe 30, 1363–1369.e4 (2022).

Westgeest, K. B. et al. Genomewide analysis of reassortment and evolution of human influenza A(H3N2) viruses circulating between 1968 and 2011. J. Virol. 88, 2844–2857 (2014).

Rambaut, A. et al. The genomic and epidemiological dynamics of human influenza A virus. Nature 453, 615–619 (2008).

Müller, N. F., Stolz, U., Dudas, G., Stadler, T. & Vaughan, T. G. Bayesian inference of reassortment networks reveals fitness benefits of reassortment in human influenza viruses. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 117, 17104–17111 (2020).

Potter, B. I. et al. Evolution and rapid spread of a reassortant A(H3N2) virus that predominated the 2017–2018 influenza season. Virus Evol. 5, vez046 (2019).

Chen, R. & Holmes, E. C. The evolutionary dynamics of human influenza B virus. J. Mol. Evol. 66, 655–663 (2008).

Dudas, G., Bedford, T., Lycett, S. & Rambaut, A. Reassortment between influenza B lineages and the emergence of a coadapted PB1-PB2-HA gene complex. Mol. Biol. Evol. 32, 162–172 (2015).

Kim, Jil. et al. Reassortment compatibility between PB1, PB2, and HA genes of the two influenza B virus lineages in mammalian cells. Sci. Rep. 6, 27480 (2016).

Lakdawala, S. S. et al. Influenza A virus assembly intermediates fuse in the cytoplasm. PLoS Pathog. 10, e1003971 (2014).

Gog, J. R. et al. Codon conservation in the influenza A virus genome defines RNA packaging signals. Nucleic Acids Res. 35, 1897–1907 (2007).

Dadonaite, B. et al. The structure of the influenza A virus genome. Nat. Microbiol. 4, 1781–1789 (2019).

le Sage, V. et al. Mapping of influenza virus RNA-RNA interactions reveals a flexible network. Cell Rep. 31, 107823 (2020).

Jones, J. E. et al. Parallel evolution between genomic segments of seasonal human influenza viruses reveals RNA-RNA relationships. eLife 10, e66525 (2021).

McCrone, J. T. et al. Stochastic processes constrain the within and between host evolution of influenza virus. eLife 7, e35962 (2018).

Debbink, K. et al. Vaccination has minimal impact on the intrahost diversity of H3N2 influenza viruses. PLoS Pathog. 13, e1006194 (2017).

Sobel Leonard, A. et al. Deep sequencing of influenza A virus from a human challenge study reveals a selective bottleneck and only limited intrahost genetic diversification. J. Virol. 90, 11247–11258 (2016).

Dinis, J. M. et al. Deep sequencing reveals potential antigenic variants at low frequencies in influenza A virus-infected humans. J. Virol. 90, 3355–3365 (2016).

Valesano, A. L. et al. Influenza B viruses exhibit lower within-host diversity than influenza A viruses in human hosts. J. Virol. 94, e01710–e01719 (2020).

Han, A. X., Maurer-Stroh, S. & Russell, C. A. Individual immune selection pressure has limited impact on seasonal influenza virus evolution. Nat. Ecol. Evol. 3, 302–311 (2019).

Xue, K. S. & Bloom, J. D. Linking influenza virus evolution within and between human hosts. Virus Evol. 6, 812016 (2020).

Lumby, C. K., Zhao, L., Breuer, J. & Illingworth, C. J. R. A large effective population size for established within-host influenza virus infection. eLife 9, e56915 (2020).

Xue, K. S. et al. Parallel evolution of influenza across multiple spatiotemporal scales. eLife 6, e26875 (2017).

Xue, K. S. & Bloom, J. D. Reconciling disparate estimates of viral genetic diversity during human influenza infections. Nat. Genet. 51, 1298–1301 (2019).

Ghafari, M., Lumby, C. K., Weissman, D. B. & Illingworth, C. J. R. Inferring transmission bottleneck size from viral sequence data using a novel haplotype reconstruction method. J. Virol. 94, e00014-20 (2020).

Morris, D. H. et al. Asynchrony between virus diversity and antibody selection limits influenza virus evolution. eLife 9, e62105 (2020).

Amato, K. A. et al. Influenza A virus undergoes compartmentalized replication in vivo dominated by stochastic bottlenecks. Nat. Commun. 13, 3416 (2022).

Neuzil, K. M. et al. Immunogenicity and reactogenicity of 1 versus 2 doses of trivalent inactivated influenza vaccine in vaccine-naive 5–8-year-old children. J. Infect. Dis. 194, 1032–1039 (2006).

Ng, S. et al. The timeline of influenza virus shedding in children and adults in a household transmission study of influenza in Managua, Nicaragua. Pediatr. Infect. Dis. J. 35, 583–586 (2016).

Han, A. X. et al. Within-host evolutionary dynamics of seasonal and pandemic human influenza A viruses in young children. eLife 10, e68917 (2021).

Hurt, A. C. Antiviral therapy for the next influenza pandemic. Trop. Med. Infect. Dis. 4, 67 (2019).

Hayden, F. G. et al. Efficacy and safety of the neuraminidase inhibitor zanamivir in the treatment of influenzavirus Infections. N. Engl. J. Med. 337, 874–880 (1997).

Nicholson, K. G. et al. Efficacy and safety of oseltamivir in treatment of acute influenza: a randomised controlled trial. Lancet 355, 1845–1850 (2000).

Kohno, S., Kida, H., Mizuguchi, M. & Shimada, J. Efficacy and safety of intravenous peramivir for treatment of seasonal influenza virus infection. Antimicrob. Agents Chemother. 54, 4568–4574 (2010).

Hayden, F. G. et al. Baloxavir marboxil for uncomplicated influenza in adults and adolescents. N. Engl. J. Med. 379, 913–923 (2018).

Koel, B. F. et al. Longitudinal sampling is required to maximize detection of intrahost A/H3N2 virus variants. Virus Evol. 6, veaa088 (2020).

Omoto, S. et al. Characterization of influenza virus variants induced by treatment with the endonuclease inhibitor baloxavir marboxil. Sci. Rep. 8, 9633 (2018).

Holmes, E. C. et al. Understanding the impact of resistance to influenza antivirals. Clin. Microbiol. Rev. 34, e00224-20 (2021).

Du, Z., Nugent, C., Galvani, A. P., Krug, R. M. & Meyers, L. A. Modeling mitigation of influenza epidemics by baloxavir. Nat. Commun. 11, 2750 (2020).

Han, A. X. et al. Estimating the potential need and impact of SARS-CoV-2 test-and-treat programs with oral antivirals in low-and-middle-income countries. Preprint at medRxiv, https://doi.org/10.1101/2022.10.05.22280727 (2022).

Clark, T. W. et al. Clinical impact of a routine, molecular, point-of-care, test-and-treat strategy for influenza in adults admitted to hospital (FluPOC): a multicentre, open-label, randomised controlled trial. Lancet Respir. Med. 9, 419–429 (2021).

Gal, M. et al. Matching diagnostics development to clinical need: target product profile development for a point of care test for community-acquired lower respiratory tract infection. PLoS ONE 13, e0200531 (2018).

Kotnik, J. H. et al. [email protected]: the comparative accuracy of an at-home influenza rapid diagnostic test using a prepositioned test kit, mobile app, mail-in reference sample, and symptom-based testing trigger. J. Clin. Microbiol. 60, e0207021 (2022).

Yamayoshi, S. & Kawaoka, Y. Current and future influenza vaccines. Nat. Med. 25, 212–220 (2019).

Gerdil, C. The annual production cycle for influenza vaccine. Vaccine 21, 1776–1779 (2003).

Gouma, S., Weirick, M. & Hensley, S. E. Antigenic assessment of the H3N2 component of the 2019-2020 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccine. Nat. Commun. 11, 2445 (2020).

Flannery, B. et al. Spread of antigenically drifted influenza A(H3N2) viruses and vaccine effectiveness in the United States during the 2018–2019 season. J. Infect. Dis. 221, 8–15 (2020).

Zost, S. J. et al. Contemporary H3N2 influenza viruses have a glycosylation site that alters binding of antibodies elicited by egg-adapted vaccine strains. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 114, 12578–12583 (2017).

Wu, N. C. et al. A structural explanation for the low effectiveness of the seasonal influenza H3N2 vaccine. PLoS Pathog. 13, e1006682 (2017).

Wu, N. C. et al. Preventing an antigenically disruptive mutation in egg-based H3N2 seasonal influenza vaccines by mutational incompatibility. Cell Host Microbe 25, 836–844.e5 (2019).

Wei, C. J. et al. Next-generation influenza vaccines: opportunities and challenges. Nat. Rev. Drug Discov. 19, 239–252 (2020).

Dunkle, L. M. et al. Efficacy of recombinant influenza vaccine in adults 50 years of age or older. N. Engl. J. Med. 376, 2427–2436 (2017).

Pardi, N., Hogan, M. J. & Weissman, D. Recent advances in mRNA vaccine technology. Curr. Opin. Immunol. 65, 14–20 (2020).

Moderna. Moderna announces positive interim phase 1 data for mRNA flu vaccine and provides program update. Moderna https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2021/Moderna-Announces-Positive-Interim-Phase-1-Data-for-mRNA-Flu-Vaccine-and-Provides-Program-Update/default.aspx (2021).

Nachbagauer, R. & Krammer, F. Universal influenza virus vaccines and therapeutic antibodies. Clin. Microbiol. Infect. 23, 222–228 (2017).

Impagliazzo, A. et al. A stable trimeric influenza hemagglutinin stem as a broadly protective immunogen. Science 349, 1301–1306 (2015).

Yassine, H. M. et al. Hemagglutinin-stem nanoparticles generate heterosubtypic influenza protection. Nat. Med. 21, 1065–1070 (2015).

Bernstein, D. I. et al. Immunogenicity of chimeric haemagglutinin-based, universal influenza virus vaccine candidates: interim results of a randomised, placebo-controlled, phase 1 clinical trial. Lancet Infect. Dis. 20, 80–91 (2020).

Boyoglu-Barnum, S. et al. Quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccines induce broad protection. Nature 592, 623–628 (2021).

Freyn, A. W. et al. A multi-targeting, nucleoside-modified mRNA influenza virus vaccine provides broad protection in mice. Mol. Ther. 28, 1569–1584 (2020).

McMahon, M. et al. Assessment of a quadrivalent nucleoside-modified mRNA vaccine that protects against group 2 influenza viruses. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 119, e2206333119 (2022).

Pardi, N. et al. Development of a pentavalent broadly protective nucleoside-modified mRNA vaccine against influenza B viruses. Nat. Commun. 13, 4677 (2022).

Arevalo, C. P. et al. A multivalent nucleoside-modified mRNA vaccine against all known influenza virus subtypes. Science 378, 899–904 (2022).

Turner, J. S. et al. Human germinal centres engage memory and naive B cells after influenza vaccination. Nature 586, 127–132 (2020).

Zarnitsyna, V. I. et al. Masking of antigenic epitopes by antibodies shapes the humoral immune response to influenza. Philos. Trans. R. Soc. B Biol. Sci. 370, 20140248 (2015).

Kim, J. H., Skountzou, I., Compans, R. & Jacob, J. Original antigenic sin responses to influenza viruses. J. Immunol. 183, 3294–3301 (2009).

Mesin, L. et al. Restricted clonality and limited germinal center reentry characterize memory B cell reactivation boosting. Cell 180, 92–106.e11 (2020).

Paules, C. I., Sullivan, S. G., Subbarao, K. & Fauci, A. S. Chasing seasonal influenza — the need for a universal influenza vaccine. N. Engl. J. Med. 378, 7–9 (2018).

Olson, S. M. et al. Vaccine effectiveness against life-threatening influenza illness in US children. Clin. Infect. Dis. 75, 230–238 (2022).

Tenforde, M. W. et al. Influenza vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization in the United States, 2019–2020. J. Infect. Dis. 224, 813–820 (2021).

Ortiz, J. R. & Neuzil, K. M. Influenza immunization in low- and middle-income countries: preparing for next-generation influenza vaccines. J. Infect. Dis. 219, S97–S106 (2019).

Yang, H. et al. Structure and receptor binding preferences of recombinant human A(H3N2) virus hemagglutinins. Virology 477, 18–31 (2015).

Feng, L. et al. Impact of COVID-19 outbreaks and interventions on influenza in China and the United States. Nat. Commun. 12, 3249 (2021).

Qi, Y., Shaman, J. & Pei, S. Quantifying the impact of COVID-19 nonpharmaceutical interventions on influenza transmission in the United States. J. Infect. Dis. 224, 1500–1508 (2021).

Huang, Q. S. et al. Impact of the COVID-19 nonpharmaceutical interventions on influenza and other respiratory viral infections in New Zealand. Nat. Commun. 12, 1001 (2021).

Dhanasekaran, V. et al. Human seasonal influenza under COVID-19 and the potential consequences of influenza lineage elimination. Nat. Commun. 13, 1721 (2022).

Koutsakos, M., Wheatley, A. K., Laurie, K., Kent, S. J. & Rockman, S. Influenza lineage extinction during the COVID-19 pandemic? Nat. Rev. Microbiol. 19, 741–742 (2021).

Baker, R. E. et al. The impact of COVID-19 nonpharmaceutical interventions on the future dynamics of endemic infections. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 117, 30547–30553 (2020).

Ali, S. T. et al. Prediction of upcoming global infection burden of influenza seasons after relaxation of public health and social measures during the COVID-19 pandemic: a modelling study. Lancet Glob. Health 10, e1612–e1622 (2022).

Nielsen, J. et al. European all-cause excess and influenza-attributable mortality in the 2017/18 season: should the burden of influenza B be reconsidered? Clin. Microbiol. Infect. 25, 1266–1276 (2019).

Borchering, R. K. et al. Anomalous influenza seasonality in the United States and the emergence of novel influenza B viruses. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 118, e2012327118 (2021).