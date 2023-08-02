Connect with us

Pelvic injury is common after childbirth. But what is this group of muscles and how can you look after it?

The pelvic floor is something most people don’t talk about and many don’t even know about.

That’s despite it playing an enormous role in pregnancy, childbirth and continence.

You heard that right: if you don’t want to spend the rest of your life struggling to hold in wees and farts, read on.

What is your pelvic floor?

The pelvic floor is a group of muscles at the base of the pelvis that supports the pelvic organs and controls the bladder and bowel.

Lifting weights, high impact exercise, chronic constipation, obesity and ageing can weaken them.

A baby lies in a cradle while women wearing active gear do squats duirng an exercise class

Like any form of exercise, experts say it’s a good idea to regularly set aside time to strengthen your pelvic floor.(ABC News: Brendan Esposito)

But an instrumental vaginal birth, where the doctor uses forceps or handheld suction cup to pull the baby through the birth canal, is one of the biggest risk factors.

A caesarean section won’t get you out of trouble either. Hormonal changes and the extra weight of your baby can also strain the pelvic floor.

An overactive, tight pelvic floor can lead to difficulty going to the toilet and pelvic pain.

A weak or damaged pelvic floor may result in a leaky bladder or prolapse, which is when one or more of your pelvic organs drop into the vagina.

“For a pelvic floor to function well, the muscles need to be not too tight, not too loose, just right,” says Dr Marilla Druitt, an obstetrician and gynaecologist based in Geelong.

How do you strengthen your pelvic floor?

Everyone, no matter their age, should be doing regular pelvic floor exercises (also commonly referred to as Kegels).

Women’s health physiotherapist Lyz Evans says the first step is to learn to contract and relax the muscles, then to build up strength as you would any other muscle in the body.

Like any form of exercise, it’s a good idea to regularly set aside time to strengthen your pelvic floor and to follow a program.

“Where most people go wrong is they just do a few pelvic squeezes here and there but we need that muscle to fatigue like you would with weights in a gym,” she says.

A physio holds an ultrsound wand on a pregnant woman's belly while demonstrating a muscle movement with her other hand

Women’s health physio Lyz Evans teaches women how to activate their pelvic floors.(ABC News: Brendan Esposito)

How can you look after your pelvic floor during pregnancy?

The good news is there’s a lot you can do to prevent pelvic injuries.

Ms Evans recommends physically preparing the muscles for labour. After all giving birth is harder than running a marathon.

“In birth, we are actually asking our muscles to do something they have never ever done before and that no other muscle in the body could,” she says.

