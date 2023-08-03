Daily Low-Dose Aspirin Does Not Significantly Reduce Risk of Stroke, Can Cause Intracranial Bleeding





A secondary analysis of the Aspirin in Reducing Events in the Elderly (ASPREE) trial found a significant increase in intracranial bleeding in those who take daily low-dose aspirin with no significant reduction of ischemic stroke, according to a new publication in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Image credit: Photographee.eu – stock.adobe.com The ASPREE trial was the largest randomized, controlled trial of low-dose aspirin that focused on examining the balance of risks and benefits of the therapy in an older age group. The analysis authors aimed to investigate the incidence of first stroke and bleeding events occurring during a median 4.7 years of follow-up in the trial. Participants in the study were aged 70 years or older with no history of atrial fibrillation, stroke, transient ischemic attack, or myocardial infarction. The participants were randomized to either daily 100 mg enteric-coated aspirin or a matching placebo. The primary outcome of ASPREE was disability-free survival and predetermined secondary endpoints were stroke and hemorrhagic events. There were 19,114 participants from the United States and Australia who were recruited between 2010 and 2014 in the ASPREE trial. A total of 9525 participants were randomized to the aspirin group and 9589 were in the placebo group. At the follow-up point, the rate of intracranial events, including stroke, was 5.8 per 1000 person-years. A first stroke was experienced by 398 individuals (4.7%), which included 203 (4.7%) receiving placebo and 195 (4.6%) receiving aspirin (hazard ratio [HR], 0.97; 95% CI, 0.79-1.18). Among the participants, 312 experienced an ischemic stroke (78.4% of all strokes), of which 24 were fatal (10 individuals with placebo and 14 with aspirin). In those individuals who received aspirin, 146 (1.5%) experienced an ischemic stroke compared with 166 (1.7%) individuals assigned to placebo. Overall, the study investigators indicated that aspirin did not result in a statistically significant reduction in the risk of ischemic stroke (HR, 0.89; 95% CI, 0.71-1.11). Moving on to the analysis of hemorrhagic stroke, there were 86 incidents observed in the study population (21.6% of all strokes). The rate of hemorrhagic stroke recorded with aspirin (49 individuals [0.5%]) was not statistically significantly greater than that with placebo (37 individuals [0.4%]; HR, 1.33; 95% CI, 0.87-2.04; P = .19), the authors found. Although the difference in rates of other intracranial bleeding between those assigned to aspirin or placebo was not statistically significant (59 individuals [0.6%] versus 41 individuals [0.4]; HR, 1.45; 95% CI, 0.98-2.16; P = .07), the totals of stroke and other categories of intracranial bleeding were significantly greater among participants treated with aspirin (108 individuals [1.1%]) in comparison to those receiving placebo (79 individuals [0.8%]; HR, 1.38; 95% CI, 1.03-1.84; P = .03). The authors of the secondary analysis discussed their principal finding, which was an increase in intracerebral hemorrhagic events which, in absolute terms, outweighed a smaller and nonsignificant reduction in ischemic strokes. This was notable, according to the investigators, because of the higher age-related risk in the studied population—older adults—and the previously reported efficacy of aspirin in secondary stroke prevention. Additionally, the investigators noted that head injury, which typically results from falls and are common in older adults, are an important factor to consider when deciding the risks and benefit of any antiplatelet agent. This is especially important given the additional cases of intracerebral, subdural, and extradural hemorrhage observed in the aspirin group. “These data support the recommendation of the USPSTF that low-dose aspirin should not be prescribed for primary prevention in healthy older adults,” the authors of the analysis concluded. Reference Cloud GC, Williamson JD, Thao LTP, et al. Low-dose aspirin and the risk of stroke and intracerebral bleeding in healthy older people: secondary analysis of a randomized clinical trial. JAMA Netw Open. 2023;6(7):e2325803. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.25803

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/daily-low-dose-aspirin-does-not-significantly-reduce-risk-of-stroke-can-cause-intracranial-bleeding The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos