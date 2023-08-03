Rabies vaccine bait to be distributed in northern Maine





State and federal officials are gearing up for the annual rabies vaccine baiting distribution in Maine, to help control the spread of rabies among raccoon populations. According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, the US Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services is working with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to distribute a total of 365,000 oral vaccines through parts of Aroostook, Penobscot and Piscataquis counties from Aug. 5-10. Officials will also distribute another 50,000 in northern Franklin County, in response to reports of a rabid raccoon being found near the Canadian border in June. The bait will be spread by air and ground. Most bait resembles “a fishmeal-coated cube or sachet about one to two inches in size,” according to a statement. The baits distributed in Franklin County look like “a blister pack with a sweet, waxy coating.” “Humans and pets cannot get rabies from contact with the bait but should not touch or move them,” the health department said. The announcement added that the bait will not harm domestic dogs and cats, though dogs may get upset stomachs if they eat too many. The department also recommends any human who touches a bait with bare skin should “rinse the area affected with warm water and soap.” This year, officials said 43 animals have tested positive for rabies as of Aug. 1. The animals were spread over nine different counties in Maine, and included bats, raccoons, skunks, woodchucks, grey foxes, a cat and a goat. Officials suggest pet owners take steps to protect their animals, including maintaining rabies vaccines and feeding them indoors. Officials also recommended keeping sources of food such as garbage cans secure, and to avoid touching, feeding, moving or otherwise interacting with wildlife. Stray cats and dogs, officials said, are also a concern. Anyone who is bitten or scratched by an animal should contact their health care provider, and contact their local veterinarian if pets are scratched or bitten. Anyone who sees a dead or suspiciously behaving animal, especially in northern Maine, is encouraged to contact wildlife services.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spectrumlocalnews.com/me/maine/news/2023/08/02/rabies-vaccine-bait-to-be-distributed-in-northern-maine- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos