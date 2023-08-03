Small randomized controlled trial finds kombucha decreased fasting blood glucose in individuals with type 2 diabetes





A recent study published in Frontiers in Nutrition evaluated the anti-hyperglycemic effects of kombucha tea in diabetic adults. Study: Kombucha tea as an anti-hyperglycemic agent in humans with diabetes – a randomized controlled pilot investigation . Image Study: SewCreamStudio/Shutterstock.com Diabetes mellitus, one of the leading causes of death worldwide, is a significant risk factor associated with kidney failure, peripheral vascular disease, coronary heart disease, reduced quality of life, and stroke. Diabetes rates have increased by over 400% in the last three decades. The high prevalence of diabetes in the United States (US) and various countries has prompted a search for dietary strategies that may lower the disease burden. Kombucha is a beverage produced by fermenting sweetened tea. Despite the historically suggested health benefits of kombucha, only one study has evaluated its health benefits in humans. Nevertheless, numerous studies have been conducted in animal models. Building upon the evidence from animal studies, the authors speculated that kombucha could reduce blood glucose levels in diabetic individuals. About the study The present study evaluated kombucha as an anti-hyperglycemic agent in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D). This double-blind, single-center, randomized, controlled cross-over trial was conducted in Washington, DC. Individuals were recruited from a primary care clinic between October and November 2019. Eligible participants were T2D patients aged 18 or above willing to measure their blood glucose levels daily. Subjects were excluded if they were allergic to kombucha or its ingredients. In the first intervention arm, participants consumed one of the study drinks (kombucha and placebo) with dinner for four weeks. In the second intervention arm, which commenced after eight weeks of washout, participants consumed the alternate drink for another four weeks. Subjects measured their fasting blood glucose levels every day and reported weekly. Placebo was an unfermented sparkling drink. Kombucha was prepared through traditional fermentation with a symbiotic consortium of bacteria and yeasts. The primary outcome was the mean fasting blood glucose levels. Secondary outcomes included self-reported outcomes on a questionnaire about overall health, gut health, vulvovaginal health, mental health, skin health, and insulin requirement. Additionally, chemical and microbial analyses of kombucha were performed. Findings The team recruited and randomized 28 participants; however, the final sample comprised 12 individuals after exclusions or voluntary withdrawals. Further, five participants had incomplete data; therefore, although 12 participants had questionnaire data, only seven were included in fasting blood glucose analyses. Participants were, on average, aged 57, and most (75%) were females. Six individuals were White, and the remaining were African American. Kombucha significantly reduced the mean fasting glucose concentrations after four weeks relative to baseline. Placebo was not associated with lower levels relative to baseline. Notably, there were no significant differences in fasting blood glucose levels at four weeks between participants in kombucha and placebo groups. When analyses were restricted to participants with baseline fasting blood glucose levels > 130 mg/dL, kombucha was associated with an average reduction of 74.3 mg/dL compared to a 15.9 mg/dL decrease with placebo relative to baseline levels, and this difference was statistically significant. Statistical analysis was not performed for secondary outcomes. Microbiological analysis revealed that kombucha mainly contained lactic acid bacteria, acetic acid bacteria, and yeasts. Microbes were below the detection limit in the placebo. The researchers also performed 16S ribosomal ribonucleic acid (rRNA) sequencing. Most bacteria were Firmicutes, with several genera from the Lactobacillaceae family as the predominant members. Most yeasts and fungi in kombucha were mainly from Dekkera and Sordariales. Kombucha contained acetic acid (1.06 g/L), lactic acid (0.26 g/L), and ethanol (11.9 g/L). Ethyl alcohol and organic acids were not detected in the placebo. Kombucha had a lower pH (3.52) and was slightly sourer than placebo (6.3). Conclusions In sum, the study demonstrated that a four-week kombucha intervention caused a significant decrease in fasting blood glucose levels in T2D subjects with elevated fasting blood glucose levels. Notably, two participants with well-controlled fasting blood glucose levels at baseline showed increased levels after kombucha intervention, which were still within the healthy range. The study’s limitations include the small sample size and high attrition rate. Moreover, analyses were based on self-reports of blood glucose levels. Overall, while the study revealed the positive effects of kombucha on glucose levels in T2D subjects, it was not sufficiently powered to reach definitive conclusions, and thus, large-scale studies are required.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230803/Small-randomized-controlled-trial-finds-kombucha-decreased-fasting-blood-glucose-in-individuals-with-type-2-diabetes.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos