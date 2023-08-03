As COVID cases climb, a new booster is on the way





The virus that causes COVID-19 is circulating more widely across North Carolina, and health experts are again urging people to make plans to get updated vaccine boosters. Data released Wednesday shows there was an average of 17.3 million COVID-19 particles in sampled wastewater for the week of July 26, the most recent week of data available. That marks the fifth straight week of increase, and the highest weekly average since early April. It’s a level four times higher than the low point set in late June. Hospitalizations with COVID-19 have not increased at a similar rate, an indication that vaccines and immunity from prior infection are — for now — keeping most people from getting badly sick. However, hospitalizations are still increasing. For the week ending July 29, there were an average of 239 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 per day, also the highest daily average since early April. Some of the increase comes through the seasonality of the virus, says Duke Health infectious disease expert Dr. Cameron Wolfe. “We’ve kind of seen a little spike in late July, early August, every single year, consistently, sort of a week or two after July the fourth. And this year seems no different,” he said. It’s unclear, Wolfe says, how much of that is due to increased travel and mixing of social circles, and how much to normal cycled of the virus, but that some seasonal fluctuations are to be expected. Vaccine boosters are available, and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says you are due for another dose if your last COVID vaccine was: Two months ago (people with compromised immune systems)

Four months ago (people 65 years or older)

Before September 2022 (everyone)





The latest booster, known as the “bivalent” shot because it targets both the original strain and the newer omicron variant, is still the most recent booster available, and was first administered about one year ago. A Food and Drug Administration committee voted to update the vaccine for this fall so that it specifically targets the XBB.1.5 subvariant, the dominant strain circulating in the country right now. Wolfe says that for low-risk people who don’t plan travel to areas where the virus is more prevalent, that waiting to get that newest booster will work. “That’s coming pretty soon. I think for the average person, we can actually afford to wait until October and say: ‘OK this is a time when COVID and flu boosters both make sense.'” Copyright 2023 North Carolina Public Radio. To see more, visit North Carolina Public Radio.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bpr.org/2023-08-03/as-covid-cases-climb-a-new-booster-is-on-the-way The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos