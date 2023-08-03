Researchers confirm dosing, efficacy of pediatric HIV drug combination







Source/Disclosures



Disclosures:

Brooks reports receiving consulting fees from ViiV Healthcare. Please see the study for all other authors’ relevant financial disclosures.







ADD TOPIC TO EMAIL ALERTS



Receive an email when new articles are posted on Please provide your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted on . “

data-action=”subscribe”>

Subscribe

We were unable to process your request. Please try again later. If you continue to have this issue please contact [email protected] . Back to Healio Key takeaways: Researchers confirmed the dosing of a formulation including dolutegravir, abacavir and lamivudine in children with HIV.

The combination was shown to suppress the virus after 24 weeks. Researchers confirmed the dosing of an ART combination designed to treat children with HIV and found that it was safe, well tolerated and efficacious through 24 weeks, according to results published in The Lancet HIV. “This is the first fixed-dose combination containing dolutegravir that can be used for children from 13 to 88 pounds,” Kristina Brooks, PharmD, an assistant professor in the University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, said in a press release.







A three-drug combination may help the treatment of pediatric HIV. Image: NIAID



“HIV treatment in children has historically been challenging as it requires the use of multiple tablets and liquids that don’t always taste the best, and can be challenging to administer,” Brooks said. Brooks and colleagues joined the International Maternal Pediatric Adolescent AIDS Clinical Trials Network to examine both an immediate release pill and a new formulation of dispersible release tablets containing dolutegravir, abacavir and lamivudine — three drugs that have been shown to be safe and effective in HIV treatment. They enrolled 57 children — 26 female and 31male — from four countries in five weight ranges: 6 kg to less than 10 kg, 10 kg to less than 14 kg, 14 kg to less than 20 kg, 20 kg to less than 25 kg, and 25 kg or more. Each participant was either new to ART or virally suppressed on a stable ART regimen for 6 months or longer. Children weighing 6 kg to less than 25 kg received 60 mg of abacavir, 5 mg of dolutegravir, and 30 mg of lamivudine in three to six dispersible tablets, depending on their weight — children weighing 6 kg to less than 10 kg received three tablets in 15 mL of water, whereas those weighing 10 kg to less than 14 kg (four tablets), 14 kg to less than 20 kg (five tablets) and 20 kg to less than 25 kg (six tablets) received their medication in 20 mL of water. Children who weighed 25 kg to 40 kg received 600 mg of abacavir, 50 mg of dolutegravir and 300 mg of lamivudine in an immediate-release tablet. The authors found that in 98% of the participants who continued the study drug remained virally suppressed below 200 copies/mL at week 24. “The safety, tolerability, and effectiveness of these formulations look very positive,” Brooks said in the release. She said the new formulation could help enable continuity of treatment, improve treatment outcomes and “make it easier for caregivers responsible for dispensing the drugs.” “We must continue to pursue child-friendly treatment options to overcome the current global disparity in treatment outcomes between children and adults,” Brooks References:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/pediatrics/20230803/researchers-confirm-dosing-efficacy-of-pediatric-hiv-drug-combination The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos