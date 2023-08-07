Aerial spraying for West Nile virus planned in Woodland, Davis





‘Intense West Nile activity’ reported in Davis, Woodland; aerial spraying planned Updated: 8:07 PM PDT Aug 6, 2023 In an effort to reduce the threat of West Nile virus in Yolo County, crews on Sunday went to work on spraying to reduce mosquito activity.At McClellan Park, officials with the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District prepared for two straight nights of insecticide spraying in Woodland and Davis.Officials with the agency cited “intense West Nile virus activity” in both of those areas. Starting Sunday, a total of 24,000 acres will be sprayed, making it the first time any aerial spraying has been done since 2018.”We definitely don’t take this lightly, but it’s something that needs to be done in order to protect the health of those residents,” said Luz Maria Robles, with the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District. “There are lots of mosquitos that are infected with West Nile virus, and obviously if people are exposed or if they are bitten then the threat for them to become ill is very real.”Sprayings on Sunday and Monday nights are set to happen from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.You are asked to do your part to avoid the spread of West Nile by doing things such as avoiding the outdoors during dawn and dusk hours, wearing long sleeves and pants, and using insect repellent.You can see where confirmed cases of West Nile virus in birds and mosquitoes are found here. In an effort to reduce the threat of West Nile virus in Yolo County, crews on Sunday went to work on spraying to reduce mosquito activity. At McClellan Park, officials with the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District prepared for two straight nights of insecticide spraying in Woodland and Davis. Officials with the agency cited “intense West Nile virus activity” in both of those areas. Starting Sunday, a total of 24,000 acres will be sprayed, making it the first time any aerial spraying has been done since 2018. “We definitely don’t take this lightly, but it’s something that needs to be done in order to protect the health of those residents,” said Luz Maria Robles, with the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District. “There are lots of mosquitos that are infected with West Nile virus, and obviously if people are exposed or if they are bitten then the threat for them to become ill is very real.” Sprayings on Sunday and Monday nights are set to happen from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. You are asked to do your part to avoid the spread of West Nile by doing things such as avoiding the outdoors during dawn and dusk hours, wearing long sleeves and pants, and using insect repellent. You can see where confirmed cases of West Nile virus in birds and mosquitoes are found here.

