Management of perimenopausal and menopausal symptoms

Most women worldwide experience menopausal symptoms during the menopause transition or postmenopause. Vasomotor symptoms are most pronounced during the first four to seven years but can persist for more than a decade, and genitourinary symptoms tend to be progressive. Although the hallmark symptoms are hot flashes, night sweats, disrupted sleep, and genitourinary discomfort, other common symptoms and conditions are mood fluctuations, cognitive changes, low sexual desire, bone loss, increase in abdominal fat, and adverse changes in metabolic health. These symptoms and signs can occur in any combination or sequence, and the link to menopause may even be elusive. Estrogen based hormonal therapies are the most effective treatments for many of the symptoms and, in the absence of contraindications to treatment, have a generally favorable benefit:risk ratio for women below age 60 and within 10 years of the onset of menopause. Non-hormonal treatment options are also available. Although a symptom driven treatment approach with individualized decision making can improve health and quality of life for midlife women, menopausal symptoms remain substantially undertreated by healthcare providers.

The tide has been turning, however, as a result of rigorous investigation, advocacy, and education by medical societies and patient advocacy groups. 10 11 12 13 14 This review seeks to update clinicians on the latest guidelines for managing symptoms during the menopause transition and postmenopause. We review the epidemiology and physiology of menopause, followed by a discussion of menopausal hormone therapy’s benefits, risks, and formulations. We cover hormonal and non-hormonal treatments for common symptoms and signs. Finally, we consider special populations and emerging treatments and compare guidelines from professional societies.

As a result, women often pursue relief on their own with varying success, yielding a projected $22.7bn (£17.8bn; €20.8bn) commercial industry for over-the-counter menopausal supplements by 2028. 8 Undertreated menopausal symptoms have been associated with 1.5 million otherwise unnecessary outpatient visits annually, 26-33 million prescriptions for non-regulated treatments (costing more than $1bn annually), and negative effects on sleep, metabolism, mental health, personal relationships, and work productivity. 9

Many women experience pronounced symptoms during and after the menopause transition. Studies show that 60-86% of women experience symptoms so bothersome that they seek medical care. 1 2 3 4 Afterwards, however, many feel misunderstood and disappointed that their concerns were not addressed. Effective, safe, well studied, and government approved medical treatments are available. However, many women never receive treatment owing to gaps in providers’ knowledge and limited communication with their patients on this topic. 3 5 6 In a study of internal medicine, family medicine, and obstetrics and gynecology trainees, only 6.8% felt prepared to manage menopausal symptoms, and 20% did not receive any teaching on menopause during residency. 7

This review is most relevant for people born with ovaries. To remain consistent with the research we reference, we will use the term “women”; however, we acknowledge that this term does not capture all those people who experience menopause. More research is needed to explore how diverse genders experience menopause, and we hope that the information contained herein will help any person experiencing this life transition.

We predefined study selection priority according to the level of the evidence (systematic reviews, meta-analyses, consensus statements, randomized controlled trials (RCTs), and high quality population based observational studies), on the basis of the population of interest (adults experiencing symptoms of menopause or the menopause transition with clear description of intervention type, dose, and duration), the sample size (prioritizing larger studies), and the time of publication (prioritizing more recent studies).

We searched PubMed using the following terms: menopause, perimenopause, menopause transition, premature menopause, early menopause, primary ovarian insufficiency, surgical menopause, oophorectomy; vasomotor, hot flashes, hot flushes, insomnia, sleep disorder, depression, mood changes, hypoactive sexual desire, low libido, sexual dysfunction, bone loss, osteopenia, osteoporosis, genitourinary syndrome of menopause, vulvovaginal atrophy, vaginal dryness, dyspareunia, weight gain, metabolic syndrome, perimenopausal bleeding; systemic treatment, topical treatment, hormone therapy, non-hormonal, complementary, behavioral, supplement, emerging treatments. We considered studies published between 1 January 2012 and 1 November 2022 to include the most up-to-date research. We included relevant publications outside this timeline when identified from references.

Decision making about treatment is influenced by many factors, including severity (or “bothersomeness”) of symptoms, stage of menopause, need for perimenopausal contraception, presence of premature or early menopause, comorbidities, and the patient’s personal preference about treatment.

Racial and ethnic differences affect the menopause transition experience through both biological and cultural mechanisms. Cultures ascribe varied meaning to the transition, with some reflecting distress about loss of youth, whereas others consider this a natural part of aging so women are less likely to seek care. 20 21 In the Study of Women’s Health Across the Nation (SWAN) cohort in the US, Black women experienced more severe and longer lasting symptoms than other women, a fact that warrants more attention and is also difficult to disentangle from the effects of structural racism. 22 23 Clinicians can more effectively address menopausal symptoms and invite conversations by educating themselves about their patients’ cultural contexts around menopause.

Trajectories of hormonal changes and symptoms vary. The symptoms of natural menopause can last from three years to more than 11 years. 18 Twenty per cent of women experience hot flashes into their late 50s, 10% into their late 60s, and 5% into their 70s. 19

In 2021 an estimated 1.02 billion women were postmenopausal globally, with 1.65 billion anticipated by 2050. 15 The menopause transition consists of perimenopause and the first 12 months after the final menstrual period (FMP). Menses stop when the ovaries have insufficient follicles to respond to and sustain the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal axis. The onset of the transition is marked by changes in menses and/or development of hypoestrogenic symptoms such as hot flashes, mood changes, impaired concentration and memory, sleep disturbance, fatigue, reduced libido, joint pain, and increased central adiposity. The average age of menopause is 51 years. 16 Seven per cent of women enter menopause early between ages 40 and 45, and 1.9% enter before age 40, which is considered premature menopause. 17

Menopausal hormone therapy

The history of hormone therapy is detailed in figure 1 and box 1. Systemic menopausal hormone therapy is the most effective treatment for symptoms caused by low estrogen and hormone fluctuations.101328 Estrogen therapy alleviates vasomotor and many other menopausal symptoms. To mitigate the risk of endometrial hyperplasia and malignancy in women with a uterus, a progestogen must be added. This can be cycled or given continuously.

Fig 1 Hormone therapy history timeline2425; CHD=coronary heart disease; HT=hormone therapy; RCT=randomized controlled trial; WHI=women’s health initiative

Box 1 Women’s Health Initiative RCTs facts2627 NIH funded

Largest RCTs of hormone therapy ever done

Purpose:

Participants: 27 347 postmenopausal women No perimenopausal women Women with and without menopausal symptoms Randomized to CEE with MPA if had uterus; CEE alone if had hysterectomy Ages 50-79 years; average age 63 years

Results (versus placebo): CEE+MPA: Increased risks of stroke, pulmonary embolism, breast cancer Decreased risks of fractures, colorectal cancer CEE alone (women without a uterus): Small absolute risk increases for each (~1 excess event/1000 person years) Neither regimen increased risk of all cause mortality

Trials stopped early owing to risks exceeding preventive benefits RETURN TO TEXT

Indications for use Hormone therapy is indicated to treat hot flashes and genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM) and to prevent osteoporosis when anticipated benefits outweigh individual risks (fig 2).132930 Premature and early menopause should be treated with hormone therapy until the average age of menopause. Contraindications and comorbidity considerations in clinical decision making are in box 2 and are discussed further below. Fig 2 Approach to initiating therapy for menopausal symptoms. HT=hormone therapy. *Clinicians may find the following risk assessment tools supportive, although neither is specifically designed and validated to assess risks as they relate to starting hormone therapy use. Breast cancer risk: Tyrer-Cuzick (https://ibis-risk-calculator.magview.com/). Cardiovascular risk: 2019 ACC/AHA guidelines on primary prevention of CVD using risk estimator plus and risk enhancers in guideline figure 3. †See hormone therapy “breast cancer risks” and special population “high risk for breast cancer” sections for further information Box 2 Hormone therapy contraindications and comorbidities Contraindications Breast cancer

Endometrial cancer (advanced stage hormonal or non-hormonal)

Untreated endometrial hyperplasia or cancer

Unexplained vaginal bleeding

Myocardial infarction, stroke, or transient ischemic attack

Uncontrolled hypertension

Peripheral artery disease

Unprovoked venous thromboembolism

Known clotting disorder

Cirrhosis

Active hepatitis

Porphyria cutanea tarda Comorbidities of concern Controlled hypertension

Hyperlipidemia

Diabetes

Smoking

Provoked venous thromboembolism

Chronic inflammatory states

HIV

Gallbladder disease

Ovarian or cervical cancer with suspected hormone responsiveness RETURN TO TEXT

Cardiovascular risk and the timing hypothesis The first Women’s Health Initiative (WHI) publication showed concerning increased rates of venous thromboembolism and cerebrovascular disease, but age stratification revealed significant differences in cardiovascular disease outcomes. Participants aged 50-59 randomized to conjugated equine estrogen (CEE) alone had no increase in stroke and showed favorable trends for coronary heart disease (CHD), all cause mortality, and the global index (composite events), whereas those randomized to CEE plus medroxyprogesterone acetate had minimal differences by age group.31 At 18 year follow-up, women aged 50-59 years in both treatment groups had no increase in all cause, cardiovascular, or cancer mortality.32 This helps to explain why the WHI, which randomized women to hormone therapy on average more than a decade after menopause, reported such different findings from observational studies, which mainly comprised women starting hormone therapy early in menopause. Confounding by socioeconomic status, access to healthcare, and behavioral factors may have also contributed to the favorable findings seen in observational studies. A Cochrane review including 19 good quality trials of hormone therapy use with more than 40 000 participants showed that risks of cardiovascular adverse events differed by age.33 In a subgroup analysis with more than 9600 women from six RCTs who started hormone therapy within 10 years of menopause, use of hormone therapy was associated with reduced incidence of CHD (risk ratio 0.52, 95% confidence interval 0.29 to 0.96) and all cause mortality (0.70, 0.52 to 0.95), no change in stroke risk, but an increased risk of venous thromboembolism (1.74, 1.11 to 2.73) compared with placebo.33 In absolute terms, for every 1000 women taking hormone therapy, eight fewer cases of CHD, six fewer deaths from any cause, four additional strokes, and five additional venous thromboembolisms occurred. These trials used oral estrogens and progestins, both of which may impose greater risk of venous thromboembolism and cerebrovascular disease than transdermal or intravaginal estrogens or micronized progesterone. A potential explanation for the “timing hypothesis” is that women in early menopause have healthier blood vessels, which undergo vasodilation and experience overall anti-inflammatory effects in response to estrogen.3435 With age, the vasculature becomes more stenotic as a result of plaque accumulation, and the damaged endothelium has impaired vasodilation; on this substrate, estrogen has pro-inflammatory effects and can destabilize plaques.36

Breast cancer risks Hormone therapy should be avoided in women who have had breast cancer, as its use has been associated with increased risk of recurrence.37 Whether the recommendation differs according to type and extent of breast cancer requires further research. For those who have not had breast cancer, some formulations of hormone therapy may increase the absolute risk by a small amount, depending on formulation and duration. Table 1 provides a comparison of findings on breast cancer from the 20 year follow-up of the WHI’s RCTs and the Collaborative Group on Hormonal Factors in Breast Cancer (CGHFBC)’s meta-analysis of 58 prospective and retrospective observational studies of long term effects of hormone therapy on breast cancer. The different study designs do not lend themselves to perfectly analogous comparison. Table 1 Comparison of WHI and CGHFBC findings on hormone therapy and breast cancer The studies showed similar risks of breast cancer for combination estrogen-progestogen hormone therapy. The WHI’s risk rate for incidence of breast cancer at 20 year follow-up was reported in cases per 10 000 person years with a mean duration of 5.6 years for combination therapy and 7.2 years for estrogen alone, whereas the CGHFBC’s risks are reported as projected cases over a set 20 year period for women using hormone therapy for five years. To compare rates, the WHI findings are extrapolated to cases per 100 people over 20 years. The WHI’s 1.8 additional cases are similar to the CGHFBC’s range of 1.4-2.0 additional cases per 100 people for continuous versus cycled estrogen-progestogen users. Meanwhile, their findings for estrogen alone differed. In the WHI’s RCTs, CEE users experienced 1.4 fewer cases whereas the CGHFBC estimated 0.5 additional cases per 100 people. The difference may lie in different estrogens studied, older age at start (on average 13.6 years older) for the WHI, or imperfect use within an RCT which would attenuate the effect seen. Furthermore, mammographic screening rates may be higher in hormone therapy users than non-users in observational studies. Estimated risks from estrogen-progestogen therapy in both studies may be overstated, as the progestogens used today are thought to carry a lower risk. Few women in the CGHFBC meta-analysis and none in the WHI’s RCTs used micronized progesterone or dydrogesterone. A large French cohort study showed that micronized progesterone and dydrogesterone used with estrogen were not associated with increased incidence of breast cancer for up to five years of use.40 A large British nested case-control study of estrogen-progestins (no progesterone) showed that all progestins were associated with increased risk, although dydrogesterone had the lowest risk.41 Although the levonorgestrel intrauterine system is thought to act locally, meta-analyses have found mixed evidence on its association with breast cancer.424344

Treatment considerations by menopause phase Premature and early menopause Women with premature or early menopause due to primary ovarian insufficiency, bilateral oophorectomy, radiation/chemotherapy, or other causes should receive hormone therapy to support cardiovascular, genitourinary, bone, and cognitive health until the average age of menopause. Women with premature menopause who do not receive hormonal replacement have increased rates of dementia, parkinsonism, mood disorders, cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, sexual dysfunction, and overall mortality.45 Higher doses of estrogen are needed than would be used to treat symptoms in women closer to the average age of menopause, and both combined hormonal contraceptives (CHC) and hormone therapy should be considered. Multiple societies provide excellent guidelines for diagnosis and management.1314464748 Perimenopause During perimenopause, women can ovulate up until their FMP. Contraception is particularly important because pregnancy in perimenopause is associated with higher risk for maternal and fetal complications. The best contraceptive option should consider the woman’s hormonal milieu, perimenopausal symptoms, comorbidities, drug treatments, and personal preferences (supplementary table A). Hormone therapy should not be used as contraception, as it rarely suppresses ovulation or alters cervical mucus substantially. For those who do not smoke and have no history of venous thromboembolism or stroke, low dose CHC pills are appropriate. CHCs contain ethinyl estradiol which is associated with higher rates of venous thromboembolism and stroke compared with the estradiol and CEEs used in hormone therapy.49 Progestin-only options have fewer contraindications, and low dose estradiol can be added if vasomotor symptoms are prominent. When to switch from contraceptive method to hormone therapy When a woman who menstruates is no longer fertile is difficult to ascertain. However, the recommendations in table 2 may assist in determining when contraception is no longer needed. Table 2 Determining when to discontinue contraception50 Postmenopause Decision making differs according to whether it is a new start or continuation of hormone therapy (see fig 2 and fig 3). When hormone therapy is newly prescribed, starting within 10 years of menopause and younger than age 60 is advisable. If hormone therapy is started during this critical window, women may continue to take it beyond 10 years, if indicated. Clinicians should aim to use the lowest effective dose and lower risk delivery via transdermal and intravaginal routes, when possible. Fig 3 Considerations for duration of systemic hormone therapy. HT=hormone therapy

Alternative hormonal therapies Women with a uterus who cannot use a progestogen for endometrial protection may prefer oral CEE-bazedoxifene, a single dose combination estrogen-estrogen receptor agonist-antagonist (ERAA).575859 CEE-bazedoxifene was not available from 2020 until June 2023 while the manufacturer improved packaging safety.60 Insufficient data are available on its effect on risk of breast cancer.13 Tibolone is a synthetic steroid commonly used globally to treat vasomotor symptoms, but it is not approved in the US. A 2016 Cochrane review of RCTs found that tibolone reduced hot flashes better than placebo but not as well as estrogen therapy.61 Tibolone improves bone mineral density and may improve sexual function. However, it carries an increased risk of recurrence of breast cancer and may increase risk of stroke in women over age 60.61

Routes of administration Estrogen Oral estrogens undergo first pass metabolism in the liver where they upregulate clotting proteins, increase sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG) and thyroid binding globulin, alter lipid handling, and may interact with other drugs metabolized by the CYP3A4 enzyme.6263 This effect is more pronounced with ethinyl estradiol than estradiol owing to differences in bioavailability and potency.64 Transdermal and intravaginal formulations avoid first pass metabolism. Two meta-analyses of mainly observational studies with a few RCTs showed that transdermal estradiol is not associated with an increased risk of venous thromboembolism, whereas oral estrogen (most studies are of CEE) may increase risk by 1.5-fold to fourfold, dose dependently.6566 According to a high quality nested case-control study including more than 15 000 women with strokes and nearly 60 000 matched controls, transdermal low dose estrogen was not associated with an increased risk of stroke, whereas high dose transdermal estrogen and any dose of oral estrogen were associated with minor increases in absolute risk in women aged 50-79.67 Transdermal formulations are preferred in women with hyperlipidemia, diabetes, hypertension, or other risk factors for cardiovascular disease.68 Observational studies have not found significant differences in risk of breast cancer between transdermal and oral estrogens, but no RCTs have compared them.4069 Progestogens With adequate progestogen use, the risk of endometrial neoplasia is not increased.13 Oral progestogens undergo first pass metabolism, and some synthetic progestins including medroxyprogesterone acetate are associated with increased rates of stroke, CHD, and venous thromboembolism when combined with estrogen. Studies show low to no risk of these with oral micronized progesterone, low dose norethindrone acetate, and dydrogesterone.26707172

Cycled versus continuous progestogen The choice between cycled and continuous progestogens is made by balancing the benefits and side effects for each patient. Continuous progestogen use minimizes hormone fluctuations but is associated with more irregular bleeding and spotting in the first six months of use. Cycled progestogens given for 12-14 consecutive days during anticipated or simulated luteal phases more often yield predictable withdrawal bleeds but may worsen side effects because of the higher dose needed and biphasic dosing.

Compounded formulations Common compounded formulations include transdermal creams, gels, troches, and pellet implants. Variability in purity, dosing, and bioavailability can result in inappropriate dosing.73 In a study by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of 29 compounded hormone therapy samples ordered over the internet, 34% did not meet one or more FDA quality standards, compared with a 2% failure rate among FDA approved therapies.74 A retrospective cohort study comparing compounded pellet therapy with FDA approved hormone therapy and including more than 500 women showed that pellet therapy had an odds ratio for side effects of 8.0 (95% confidence interval 4.5 to 14.2) and was associated with higher supraphysiologic estradiol and testosterone concentrations.75 Micronized progesterone can be found in compounded creams and gels; however, endometrial protection is inconsistent owing to varied production practices, content, and individual absorption, so these formulations are discouraged.76 Societies recommend against using compounded hormones whenever FDA regulated forms are available.137778

Treatment adjustment Table 6 shows common symptoms seen at follow-up. If a patient develops venous thromboembolism or another condition precluding hormone therapy, hormone therapy should be stopped immediately. Risk of venous thromboembolism is highest in the first year of treatment.79 In the event of gallstone disease, oral estrogen may be switched to a non-oral route as observational studies show a lower risk of gallstones with transdermal estrogens, although no RCT data are available to support this.13 Table 6 Treatment adjustments in first six months of hormone therapy

Treatment goals and follow-up Achieving a 70% reduction in symptoms with few to no side effects is a reasonable goal and expectation. When starting or modifying treatment, follow-up should be done within eight to 12 weeks. Treatment modification should be driven by the patient’s preferred balance of symptom control with side effects and risks. Once patients are taking stable doses, at least annual clinical follow-up should be pursued. Tracking serum estradiol, estrone, or SHBG is not recommended as it has not been shown to correlate with symptoms.1380 For women on thyroid replacement and oral estrogens, thyroid stimulating hormone should be monitored and thyroid dosing adjusted as needed.