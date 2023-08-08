Flu Antibodies Developed at UChicago Advance with Fast-Track Grant





Published on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Antibodies developed at the University of Chicago, which target a wide variety of influenza strains, are being commercialized by Celdara Medical. The antibodies were patented by the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation and licensed in 2023 to Celdara Medical, a biotech company that builds academic and early-stage innovations into high-potential medical companies by identifying discoveries and moving them toward the market. Now, Celdara Medical has been awarded a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Fast-Track grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The NIH Fast-Track application process expedites award decisions and funding for “scientifically meritorious projects that have a high potential for commercialization.” The award supports the ongoing development of CM-IAV1, a promising therapeutic antibody designed to treat high-priority influenzas that have the potential to cause pandemics. The project builds on groundbreaking research performed at the University of Chicago by Patrick Wilson, who is now a professor at Weill Cornell Medical School. Wilson’s research is focused on the immune system, specifically B cells, which are responsible for producing antibodies. This includes using technology to isolate monoclonal antibodies – unique antibodies derived from single human B cells that can be mass-produced in laboratories to treat many diseases. “Monoclonal antibody therapy against infectious diseases such as influenza has been of interest for many years,” said Wilson, who noted that during the COVID pandemic some of the first widespread treatment options were monoclonal antibodies, such as the Regeneron cocktail. Wilson at the time led a team that isolated antibodies specific to the spike and internal proteins of SARS-CoV-2 from a unique cohort of COVID-19 patients. The patented product is a panel of more than 100 antibodies that bind various SARS-CoV-2 proteins. As Wilson explained, the COVID pandemic additionally “revealed the risk of developing antibody drugs as the various antibody-based therapeutics lost effectiveness when the coronavirus mutated.” Also an evolving virus, a “key constraint” to developing a successful antibody-based therapeutic is finding antibodies that target mutation-resistant epitopes on the virus. “The antibodies licensed to Celdara are reactive with highly conserved and mutationally stable epitopes, and so show promise if developed into therapeutics. The conservation of the epitopes also means that the antibodies can target a wider variety of influenza strains,” said Wilson, who will continue to provide scientific guidance on the project. “Given the impact and lessons from COVID-19, the urgent need for effective treatments for high-risk pandemic influenzas cannot be overstated,” said Celdara Medical cofounder and CEO Jake Reder. “We are grateful to Prof. Wilson and the University of Chicago for their partnership, and to NIAID for their support, which validates our innovative approach in tackling infectious diseases. This funding will facilitate the continued development of CM-IAV1, bringing us closer to our goal of combatting high-risk pandemic influenzas.” // The Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation manages the University of Chicago’s technology portfolio. We can help you find new technologies to add to your product development pipeline and will work closely with you through the diligence and licensing process. Contact Mike Hinton, Technology Marketing Manager, at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://polsky.uchicago.edu/2023/08/08/flu-antibodies-developed-at-uchicago-advance-with-fast-track-grant/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos