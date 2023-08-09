Health
For First Time in 30 Years, Fatal Typhus Cases Reported in LA
- Los Angeles County recently reported its first Typhus-related deaths in more than 30 years.
- Fleaborne typhus is of concern in areas like southern Texas, California, and Hawaii.
- Experts say there are multiple steps you can take to reduce this already minimal risk.
Health officials are warning about typhus in Los Angeles after three people died due to the disease. That is the first time deaths related to typhus have been reported in the city in three decades
This month the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released a
The number of cases in 2010 was 31.
Typhus refers to a group of diseases that are caused by bacteria, symptoms of typhus can include fevers, headaches, and rash, according to the CDC. The diseases are spread to humans via lice, fleas, and chiggers.
The rare and severe symptoms that led to the three deaths in Los Angeles included myocarditis — where heart tissue becomes inflamed — and septic shock. The CDC does note that all three people had underlying conditions, though it is unclear whether these pre-existing health issues contributed to their deaths.
Dr. William Shaffner , a professor of infectious diseases and preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University, says that the transmission of the virus begins with an infected flea jumping from its host—whether that’s a rat, dog, cat, or opossum, to a human.
“When it does that, it often poops. And what happens is, since the flea bite is itchy, you scratch it. And you actually then scratch into the fleabite. [It’s] that tiny amount of poop which actually contains the bacteria.”
As a result, Shaffner explains you can contract the disease.
Schaffner estimates that in a typical year the US would expect to see 50 to 100 cases total.
Common symptoms include fever, headache, a rash, and hepatitis. The most effective treatment is a common antibiotic: doxycycline.
Dr. Dung Trinh , a California-based internal medicine specialist and CEO at the Healthy Brain Clinic, says that those who experience these symptoms and who have traveled to or live in affected areas should make a point of checking in with a medical professional.
“Diagnostic tests might include blood tests to detect antibodies to Rickettsia typhi or molecular tests like polymerase chain reaction (PCR) to detect the genetic material of the bacterium. In severe cases or when diagnosis is uncertain, additional tests or consultations with specialists may be necessary. Once diagnosed, treatment with doxycycline is usually started promptly.”
There is currently no vaccine for this form of typhus.
Experts stress that when treated with antibiotics, typhus that comes from fleas is very rarely fatal. The CDC shared in their report that the fatality rate is lower than 1%.
But however rare, some people are still at higher risk for severe symptoms including fatal outcomes. The CDC reported one of the people affected was unhoused.
Schaffner says that those in unsanitary living conditions—as well as their support systems—should be mindful of how they can avoid infection.
“Being homeless, given the living circumstances of those unfortunate folks, that puts you at increased risk in endemic areas, of course,” Schaffner said. “And if social workers are going into those circumstances, trying to help them and they want to reduce their risk, insect repellent is very important because that’ll help keep the fleas off.”
Trinh adds that preventing your dog or cat from contracting flees can also reduce your risk of infection.
“Use flea control products on pets, if applicable, to reduce the risk of fleas being brought into living spaces; wear protective clothing, such as long-sleeved shirts and pants, to reduce exposure to fleas and other pests; Use insect repellents on exposed skin to discourage flea bites [and] minimize direct contact with stray animals, especially those that may carry fleas, such as rodents or feral cats.”
Other ways of reducing risk include washing your bedding, getting rid of your food waste, keeping your living space clean, and following proper hand washing procedures.
The CDC is also investigating an increase in flea-borne typhus in Texas. Officials are also looking for signs if the increase in cases is linked to a mutation of the disease. But currently, they say there is no evidence of it.
Due to previous outbreaks, fleaborne typhus is required to be reported in California. Additionally, public health experts will be monitoring animal populations to see if the disease increases there.
“Monitoring rodent, opossum, cat, and dog flea infestations and the numbers of infected fleas is important to better understand disease ecology and more effectively direct interventions to prevent human disease.”
Health officials have issued a warning after three deaths to flea-borne typhus were reported in the Los Angeles area.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/deadly-typhus-found-in-la-for-first-time-in-30-years
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- For First Time in 30 Years, Fatal Typhus Cases Reported in LA
- Russia’s Wagner taking advantage of Niger coup instability, US Secretary of State says – BBC News
- Eligible groups for Covid-19 autumn booster announced
- Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor died in July at the age of 56. #Shorts #SineadOConnor #BBCNews
- Preventing Type 2 diabetes | UDaily
- Fiery ‘meteor’ over Australia was “likely” a Russian space rocket. #Shorts #Russia #BBCNews
- Alberta to cover large portion of newly-approved ALS treatment drug
- Mother and daughter win trip to space – BBC News
- As few as 4,000 steps a day can reduce your risk of death, but more is better
- Zoom orders workers back to the office – BBC News
- Christie on Trump’s free speech defense: ‘There are always limits to free speech’
- 5 things to know about Zurzuvae, the first postpartum depression pill : NPR