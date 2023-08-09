Doctor recommends getting a COVID booster this fall





(WFSB) – Some may think the COVID-19 pandemic is over, but 80 to 100 people die every week from the virus, according to doctors. The questions many are asking is: Should we keep vaccines? Which ones. Doctors said the pandemic is not over and that we should keep getting vaccines. They said vaccines have helped save lives and keep people out of the hospital. Now that we are headed towards colder weather and spending more time indoors, doctors said it is a good idea to get another COVID booster this fall. “What I would recommend to boost your maximal protection, unless there is a presence of a variant or a huge increase in cases, maybe get it around respiratory season,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, who specializes in infectious diseases at Hartford HealthCare. Wu suggests getting a COVID booster at the same time as your flu shot is a good idea. He said you can get them together, and he believes eventually a COVID vaccine will be like the flu shot given once a year. The Connecticut Dept. of Public Health said COVID-19 public data reporting will be paused until October 3: With the end of the Public Health emergency in May of this year, the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) paused its COVID-19 public data reporting. DPH continues to monitor COVID-19 data using both statewide surveillance data and national indicators even though we are not posting a public report. COVID-19 surveillance data is still being collected and posted on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Data Tracker website. Connecticut’s COVID-19 public data reporting will resume on Oct. 5, 2023, and continue through the winter months, as part of DPH’s respiratory viral diseases surveillance reporting program. The 2023-2024 report will include data that is relevant to current COVID-19 disease activity and trends and integrate COVID-19 with viral respiratory surveillance reporting, including influenza and RSV. COVID-19 activity remains low in Connecticut; however, we are closely monitoring several trends that are indicating increasing activity statewide. Over the past three weeks the number of patients admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 infections has increased from 66 hospitalizations for the week ending July 8 to 103 hospitalizations the week ending July 29. Over the past 15 days, increasing concentrations of RNA for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, have been observed in four of six wastewater treatment facilities participating in Connecticut’s wastewater surveillance program. We have not seen an increase in deaths associated with COVID-19. While COVID-19 continues to be an important public health problem, we can all stay healthy by getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and influenza, staying home when we are sick, and practicing good hygiene. COVID-19 hospital admission levels can help individuals and communities decide which prevention actions they can take based on the latest information. The CDC has developed a tool to search for COVID-19 testing locations: Testing Location | CDC.gov. Additional COVID-19 testing options, please visit: Community-Based Testing Sites for COVID-19 | HHS.gov. Self-test kits can be purchased at pharmacies and other retail outlets. Updated info on COVID vaccines Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfsb.com/2023/08/09/doctor-recommends-getting-covid-booster-this-fall/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos