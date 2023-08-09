Mitochondrial integrated stress response controls lung epithelial cell fate

Animal models

Ndufs2fl/fl mice16, Sdhdfl/fl mice45, SFTPC-Cre mice15 and NDI1LSL mice7 have previously been described. ROSA26SorCAG-tdTomato (Ai14, stock no. 007908) mice were obtained from Jackson Laboratory. All the strains were backcrossed for three generations to C57BL/6J mice in house before breeding and confirmed to be greater than 96% C57BL/6J per the SNP analysis by DartMouse. Animals were housed at Northwestern University animal facility, where the animals were on a 14-h on, 10-h off light cycle, the room temperature range was 21–23 °C and humidity was within a 30–70% range compliant with the guidelines. Our breeding strategies allow only one copy of maternally inherited Cre in all mice. ISRIB (AdooQ, A14302) was dissolved in DMSO at 6.25 mg ml−1 and subsequently diluted in sterile saline at 0.25 mg ml−1 and delivered intraperitoneally to mice at a dose of 2.5 mg kg−1 per day every other day in the afternoon from P11 to P99. NMN (Sigma, catalogue no. N3501) was dissolved in sterile saline at 50 mg ml−1 and delivered intraperitoneally to mice at a dose of 500 mg kg−1 per day four times a week between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time, from P11 to P90. Both male and female mice were used in all experiments. All animal procedures were approved by Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) at Northwestern University.

Lung cell isolation

After mice were euthanized, the pulmonary vasculature was perfused through the right ventricle with Hanks’ balanced salt solution (HBSS) until clear. The trachea was cannulated with a 20–24 gauge catheter depending on the mouse’s age and/or size, and the lungs were removed en bloc and gently inflated with dispase (Corning, catalogue no. 354235). The trachea and bilateral main bronchi were removed from the inflated lungs before they were incubated in dispase with gentle rocking for 30 min at room temperature. The digested lungs were placed in a petri dish with 25 mM HEPES (Gibco, catalogue no. 15630) buffered DMEM media (Corning, catalogue no. 10-013-CV) with 0.02% DNase I (Sigma, catalogue no. D4513). Any visible proximal airways were removed, and then tissue was torn apart and minced to make a single-cell suspension. The resulting suspension was passed through a 70 μm filter and subsequently a 40 μm filter to remove residual tissue fragments and centrifuged at 250g for 5 min at 4 °C. The pelleted cells were resuspended and incubated in BD Pharm Lyse (BD Biosciences, catalogue no. 555899) to remove erythrocytes. The resulting whole lung single-cell suspension was kept in complete DMEM media (DMEM media supplemented with 10% dialyzed fetal bovine serum (FBS) (Peak, catalogue no. PS-FB2), 1x Penicillin-streptomycin (Gibco, catalogue no. 15140), 2 mM l-glutamine (Gibco, catalogue no. 25030), 1x MEM NEAA (Gibco, catalogue no. 11140) and 25 mM HEPES) at 4 °C for further process. For the epithelial cell isolation, the cells were incubated with anti-mouse biotin-conjugated CD45 (BD Biosciences, catalogue no. 553078), CD31 (BD Biosciences, catalogue no. 553371) and CD16/CD32 (BD Biosciences, catalogue no. 553143) antibodies and subsequently with magnetic beads (Promega, catalogue no. Z5482) for negative selection. CD45−CD31−CD16/CD32− cells were further incubated with EpCAM microbeads (Miltenyi Biotec, catalogue no. 130-105-958) for positive selection. For mice who were 11-days-old or younger, cells were processed for EpCAM positive selection without negative selection. The ages of mice used in cell isolation were selected to evaluate early molecular drivers of the phenotype in the mutant strains and to avoid survivor bias in the assays.

Lung histology and immunohistochemistry

For embryonic time points, timed mating was performed; the noon on the day of appearance of vaginal plugging in the mother was taken as embryonic day (E) 0.5. Individual embryos were also staged by fetal crown-rump length at the time of euthanasia. The embryos were fixed in 10% neutral-buffered formalin (NBF) for more than 48 h and processed to be embedded in paraffin. For mice who were 11 days or older, after euthanasia and perfusion, the trachea was cannulated and the lungs were inflated with 10% NBF for fixation. Fixed lungs were dehydrated and embedded in paraffin. All paraffin-embedded tissues were prepared for 4 μm thick sections. Immunohistochemistry was performed using primary antibodies against the following epitopes: pro-SftpC (rabbit, Millipore, catalogue no. AB3786; 1:500), podoplanin (Syrian hamster, Abcam, catalogue no. ab11936; 1:2,000), Ki67 (rabbit, Abcam, catalogue no. ab16667; 1:100) and CD45 (rabbit, Abcam, catalogue no. ab10558; 1:1,500). Before primary antibody incubation, sections were incubated with a sodium citrate buffer (pH = 6) at 110 °C for 20 min in a pressure cooker for antigen retrieval. 3,3′-diaminobenzidine was used for chromogenic detection. All staining was completed on an automated platform (IntelliPATH by Biocare Medical). TUNEL assay was performed with terminal transferase (New England BioLabs, catalogue no. M0315L) and Biotin-16-dUTP (Millipore Sigma, catalogue no. 11093070910). Images were acquired using a Nikon microscope and Tissue Gnostics.

Alveolar thickness quantification

Haematoxylin and eosin-stained images, obtained by TissueGnostics (×20 with a numerical aperture (NA) of 0.50), were processed and quantified using ImageJ/Fiji software (NIH) to measure alveolar septal thickness. Four to six randomly selected fields of view from each mouse lung histology were analysed. The images with proximal airways were excluded. Each colour image was converted to a greyscale image. For segmentation, we performed thresholding with the Huang algorithm. Holes in the segmentation smaller than 1.38 μm (5 pixels) were filled to analyse only the distance to the outside of the vessel (alveolar septal wall). The distance map was then calculated and we counted the number of pixels belonging to the respective alveolar thickness bin and the total pixel count of all alveolar septal walls in each image. Relative frequency was calculated as follows: (number of foreground pixels that belong to respective alveolar thickness bin)/(total number of foreground pixels). To test statistical significance for genotype, we calculated average alveolar thickness in each image (Source Data). Statistical significances were then calculated by F-test for the following linear model, where Condition (genotype) denotes whether or not the corresponding mouse was cKO.

$${\rm{Thickness}}={\beta }_{0}+{\beta }_{1}\,{\rm{Condition}}\,({\rm{genotype}})+\sum _{i}{\beta }_{i}{{\rm{Mouse}}}_{i}$$

RNA in situ hybridization

Multiplex fluorescent in situ hybridization was performed using RNAscope (Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD)). As described above, mouse lungs were inflated and fixed with 10% NBF for 24 h at room temperature. Lungs were paraffin embedded and prepared for 4 μm thick sections. Slides were baked for 1 h at 60 °C, deparaffinized in xylene, dehydrated in 100% ethanol and air-dried for 5 min at 60 °C. Sections were treated with hydrogen peroxide (ACD, catalogue no. 322330) for 10 min at room temperature and then heated to mild boil (98–102 °C) in 1x Target Retrieval Reagent (ACD, catalogue no. 322001) for 15 min. Protease plus (ACD, catalogue no. 322330) was applied to sections for 30 min at 40 °C in a HybEZ Oven (ACD, catalogue no. 241000). Hybridization with target probes, preamplifier, amplifier, fluorescent labels and wash buffer (ACD, catalogue no. 320058) were carried out according to ACD instructions for Multiplex Fluorescent Reagent Kit v2 (ACD, catalogue no. 323100). Parallel mouse tissue sections were incubated with positive (ACD, catalogue no. 321811) and negative (ACD, catalogue no. 321831) control probes. Sections were mounted under a no. 1.5 coverslip with ProLong Gold Antifade (Thermo, catalogue no. P36930). Probes used were mouse Sftpc (ACD, catalogue no. 314101-C3, NM_011359.2), Pdgfra (ACD, catalogue no. 480661-C2, NM_011058.2), Car4 (ACD, catalogue no. 468421, NM_007607.2) and Sfrp1 (ACD, catalogue no. 404981, NM_013834.3). Opal fluorophores (Opal 520 (catalogue no. FP1487001KT), Opal 620 (catalogue no. FP1495001KT) and Opal 690 (catalogue no. FP1497001KT) (Perkin Elmer) were used at 1:1,500 (for 620 and 690) and 1:9,000 (for 520) dilution in Multiplex TSA buffer (ACD, catalogue no. 322809). Images were captured on a Nikon A1C confocal microscope with a ×40 objective and NA of 1.30 (NU-Nikon Cell Imaging Facility). Wavelengths used for excitation included 405 nm, 488 nm, 561 nm and 640 nm.

Mouse AT2 cell culture

Mouse lung AT2 cells were isolated from 6-day-old mice with EpCAM positive selection as described above. For the classic two-dimensional culture, isolated cells were plated in 48-well cell culture plate (Corning, catalogue no. 353230) at 1.25 × 105 cells per well and cultured in complete DMEM media (DMEM media supplemented with 10% dialyzed FBS, 1x penicillin-streptomycin, 2 mM l-glutamine, 1x MEM NEAA and 25 mM HEPES). The remaining cells were processed for RNA-seq (culture 0 h). After 56 h of culture, new culture media with or without piericidin A (Cayman, catalogue no. 15379) was added to the cultures to achieve a final concentration of 0.5 μM piericidin A. After 16 h (a total of 72 h of culture), cells in each well were processed for RNA-seq (culture 72 h).

The three-dimensional alveolar organoid cultures were performed as previously described2,42,47 with modifications. In brief, lung fibroblasts were isolated from 7-week-old wild-type mice with CD45 depletion and cultured for 4–5 passages to expand in DMEM media with 4.5 g l−1 d-glucose, 2 mM l-glutamine, 10% FBS and 1% penicillin-streptomycin as previously described5. Immediately before use in organoid culture, fibroblasts were treated with mitomycin-C (Millipore Sigma, catalogue no. M4287) for 2 h. AT2 cells were isolated from 6-day-old mice as described above. AT2 cells and lung fibroblasts (1:10) were suspended in 50% Matrigel (Corning, catalogue no. 356231) and 50% organoid growth media (alpha-MEM media (Thermo Fisher, catalogue no. 41061029) supplemented with 2 mM l-glutamine, 10% FBS, 1% penicillin-streptomycin, 1% Insulin-Transferrin-Selenium (Thermo Fisher, catalogue no. 41400045), 0.002% Heparin, 0.25 ug ml−1 Amphotericin B (Millipore Sigma, catalogue no. A2942) and 2.5 µg ml−1 ROCK inhibitor Y24632 (Selleckchem, catalogue no. S1049)). Then 100 μl of the cell-media-matrigel mixture (5 × 103 tdTomato+ AT2 cells and 5 × 104 lung fibroblasts per insert) was plated in a 24-well 0.4 μm Transwell insert (Corning, catalogue no. 3470) and solidified at 37 °C for 5 min before 500 μl of organoid growth media was added under the insert. The next day, organoid growth media was switched to fresh media containing either 1 μM ISRIB or DMSO and changed every other day. After 10 days of culture, organoids were imaged on a Nikon Ti2 Widefield in brightfield and red fluorescent protein (RFP) channels with the objective of ×20 and NA of 0.45. Alveolar organoids were defined as a clonal colony with a minimum diameter of 50 microns. Images were processed in Nikon Elements (v.5.11.00) and quantified using ImageJ/Fiji software to evaluate organoid diameters and colony counts. All culture media contained aspartate and asparagine.

Mitochondrial OCR

The OCR of lung epithelial cells was measured in a Seahorse XF96 extracellular flux analyser (Agilent Bioscience) with Wave v.2.6.3.5 software. Isolated lung epithelial cells as described above were immediately seeded at 7.5 × 104 cells per well using cell adhesive, Cell-Tak (Corning, catalogue no. 354240) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Basal mitochondrial respiration was assessed by subtracting the non-mitochondrial OCR, measured with 1 μM antimycin A (Sigma, catalogue no. A8674) and 1 μM piericidin A (Cayman, catalogue no. 15379), from baseline OCR. Coupled respiration was determined by subtracting the OCR in the presence of 2 μΜ oligomycin (Sigma, catalogue no. 75351) from the basal mitochondrial respiration.

Cell line culture

A mouse lung epithelial cell line (MLE-12; ATCC, CRL-211) was cultured in HITES media (DMEM/F12 (1:1) (Gibco, catalogue no. 11320033), 1x Insulin-Transferrin-Selenium (Gibco, catalogue no. 41400045), 10 nM Hydrocortisone (Sigma, catalogue no. H4001), 10 nM β-oestradiol (Sigma, catalogue no. E2758), 10 mM HEPES (Corning, catalogue no. 25-060-CI), 1x GlutaMAX (Gibco, catalogue no. 35050061)) supplemented with 4% FBS (Atlas Biologicals, catalogue no. F0500A), 1 mM methyl-pyruvate (Sigma-Aldrich, catalogue no. 371173), 400 µM uridine (Sigma-Aldrich, catalogue no. U3003), 50 µM l-Asparagine (Sigma-Aldrich, catalogue no. A4284; in addition to 50 µM l-asparagine in the basal medium), 1x antibiotic-antimycotic solution (Gibco, catalogue no. 15240062) and 2.5 µg ml−1 Plasmocin Prophylactic (Invivogen, ant-mpp)). Cells were incubated at 37 °C, 5% CO 2 and 95% humidity.

Generation of cell lines with knockouts and ectopic expression

A single-guide RNA (sgRNA) oligonucleotide targeting Oma1 or a non-targeting control sgRNA was cloned into the pSpCas9(BB)-2A-GFP (PX458) plasmid (Addgene, 48138; a gift from F. Zhang at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology), according to the provider’s instructions. Oligonucleotide sequences were as follows: sgOma1: 5′-CGTGTGCGATCTCATGGCCC-3′ (targeting the ‘+’ strand in exon 5); non-targeting sgRNA: 5′-GCGAGGTATTCGGCTCCGCG-3′. Both sgRNA-Cas9-2A-GFP vectors were then transfected into MLE-12 cells using jetOPTIMUS transfection reagent (Polyplus). Forty-eight hours after transfection, the GFP+ cells were single-cell sorted into 96-well plates using a BD FACSAria cell sorter. The sorted cells were grown in culture for 2–3 weeks and the resultant clonal cell lines were expanded. Knockout of Oma1 was confirmed by immunoblotting.

Oma1 coding sequence (NM_025909) was cloned into the pLV-EF1-RFP vector (VectorBuilder) using GenScript service. The pLV-Oma1-EF1-RFP vector or empty vector control, along with pMD2.G and psPAX2 lentiviral packaging vectors, were then transfected into 293T cells (ATCC, CRL-3216, using jetOPTIMUS (Polyplus) to generate Oma1-RFP or empty vector control-RFP lentivirus, respectively. Oma1 KO MLE-12 cells were transduced with empty vector control-RFP or Oma1-RFP lentivirus and then RFP+ cells were sorted using a BD FACSAria cell sorter. The cells were periodically sorted to maintain high RFP expressions. Oma1 overexpression was confirmed by immunoblotting. Cells were incubated with 500 nM piericidin A (Cayman, catalogue no. 15379) or 100 nΜ oligomycin (Sigma, catalogue no. 75351) for 16 h, respectively, before collection for immunoblotting analysis.

Immunoblot blot analysis

Lung epithelial cells were isolated from 11-day-old mice as described above, washed with ice-cold phosphate buffered saline and stored at −80 °C until processed. Cells were lysed in NP40 cell lysis buffer (ThermoFisher, catalogue no. FNN0021) supplemented with Halt protease inhibitor cocktail (ThermoFisher, catalogue no. 78430). Protein concentrations were measured using the Pierce BCA Protein Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalogue no. 23225). Immunoblots were performed using the Protein Simple WES/Sally Sue platform (Bio-Techne), a capillary electrophoresis immunoassay, according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Protein abundance was quantified using Compass software. Primary antibodies used were anti-NDUFS2 (Abcam, ab192022, 1:200 dilution), anti-Vinculin (Abcam, ab129002, 1:500 dilution; as an NDUFS2 protein loading control), anti-Oma1 (SCBT, sc-515788, 1:50 dilution), anti-ATF4 (CST, 11815S,1:50 dilution) and anti-cofilin (CST, 5175T, 1:30,000, as an OMA1 loading control and 1:10,000 as an ATF4 loading control). Relative abundances of NDUFS2, OMA1 and ATF4 protein were quantified as the peak area of NDUFS2, OMA1 and ATF4 over the peak area of VINCULIN (for NDUFS2) and COFILIN (for OMA1 or ATF4) in each capillary lane, respectively.

Static lung compliance analysis

Mice were anesthetized and tracheotomized. Respiratory mechanics were assessed using the flexiVent FX equipped with a module 1 (flexiVent FX, SCIREQ Scientific Respiratory Equipment).

Metabolite measurements

Metabolomics were carried out as previously described7,48,49 with modifications. Briefly, 35-day-old mice were euthanized and lung epithelial cells were isolated as described above. Cells were washed once with ice-cold HBSS and divided into two dry cell pellets, one of which was frozen and stored at −80 °C for metabolites extraction until all samples were collected. The remaining cell pellet, if any, was processed for RNA-seq (RNA sequencing). To extract metabolites, samples were suspended in 225 μl ultra-cold HPLC-grade methanol/water (80/20, v/v) per one million cells (333 μl ultra-cold HPLC-grade acetonitrile/water (80/20, v/v) per one million cells for SDHD control and SDHD cKO mice) and went through three complete freeze-thaw cycles in −80 °C and 4 °C before high-speed centrifugation at 4 °C. The supernatants, which contained metabolites, were collected and dried in a SpeedVac concentrator (Thermo Savant). The dried metabolites were reconstituted in 50% acetonitrile in analytical-grade water (50/50, v/v) and centrifuged to remove debris. Samples were analysed by ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography and high-resolution mass spectrometry and tandem mass spectrometry (UHPLC-MS/MS). The metabolites extracted with 80% acetonitrile were directly injected into the mass spectrometry without drying and reconstitution. Data were acquired with Xcalibur software (v.4.1; ThermoFisher Scientific). The resulting data were analysed using the MetaboAnalyst software v.5.0 (refs. 50,51) and the MetaboAnalystR package v.4.1.2 (ref. 52). Metabolites were normalized by total ion count for each sample. Significantly different metabolites among groups were identified by one-way analysis of variance followed by Fisher’s least significant difference post hoc analysis with FDR < 0.05 and then plotted as a heat map. NADH/NAD+ ratios were calculated from the peak area values of NADH and NAD+ within the same individual sample and compared between groups. Our extraction method may allow interconversion between the reduced and oxidized forms during extraction53. Some metabolites were reported as zero because the metabolite levels were low and below the detection limit. Normalized peak areas of individual metabolites (lactate, aspartate, asparagine and succinate) were graphed as arbitrary units (a.u).

RNA sequencing

Mouse lung epithelial cells were isolated as described above and washed with ice-cold HBSS. The cell pellet was lysed with RLT Plus buffer (Qiagen, catalogue no. 74134) with 1% β-mercaptoethanol and stored at −80 °C until all samples were collected for RNA extraction. RNA was extracted using the RNeasy Plus Mini Kit (Qiagen, catalogue no. 74134), according to the manufacturer’s protocol. The quantity and quality of the extracted RNA were assessed using TapeStation 4200 (Agilent). mRNA libraries were prepared using NEBNext Ultra Kit with polyA selection (New England BioLabs, catalogue nos. E7530 and E7490) and sequenced on NextSeq 500 High output for 75 cycles (Illumina) or NextSeq 2000 P2 or P3 100 cycles (Illumina).

RNA sequencing data analysis

The sequencing data was demultiplexed using bcl2fastq v.2.20.0 provided by Illumina and trimmed using Trimmomatic v.0.39 (ref. 54). Reads were then aligned to the GRCm39 reference genome using the STAR aligner v.2.7.7 (ref. 55) and counts were calculated using HTseq v.0.11.0 (ref. 56). The ComBat-seq57 package was used to adjust for batch effect on RNA-seq count data related to the multiple library preparations and sequencing from different days. The DESeq2 (ref. 58) package was used to generate a PCA plot to visualize the clustering patterns of the samples based on their gene expression profiles after data transformation. The edgeR59 package was used for identifying differentially expressed genes. Using the filterByExpr function in edgeR, lowly expressed counts were filtered out before library normalization. An additive model was created to adjust for sex differences in the samples and the counts were fit to a negative binomial generalized linear model for comparison. The CPM (counts per million reads mapped) matrix was generated using the cpm function in edgeR. Heat maps visualizing expression levels of ATF genes, ISR signature genes and cell marker genes in each sample by genotypes or conditions were generated by pheatmap package (https://github.com/raivokolde/pheatmap/). Gene set enrichment analysis was performed using the gene set enrichment analysis software v.4.2.1 (ref. 60) with hallmark gene sets61 or a curated list of ISR genes62 (Supplementary Table 1; a gift from C. Sidrauski at the Calico Life Sciences).

Single-cell RNA sequencing

Whole lung single-cell suspensions from 21-day-old mice were prepared as described above. Cell concentrations were counted using Cellometer K2 (Nexcelom) with AOPI staining solution (Nexelom, CS2-0106-5mL). Single-cell RNA-seq libraries were prepared using Chromium Next GEM Single Cell 3’ Reagent Kits v.3.1 (10x Genomics) aiming to capture around 6,000–10,000 cells per library. After quality checks, single-cell RNA-seq libraries were pooled at an equimolar ratio and sequenced shallowly on MiniSeq High Output 150 cycles (Illumina) to rebalance the pool to adjust for different numbers of cells per library and to achieve even sequencing depth coverage (reads per cell) across libraries on deep sequencing. Deep sequencing was performed on the HiSeq 4000 instrument (Illumina).

Analysis of single-cell RNA sequencing data

Raw sequencing reads were processed using CellRanger v.6.0.1. Reads were aligned onto GRCm39 reference genome with tdTomato gene inserted. Doublets were removed using Scrublet v.0.2.1 (ref. 63) from each library. All downstream analysis of single-cell RNA-seq data was performed using Seurat v.4.0.6 (ref. 64) (in R v.4.1.2), except for the part of the analysis of integrated data with other single-cell datasets14,43 (see below). Quality control was performed by removing cells with more than 25% of reads from mitochondrial genes and cells with less than 500 detected genes. SCTransform65 was used to normalize and stabilize the variance of molecular count data before performing PCA on the top 3,000 most variable genes. Cells were then clustered with the FindClusters function based on the Louvain algorithm66 and UMAP embedding was generated with the RunUMAP function. Cell types of the clusters were manually annotated with known cell-type marker genes based on differentially expressed genes in each cluster detected by the FindAllMarkers function. To further classify major cell-type subsets at high resolution, specifically epithelial and mesenchymal cells, we assessed the expression of each canonical cell marker Epcam (epithelial cells), Pecam1 (endothelial cells), Col1a1 (mesenchymal cells) and Ptprc (immune cells) and identified each major cell subset accordingly. Cells co-expressing markers of different cell types were removed as they were likely to be rare doublets that were not removed during the initial data processing. Each subset was then re-processed with the same normalization and dimensionality reduction approach as described above. For the epithelial (Epcam+ clusters), AT1 cells (annotated from epithelial subset), or mesenchymal subset (Col1a1+ clusters except mesothelium), the subset cells were re-clustered. Identified epithelial or mesenchymal sub-cell types were annotated with known sub-cell-type markers, respectively, based on gene expression markers in each subcluster generated by the FindAllMarkers function. To evaluate differentially expressed genes by mouse genotype within the AT1 cell type, pseudobulk differential expression analysis was performed using the AggregateExpression function in Seurat64 and the edgeR59 package. To evaluate the ISR gene signature, we calculated ISR gene signature scores with the UCell algorithm67 which calculates gene enrichment scores for single-cell RNA-seq data based on the Mann–Whitney U statistic without being affected by dataset composition. The ISR gene signature is defined by the same curated list of ISR genes62 (Supplementary Table 1) as in the above RNA-seq data analysis. The enrichment scores for glycolysis and oxidative phosphorylation gene signatures, retrieved from hallmark gene sets61, were also calculated with the UCell algorithm. The cell cycle stage for each cell was identified by calculating cell cycle phase scores using the CellCycleScoring function.

Integration with other single-cell datasets and RNA velocity analysis

To compare the ISR gene enrichment of transitional cells from our dataset with those identified by other investigators, we integrated our count matrices with those from Strunz et al. (high-resolution datasets in GSE141259)23, Choi et al. (Bleomycin-treated SPC-CreERT2; R26RtdTomato mice cells in GSE145031)24 and Kobayashi et al. (GSE141634)28. We used the SCTransform integration68 method to perform data integration between the epithelial cells.

Raw sequencing reads in Negretti et al. (PRJNA674755 and PRJNA693167, except P64)14 and Hurskainen et al. (PRJNA637911)43 were processed using CellRanger v.6.0.1 and aligned onto a GRCm39 reference genome, respectively, with the same parameters as described above. Only postnatal epithelial cells were included for data integration. Each processed epithelial dataset was combined with the epithelial dataset in our current study using the SCTransform integration68. Then UMAP embedding was conducted with Scanpy v.1.8.1 (ref. 69) and batch balancing was conducted by BBKNN70. For the analysis of RNA velocity, spliced and unspliced mRNA count matrices were constructed by using velocyto v.0.17 (ref. 71) and RNA velocity was predicted with scVelo v.0.2.4 (ref. 72) in Python v.3.8.3. All charts and visualization plots were generated with ggplot2 and dittoSeq73.

Statistics and reproducibility

All data analysis and statistical tests, other than those specified above, were performed using GraphPad Prism software (v.9.5.0). All statistical tests were performed as two-sided. Descriptive data is presented as mean ± s.d. unless stated otherwise. All box plots are displayed as follows: minimum and maximum are the smallest and largest values, respectively, excluding outliers and the box is drawn from the 25th to 75th percentile with the median in the Numbers of biological replicates are indicated in the figure legends. The investigators were not blinded during experiments and outcome assessments. No statistical method was used to predetermine sample size and experiments were not randomized. P values less than 0.05 were considered as significant unless stated otherwise and depicted as following: *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Representative images of lung histology are shown from at least n = 3 mice.

Reporting summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Portfolio Reporting Summary linked to this article.