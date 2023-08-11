Health
Air pollution speeds progression of lung diseases, UK study finds | Pollution
A study of more than 250,000 people in the UK has shown how air pollution speeds up the progression of lung disease.
More air pollution in people’s home neighbourhoods led to a greater probability of developing one lung illness and then to increased likelihood of multiple illnesses and death. This adds to growing evidence that the health harm from air pollution accumulates through our lifetime.
The researchers concluded that current legal standards for air pollution are not sufficiently protective. Our health would be improved by further reducing air pollution, even when it met current standards. Additionally, people with lung conditions need extra protection from exposure.
The health of 266,000 adults was tracked for an average of 12 years. These adults were all volunteers from England, Wales and Scotland who took part in the UK Biobank project.
To date, most studies have looked at links between air pollution and single health outcomes; the first diagnosis of asthma for example, admissions to hospital or to death. In the new study researchers tracked people’s heath lung health from being illness-free, to having long-term lung conditions and to early death.
By the end of the study, 13,863 people developed either asthma, lung cancer or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and 1,055 then developed multiple lung illness.
Fourteen per cent of the people who developed one chronic lung problem then went on to to die during the study, as did 31% of people who developed multiple lung diseases. The study also collected information on lifestyle, including smoking, obesity, occupation and income, so this could be allowed for in the analysis.
The impacts were strongest for particle pollution, even though average concentrations near the volunteers’ homes were close to the 2040 target for England and that proposed for the EU for 2030. This suggests that these do not give sufficient levels of protection.
Similar patterns were seen for nitrogen dioxide but the method for working out the pollution that people breathed was more complex and less certain.
Although the research focused on lung illnesses, 10,562 people in the study in died from other causes, about 4% of the total. This risk of death was also greater for people who had more air pollution in their home neighbourhood, consistent with the large body of research that shows air pollution also shortens lives and increases death rates from many diseases.
An earlier study, in 2019, also showed that the lung function of UK Biobank volunteers was being eroded by air pollution. Those from lower income households had approximately twice the decline in lung function and three times the risk of COPD compared with those on higher income who had the same air pollution exposure. International studies have also shown that air pollution increases the chances of getting lung cancer and subsequent survival rate.
Prof Stephen Holgate from the University of Southampton, who was not involved in the new studies, said: “Researchers have shown that not only is particulate and nitrogen dioxide pollution causally associated with common lung diseases, but air pollution also drives the worsening of disease to premature death. At a time when National Health Service operates more like a national illness service, we need to better recognise the massive contribution that air pollution is making to poor lung-health and stronger actions that drive down exposures to toxic pollutant emissions.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/aug/11/air-pollution-speeds-progression-of-lung-diseases-uk-study-finds
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- American detainees in Iran released on house arrest
- Air pollution speeds progression of lung diseases, UK study finds | Pollution
- Yemen: Inside a besieged city’s hospital – BBC News
- Woman escapes Hawaii wildfires
- New COVID-19 variant EG.5 emerges as cases of the virus increase in North Carolina and across the country
- Western allies get ‘sobering’ update on Ukraine counteroffensive
- Hawaii wildfires declared an emergency as land is scorched ‘like an apocalypse’ – BBC News
- Long Covid cases in US adults are on the decline, but many continue to struggle with symptoms, studies show
- Dozens killed in ‘unprecedented’ wildfire disaster in Maui
- Tourists and residents were forced to flee the wildfires. #Shorts #Hawaii #Wildfires #BBCNews
- Combinations of aerobic, muscle-strengthening activities reduce risk for mortality
- More than a dozen indictments expected from Georgia DA in Trump case