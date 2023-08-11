Researchers engineer bacteria that could detect bowel cancer without take home stool test





South Australian researchers have engineered bacteria that could be used to detect bowel cancer faster and replace existing at-home stool tests. Key points: The engineered bacteria has the ability to search and detect cancer DNA

Researchers say the bacteria could be used to develop a bowel cancer screening blood test Dr Susan Woods hopes the bacteria could be used to screen for other harder-to-detect cancers The engineered bacteria called Acinetobacter baylyi has the ability to search through an environment, like the colon, and detect cancer DNA, according to the early research published in Science. University of Adelaide Associate Professor Susan Woods, who co-led the research at the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute (SAHMRI), said the bacteria could be used to develop a blood test for bowel cancer screening. “This is early days for the test for us, but what we’re thinking of in the future is, you might take a pill with one of our engineered bacteria in it,” Dr Woods told ABC Radio Adelaide. “That will then survey your gut for any potential cancers and then we’ve engineered it so it can release something that can be detected maybe in the blood. “Then maybe you’d go and have a blood test and not have to deal with any of the yucky things about the current testing.” Susan Woods says she hopes the bacteria could be used screen for other harder to detect cancers.(Supplied) Dr Woods said she hoped the bacteria could be used to screen for other, harder-to-detect cancers, like pancreatic cancer, that is often found late. “At the moment pancreatic cancer is a key cancer that has really bad and sad outcomes for a lot of people because it is detected really late,” she said. “If we could find that early that would be game changing.” Currently, eligible Australians aged between 50 and 74 years of age will receive a free National Bowel Cancer Screening Program kit in the mail. The current test looks for traces of blood in stool samples. Dr Wood said less than half of people who received the current kits sent them back for testing, and that the low take-up inspired her team to develop something easier. “What’s crazy in our minds is that less than half of the people that get that current test actually do it,” she said. But Dr Woods said it could still take “a while” before the bacteria and test can be made publicly available and urged people to use the current tests. “We’re working as hard as we can on it at our end, but it does need quite a bit more development before it is safe to put into humans and test in a clinical trial.”

