Back-to-School health and well-being | Health and Human Services North Dakota





North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) recommends some back-to-school health and well-being practices to support strong, stable families and vibrant communities. Routine Immunizations The 2023-24 school year is right around the corner. Parents, as you check off items on the school supply list, have you also checked to make sure your child is up to date on immunizations required for attending school? They protect your child and others against serious, preventable diseases. Before kindergarten, its recommended children be immunized against nine different diseases: diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTaP)

hepatitis B

measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR)

polio Prior to 7th grade, its recommended children also receive vaccines to prevent bacterial meningitis and to boost their protection against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (Tdap), and before 11th grade, an added dose of meningitis vaccine. Cost should not be a barrier to vaccination – the Vaccines for Children program provides vaccines to children who are American Indian, uninsured or underinsured, and North Dakota Medicaid can help as well. Visit hhs.nd.gov/immunizations for information on financial assistance, providers and locations, exemptions, vaccine safety and more. Parents Lead Parents Lead provides different resources to parents, caregivers and professionals who work with children to help support them with both the excitement and overwhelming thoughts of heading back to school. Resources are available to help guide conversations with your child to help support their behavioral health needs. Whether your child is three months or about to graduate college, Parents Lead provides support, resources, tools, and tips to parents and caregivers, in all shapes and forms. Find out more at: Home | Parents Lead North Dakota Gateway to Health Event Aug. 26 Gateway to Health is an event where community participants will have FREE access to the Gateway to Science exhibits for registered two-hour time slots and access to interactive health booths and exhibitors. There will be an opportunity for parents, guardians, grandparents, etc., to participate in discussion rooms on topics relevant to their youth’s overall health and be given tools to discuss them with their youth. These sessions will include discussions on financial health, physical health (nutrition and exercise), behavioral health and more! There will be guest speakers, food trucks, games, prizes and interaction from community partners throughout the Gateway to Health event. Participants must sign up in advance at: Gateway to Health Registration ND Medicaid Preventive care is important to a child’s health. North Dakota Medicaid’s Health Tracks benefit covers wellness checks, hearing and vision screenings, immunizations, dental care, behavioral health screenings and other health services to qualifying children and youth through age 20. This care is often free or at low-cost for families. ND Medicaid now pays for sports physical for qualifying youth. Families are encouraged to schedule a wellness check and a sports physical together for a complete look at their child’s overall health and well-being. Financial Help As kids return to school, we want to remind North Dakotans of the child care related programs we offers These programs may be able to help pay a portion of a family’s child care costs, depending upon eligibility. Learn more at hhs.nd.gov/childcare. The Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) helps pay a portion of the cost of childcare for working families, or families in training or education programs. The Working Parents Child Care Relief pilot program involves a shared investment by employers, the state of North Dakota and working parents. It’s a matching employer benefit pilot program. The Crossroads Program supports young parents (up to age 21) by helping pay a portion of their child care and transportation costs so they can continue their education. ###

