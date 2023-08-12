Health
Lexington non-profit offers free sober counseling
LEXINGTON, Ky. — In a health alert, according to the CDC, historically, more men have died from alcohol-related deaths than women.
However, a new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) shows the gap for alcohol-related deaths is narrowing between men and women.
For over three years, Sherri Farmer has volunteered at Voices of Hope in Lexington, which offers free recovery services to the community.
“I had worked all my life, and I needed something to do and this ended up being a perfect fit,” Farmer said.
Every week, Farmer calls participants in Voices of Hope alcohol/substance abuse recovery program, checking in to see how they’re doing in recovery or just how their day has been.
“Everybody likes to have somebody say, ‘Yeah I’ve been there,’” Farmer said.
Farmer, in fact, has been there. She worked as a nurse for 35 years and started drinking at age 21 until she was 38-years-old, when she got clean.
“I still had a job, but it had affected friendships, relationships. I got into recovery because I had to go to court-ordered treatment,” Farmer said.
Farmer has been sober for two decades, but women abusing alcohol and damaging their health is only getting worse.
The JAMA study shows from 2018 to 2020, alcohol-related deaths in women rose 14.7% a year, and for men it rose 12.5%.
David Brumett, program manager at Voices of Hope, believes the pandemic played a role in increased alcohol consumption.
“For many people in recovery, community and finding groups of people they can find a connection with is very valuable and to suddenly lose that is significant,” Brumett said.
The nonprofit offers free meetings, recovery coaching and telephone recovery services and more to anyone interested in getting sober. Many staff, including Brumett, have battled addiction as well.
“They don’t just have a clinical or a textbook understanding. They have a life understanding,” Brumett said.
Brumett says his own addiction led to homelessness, damaged relationships and incarceration. But after serving his sentence and recovery, treatment led him to a healthier life. He hopes others can learn from him.
“On the other hand, my life is now representative of knowing what it’s like to find recovery and begin to believe in yourself again and heal relationships,” Brumett said. “I love nothing more than just sitting down and connecting with someone and asking them to give me the honor and share their story.”
Sharing stories, making connections, and meeting people where they are in their recovery process is critical. It’s why Farmer continues to be an open ear in someone’s time of need.
“That’s what we all want, somebody to accept us for who we are and what we are,” Farmer said.
Voices of Hope believes everyone reaches recovery in their own way and seeks to reduce the stigma of addiction.
Anyone seeking recovery and wants more information on Voices of Hope can reach them at 859-303-7671.
|
Sources
2/ https://spectrumnews1.com/ky/louisville/news/2023/08/03/alcohol-related-deaths
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Special counsel to investigate President Biden’s son Hunter – BBC News
- Lexington non-profit offers free sober counseling
- Judge says Trump’s right to free speech in Jan. 6 case is ‘not absolute’
- 36 dead as wildfires tear through Hawaiian island of Maui
- Jeremy Hunt’s brother, Charlie, dies of cancer aged 53 | Cancer
- Oprah Winfrey helps out at a Maui evacuation point. #Hawaii #Wildfire #OprahWinfrey #BBCNews #Shorts
- Man had to jump in the ocean to save himself
- Yolo County reports first confirmed 2023 human West Nile Virus case in Woodland resident
- How YouTube cop-watchers are changing policing
- Moment Russia launches rocket to the moon. #shorts #russia #space #bbcnews
- Breastfeeding Q&A with Chief of Pediatrics, Dr. Monica Brané
- Stunning devastation in Lahaina seen from above