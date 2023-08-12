Fewer People Are Reporting They Have Long COVID





Aug. 11, 2023 – The rate of people experiencing long COVID appears to be stabilizing at about 1 in 10 adults who have ever been infected with the virus, new government tracking data shows. When taking into account people who’ve never had COVID-19, an estimated 6% of the U.S. adult population had long COVID as of June 2023, down from 7.5% in June 2022. That’s according to a new CDC report analyzing data from the monthly online Household Pulse Survey. The survey tracks pandemic related health data, including mental health indicators and insurance coverage. Among people who have ever had COVID, the percentage of people reporting they have long COVID has fallen from 19% last summer to around 11% in January and that rate has held steady throughout 2023. The report authors said the reason for the stabilization could be a combination of factors, including fewer people being infected, less severe infections, better treatments such as antivirals, and protection by vaccines. As part of the survey, people are asked if they’ve had symptoms lasting at least 3 months that they didn’t have prior to COVID-19 infection. Symptoms could include tiredness or fatigue, difficulty thinking or concentrating, memory problems, difficulty breathing, joint or muscle pain, fast heartbeat, chest pain, dizziness on standing, menstrual changes, changes to taste or smell, or inability to exercise. More than 1 in 4 people who have long COVID said in the survey that the condition significantly limits their ability to carry out day-to-day activities, compared to the time before they had COVID-19. The rate of people reporting significant limitations has remained steady over time, the authors wrote. Last month, the federal government announced the formation of the Office of Long COVID Research and Practice to head up the government’s response to aiding the estimated 7.7 million to 23 million people in the U.S. who have long COVID. The cornerstone of the office’s work is coordinating a $1.15 billion research program, which includes clinical trials, called the RECOVER Initiative.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/covid/news/20230811/fewer-people-reporting-they-have-long-covid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos